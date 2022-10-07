‘The View’ Is ‘Calmer’ Without Meghan McCain, According to Whoopi Goldberg

These days Whoopi Goldberg is known for her moderating and co-hosting duties on The View . The actor joined the ABC chat fest in September 2007, replacing former moderator Rosie O’Donnell. Goldberg is outspoken regarding various topics , and she isn’t holding back her thoughts on former co-host Meghan McCain.

The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman, Chelsea Clinton, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain I Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg says ‘The View’ feels ‘calmer’ without Meghan McCain

The View has been a part of ABC’s daytime TV lineup since August 1997. Throughout its 25 years, the show has undergone many changes to its all-female panel. In October 2017, McCain joined the show as a new co-host.

McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, shared many of her father’s conservative views. McCain’s conservative stance often led to trouble with her liberal co-hosts. During many roundtable discussions, McCain would argue with Goldberg and Joy Behar. After nearly four years on the show, McCain announced her exit in July 2021.

Many of McCain’s co-hosts, including Goldberg, have said they don’t miss her. In an interview with Page Six , Goldberg told the magazine how she feels less stressed after McCain’s departure. “It’s calmer because nobody wants to be that tired every day. We’ve always had disagreements and stuff, but this one was a little bit different. I think the show it’s better. I feel it’s better, but I’m still tired!”

RELATED: ‘The View’: Meghan McCain Calls out Whoopi Goldberg After Holocaust Comments

Why did Meghan McCain leave the show?

The View is known for controversy, and Goldberg and McCain’s on-air sparring sessions gained attention. Whenever the ladies had a political debate, tempers would rise on both sides—McCain’s conservative view offended not only fans but also her co-hosts.

McCain had been contemplating leaving the show because she felt she wasn’t fairly given a chance to express her beliefs. Her decision to leave was sealed in January 2021. She had returned from maternity leave, and during her first episode back, her co-host Behar commented that nobody missed McCain.

McCain was going through an emotional time as a new mom, and Behar’s comments hurt her. In an interview with EW.com , McCain said that after the show, she retreated to her dressing room and cried. “I couldn’t stop crying, and I’m not always crying. I couldn’t compose myself and threw up in the garbage can.”

Who replaced Meghan McCain on ‘The View’?

After McCain’s departure in July 2021, producers of The View searched for a replacement. The show found two new co-hosts to replace McCain. Political strategists Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin became the permanent co-hosts during Season 26.

Navarro and Griffin join the current hosts Goldberg, Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin. Like McCain, Griffin tends to have conservative beliefs. With the new season underway, many wonder if Griffin will have arguments with Goldberg and her other co-hosts.

RELATED: ‘The View’: What Is Meghan McCain Doing in 2022, Since Leaving the Show?