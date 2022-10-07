ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘The View’ Is ‘Calmer’ Without Meghan McCain, According to Whoopi Goldberg

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

These days Whoopi Goldberg is known for her moderating and co-hosting duties on The View . The actor joined the ABC chat fest in September 2007, replacing former moderator Rosie O’Donnell. Goldberg is outspoken regarding various topics , and she isn’t holding back her thoughts on former co-host Meghan McCain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oUqs_0iQD5tIz00
The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Abby Huntsman, Chelsea Clinton, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain I Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg says ‘The View’ feels ‘calmer’ without Meghan McCain

The View has been a part of ABC’s daytime TV lineup since August 1997. Throughout its 25 years, the show has undergone many changes to its all-female panel. In October 2017, McCain joined the show as a new co-host.

McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, shared many of her father’s conservative views. McCain’s conservative stance often led to trouble with her liberal co-hosts. During many roundtable discussions, McCain would argue with Goldberg and Joy Behar. After nearly four years on the show, McCain announced her exit in July 2021.

Many of McCain’s co-hosts, including Goldberg, have said they don’t miss her. In an interview with Page Six , Goldberg told the magazine how she feels less stressed after McCain’s departure. “It’s calmer because nobody wants to be that tired every day. We’ve always had disagreements and stuff, but this one was a little bit different. I think the show it’s better. I feel it’s better, but I’m still tired!”

RELATED: ‘The View’: Meghan McCain Calls out Whoopi Goldberg After Holocaust Comments

Why did Meghan McCain leave the show?

The View is known for controversy, and Goldberg and McCain’s on-air sparring sessions gained attention. Whenever the ladies had a political debate, tempers would rise on both sides—McCain’s conservative view offended not only fans but also her co-hosts.

McCain had been contemplating leaving the show because she felt she wasn’t fairly given a chance to express her beliefs. Her decision to leave was sealed in January 2021. She had returned from maternity leave, and during her first episode back, her co-host Behar commented that nobody missed McCain.

McCain was going through an emotional time as a new mom, and Behar’s comments hurt her. In an interview with EW.com , McCain said that after the show, she retreated to her dressing room and cried. “I couldn’t stop crying, and I’m not always crying. I couldn’t compose myself and threw up in the garbage can.”

Who replaced Meghan McCain on ‘The View’?

After McCain’s departure in July 2021, producers of The View searched for a replacement. The show found two new co-hosts to replace McCain. Political strategists Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin became the permanent co-hosts during Season 26.

Navarro and Griffin join the current hosts Goldberg, Behar, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin. Like McCain, Griffin tends to have conservative beliefs. With the new season underway, many wonder if Griffin will have arguments with Goldberg and her other co-hosts.

RELATED: ‘The View’: What Is Meghan McCain Doing in 2022, Since Leaving the Show?

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
CELEBRITIES
People

Rosie O'Donnell Says Daughter Told Her Growing Up with 'Lesbian Icon' Mom Wasn't Exactly 'Normal'

Rosie O'Donnell is sharing more of the back story about the moment when daughter Vivienne called her out for not exactly having a "normal" upbringing. Last month, the comedian, 60, shared a video on TikTok in response to her daughter Vivienne, 19, who told her TikTok followers that while the teenager is "incredibly thankful" for O'Donnell, "one thing she's not done is normal."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bethenny Frankel Calls Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick 'F—ing Clowns' for Their Controversial Posts

Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind about the Kardashian Klan and their negative influence on today's culture. This time, she's giving her take on the Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick lawsuit in which they have been sued for $40 million for allegedly carrying out a fake lottery scam. The Real Housewives of New York alum commented under Page Six's Instagram post regarding the suit, announcing the "prettyyyy big lawsuit." She added: "It was also a crime to post about a luxury giveaway on the day war broke out in Ukraine," seemingly referring to when Russia invaded Ukraine in this winter. "I gotta be honest with you. You look like f–king clowns," she concluded.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Chelsea Clinton
Person
Abby Huntsman
Person
John Mccain
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Rosie O'donnell
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Sunny Hostin
shefinds

Kelly Ripa Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her 'Complicated' Relationship With Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'

Fans can expect Kelly Ripa to really open up about her “complicated” relationship with the late Regis Philbin in her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. And the 51-year-old presenter and actress explained to People in its latest issue that the chapter about her former Live! co-host, who sadly passed away in 2020 at the age of 88, was “the hardest chapter to write.” Wow!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan McCain Hits Back at Sherri Shepherd After She Shaded Her on Live TV

Meghan McCain is clapping back at Sherri Shepherd after the Sherri host named McCain as the only The View co-host she hadn't become close with on Watch What Happens Live. Speaking with WWHL host Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Tuesday, the former conservative panelist made sure to address what she thought was a "mean, nasty" comment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Parental Leave#Wedding#Abc
People

Who Is Katie Couric's Husband? All About John Molner

Katie Couric and John Molner met in 2012 and married in 2014 Katie Couric has been a household name for decades as a famed anchorwoman. She's an author, a mother, a hard-hitting journalist and an advocate for colon health. She lost her first husband, Jay Monahan, to colon cancer in 1998 and has opened up about the loss during countless interviews and in her 2021 memoir, Going There. But nearly 15 years after Monahan's passing, Couric met her second husband, John Molner, and the two quickly fell in love....
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Kathy Griffin Reveals Surgery For Lung Cancer Left Her With 'Voice Damage'

Comedian Kathy Griffin is feeling as good as new after having half of her left lung removed due to cancer, but the star revealed she's still experiencing some side effects from the surgery."My voice got some damage," she shared on the Tuesday, September 20, episode of Jimmy Kimmel's talk show. "I am fine, it doesn't hurt, and the important thing is my boobs are still fabulous.""I think it'll get back to normal but I'm not sure. I'm still working on it," noted the Grammy nominee, who admitted the change also had an unexpected influence on her standup routines. "I am...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

201K+
Followers
116K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy