NBA

NBC Sports

Sixers to sign highlight-dunking McClung to Exhibit 10 contract

The Sixers organization will be adding a 6-foot-2 guard best known for his highlight-friendly dunks. The team will sign Mac McClung to an Exhibit 10 contract and ultimately have him join the Delaware Blue Coats, a source confirmed Saturday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann first reported the news.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul

A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal

Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas

Two of the most exciting No. 1 NBA draft picks of the millennium sat with a third recently in Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Anthony Davis hung out with projected 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama. The 7'4" 18-year-old power forward/center's French club, Metropolitans 92, was in Las Vegas for two showcase games against the G League Ignite, which boasts several other future lottery picks, most notably 6'2" point guard Scoot Henderson, the anticipated No. 2 selection in next year's draft.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout

Kemba Walker made his way to the Detroit Pistons this summer after the New York Knicks traded him (along with No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren) in exchange for a future first-rounder. It wasn’t long after the move, however, that buyout rumors emerged. At this point, though, Walker still remains a member of the Pistons. […] The post Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard

Draymond Green has somewhat emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 right now following his physical altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. Most folks might say that he brought it upon himself after what they consider to be an unwarranted sucker punch on one of his younger teammates. For his part, however, Portland Trail […] The post Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed

After Draymond Green shockingly threw a punch at his own Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, rumors about his potential exit from the team quickly emerged. After all, this isn’t the first time the outspoken veteran has been in an altercation with his teammate. At this point, some folks just want him out of the […] The post RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Joel Embiid must play for Team USA over France at 2024 Summer Olympics

After previously becoming a citizen of France and stating his desire to play for the French National Team, it seems that things have taken a sudden turn for Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid. Embiid has also recently become a U.S. citizen and declared his desire to have American citizenship so he can live in the U.S. with his family during the NBA offseason.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Andre Drummond goes full Stephen Curry with shocking three point spree

The NBA game has been gravitating towards being more perimeter-oriented and Andre Drummond appears to have got the memo. The Bulls center did his best Stephen Curry impersonation in a preseason game between the Bulls and Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Drummond finished a perfect 3-3, just like Stephen Curry, from the three-point line. The Bulls […] The post Andre Drummond goes full Stephen Curry with shocking three point spree appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
