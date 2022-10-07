Warner Bros. has been in the news a lot as of late, and it seems that no project is safe after the cancelation of Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has been on a tangent with his new mandates and getting rid of a bunch of original programming from the HBO Max streaming service. HBO Max original series Doom Patrol and Titans are rumored to be canceled after their next season, but that doesn't seem to be stopping the streaming service from marketing them. New York Comic-Con is happening this week and the streaming service revealed a new clip from Titans, and it gives us our first look at the upcoming fourth season.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO