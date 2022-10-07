Read full article on original website
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
Business Insider
'Smile' is now playing only in theaters, but the creepy horror movie is expected to hit Paramount Plus in November
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Smile," the new horror film from Paramount Pictures, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is about a doctor who experiences terrifying horrors related to a series of mysterious deaths. Following its exclusive theatrical window, "Smile" is...
Thora Birch Reveals Why She Isn't In Hocus Pocus 2
Thora Birch really wanted to return for Hocus Pocus 2. The actress, who played 8-year-old Dani Dennison in the original film 29 years ago, said there were plans to bring her character back for the highly-anticipated sequel, but due to timing, things didn't work out. "There were three options we had for how to bring Dani back, all of which I was excited by," she revealed. "By the time they got around to filming, I was already on something else."
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
TODAY.com
Where is Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's father, now?
The new Netflix series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Series" has brought renewed attention to the life of the notorious serial killer and his 17 victims and members of the Dahmer family, including his brother David Dahmer (who later changed his name) and his father Lionel Dahmer. In the first episode...
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
‘The Rings of Power’: Every Clue That The Stranger Is Gandalf (So Far)
'The Rings of Power' hasn't revealed the identity of The Stranger, but there's reason to think he is a younger version of Gandalf.
WATCH: Chris Cuomo Returns to Primetime, Promises to 'Change the Game': 'I'm Different'
Chris Cuomo has returned to primetime, and this time, he says things will be different. During his first show on NewsNation last night, the disgraced CNN anchor kicked things off with a quote from William Shakespeare. "'The past is prologue,'" he said, quoting The Tempest. "...meaning that all that has happened before led to this moment, and so it is with me being here with you tonight. I believe that."
WATCH: Guillermo del Toro Gets Creepy with Trailer for Cabinet of Curiosities
Things are getting spooky on Netflix this season thanks to Guillermo del Toro. In the terrifying trailer for Netflix horror anthology Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, we get a glimpse of the eight stories the filmmaker has in store for us. The streamer promises "a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror", including two original stories from del Toro himself, H.P. Lovecraft adaptations, and more.
Prime Video Announces Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date
After a 38-month hiatus, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Prime Video with a new season. The streamer has announced that all 8 episodes of the John Krasinski-led series' third season will debut on December 21. Season 3 sees Jack Ryan (Krasinski) wrongly implicated in a massive conspiracy and forced to go on the run as a result. Wanted by the CIA and an "international rogue faction" he's discovered, Jack must stay out of sight, fight for his life, and try to stop a conflict of global proportions.
Community the Movie is Officially Happening at Peacock
It's been seven years since Community aired its final episode, but a Community movie is finally happening. Penned by series creator Dan Harmon with writer Andrew Guest, Community the Movie will reunite stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. It won't be a full house, however, as Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase are not currently attached to star.
ComicBook
Titans Releases First Official Clip From Season 4
Warner Bros. has been in the news a lot as of late, and it seems that no project is safe after the cancelation of Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has been on a tangent with his new mandates and getting rid of a bunch of original programming from the HBO Max streaming service. HBO Max original series Doom Patrol and Titans are rumored to be canceled after their next season, but that doesn't seem to be stopping the streaming service from marketing them. New York Comic-Con is happening this week and the streaming service revealed a new clip from Titans, and it gives us our first look at the upcoming fourth season.
Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for New Seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Others
Some of the biggest series on Apple TV+ are returning with new seasons this fall. The streamer announced today that The Mosquito Coast, the drama starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, will return for Season 2 on Friday, November 4, continuing the saga of the Fox family and their dangerous endeavors. Also returning in November is Mythic Quest, the workplace comedy whose third season will premiere on November 11. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the series follows a group of video game developers and the various shenanigans that ensue at the office.
Ramy, Hocus Pocus 2, and SNL Headline Weekend TV
There’s something for everyone on television this weekend, which brings the return of acclaimed comedy Ramy, Disney’s years-in-the-making Hocus Pocus sequel, and Saturday Night Live’s Season 48 premiere, hosted by Miles Teller. Plus, Halloween season kicks off with the fall premiere of The Walking Dead, Anne Rice’s...
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Lou'
A new period drama and young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.
The Queer for Fear Docuseries Asks: Is Frankenstein a Gay Horror Movie?
Primetimer's Reviews Editor Mark Blankenship isn't just a TV fan: He's also a movie buff. From time to time, something on the small screen will inspire him to write about a film, which is why Shudder's Queer for Fear inspired this deep dive into Frankenstein. Is Frankenstein's monster actually a...
Mila Kunis Says Jackie Ended Up with the Wrong Guy on That '70s Show
Mila Kunis doesn't think she should be married to her husband (at least on That '90s Show). The actress revealed that her character Jackie winds up with Kelso (played by her real-life husband Ashton Kutcher) in the That '70s Show sequel, and she's not totally sold on the idea. Jackie was with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) by the time That '70s Show ended, and Kunis believes it should have stayed that way.
insideedition.com
Never-Before-Seen Tape of 1993 Jeffrey Dahmer Prison Interview
Inside Edition is opening its archives to share never-before-seen video of our 1993 interview with Jeffrey Dahmer. A new generation is learning about the convicted serial killer’s horrifying crimes through the Netflix series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The world exclusive interview took place at a maximum security prison where Dahmer was serving a 999-year sentence. The then 33-year-old told Inside Edition’s Nancy Glass about his motives for killing 17 men.
Primetimer
