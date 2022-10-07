ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kelly proclaims Oct. 7-8 'Kansas GameDay Weekend' for Jayhawks, Wildcats

By Jenna Thompson
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed an official proclamation naming Friday and Saturday "Kansas GameDay Weekend" in celebration of the success of the Kansas State University and University of Kansas football programs.

The proclamation celebrates the first time both teams have been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Football Poll since 2007. KU is No. 19 with K-State sitting directly behind at No. 20 as of this weekend.

“I join the fans here in Kansas and around the world in celebrating the success seen so far this season. I’ll be cheering alongside the entire state tomorrow!” Kelly said in a news release.

Over Kansas GameDay Weekend, the Jayhawks face off against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in Lawrence, Kansas. Both KU and TCU are currently undefeated, meaning one streak is guaranteed to be busted.

Additional excitement surrounds Lawrence Oct. 7-8 with ESPN College GameDay in town for the first time in program history along with the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy .

The Wildcats will play the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa.

"The only way to continue advancing the season is for the KU Jayhawks and K-State Wildcats to give it their all — driving the pigskin down the field every quarter and leaving the gridiron victorious," the signed proclamation reads.

