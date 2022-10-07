Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Archewell Foundation Partner to Donate $1 Million to Women Facing Financial Hardship

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are committed to giving back. It was recently announced their non-profit organization, Archewell Foundation, will collaborate with The VING Project to award $1 million in grants to women in need. Here’s everything we know about the royal family members’ charitable contributions.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $1 million donation

Meghan and Harry ’s partnership with The VING Project was influenced by their Spotify podcast, Archetypes, reports Today . Young people between the ages of 14 and 18 are encouraged to nominate a woman who has inspired them to achieve great things despite experiencing personal hardships. Applicants who are chosen will get the chance to give a $1,000 dollar grant to the inspirational woman of their choice.

As far as qualifications, nominees are required to be residents of the United States, they cannot be extended or immediate family members, and they must be in need of financial assistance.

Meghan Markle says supporting women and giving back brings her ‘joy’

The Duchess of Sussex shared her thoughts about the partnership. She says giving back and supporting women fills her with happiness. “Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women and the spirit of giving,” says Meghan in a statement . “With the return of Archetypes, Archewell Foundation and VING have come together to create the perfect combination of these loves.”

Meghan says she and the VING foundation hope to inspire young people to give back. “By donating $1 million in grants to women in need, our hope is not to only provide support where it may be felt deepest, but also empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age,” adds Meghan. “I’m very proud of this partnership and the good we hope to see come from it.”

Meghan and Harry’s philanthropic contributions

Meghan and Harry are no strangers to philanthropy. Prince Harry has been involved in many initiatives. One well-known project he heads up is the Invictus Games, which raises money to support injured and sick veterans and invites them to compete in sporting events.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also gave back to organizations on their wedding day . They chose seven organizations that “represent a range of issues that they are passionate about,” according to the royal family website .

Meghan and Harry donated to charities that focus on social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV, and the Armed Forces. Some of the charities they donated to include CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association), Crisis, Myna Mahila Foundation, Surfers Against sewage, and The Wilderness Foundation UK.

