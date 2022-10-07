Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr sends stern warning as Warriors investigate Draymond Green-Jordan Poole video leak
Privacy. This is the drum Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been banging on. The four-time NBA champion coach isn’t at all happy with what went down between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, but he’s equally incensed by the fact that the issue has blown up the way that it has.
Draymond Green’s real reason for punching Warriors’ Jordan Poole
Draymond Green revealed the underlying reason he lost control and punched Jordan Poole at Golden State Warriors practice on Saturday. “The day that took place, I was in a very, very bad space mentally — dealing with some things in my personal life.”. People tend to forget that NBA...
Bobby Portis’ take on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fight after his suspension for punching teammate
The Golden State Warriors have already announced that they are not planning to suspend Draymond Green for punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, at practice. Milwaukee Bucks power forward Bobby Portis apparently took exception to that. He posted to Twitter, pointing to the supposed hypocrisy of the situation. “I got 8...
Sixers to sign highlight-dunking McClung to Exhibit 10 contract
The Sixers organization will be adding a 6-foot-2 guard best known for his highlight-friendly dunks. The team will sign Mac McClung to an Exhibit 10 contract and ultimately have him join the Delaware Blue Coats, a source confirmed Saturday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann first reported the news.
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul
A video recently surfaced of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole during a practice scuffle. The video caught Jake Paul’s attention, who made quite the offer to the Warriors’ star forward. Paul wrote the following on Twitter, “Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the […] The post Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch draws ludicrous $10 million offer from Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal
Draymond Green just proved to the world that he doesn’t take crap from anybody. For his part, Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole learned that the hard way after he got punched in the face by Green during a heated incident at practice. As it turns out, however, this might all be a facade. According […] The post Warriors news: Draymond Green exposed by ex-NBA star over 2018 LeBron event amid Jordan Poole scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Mingle With Projected No. 1 Draft Pick Victor Wembanyama In Vegas
Two of the most exciting No. 1 NBA draft picks of the millennium sat with a third recently in Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Anthony Davis hung out with projected 2023 top pick Victor Wembanyama. The 7'4" 18-year-old power forward/center's French club, Metropolitans 92, was in Las Vegas for two showcase games against the G League Ignite, which boasts several other future lottery picks, most notably 6'2" point guard Scoot Henderson, the anticipated No. 2 selection in next year's draft.
Sixers vs. Cavs: Who Raised Their Stock in Preseason Game 2?
Which Sixers raised their stock against the Cavaliers on Wednesday?
Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout
Kemba Walker made his way to the Detroit Pistons this summer after the New York Knicks traded him (along with No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren) in exchange for a future first-rounder. It wasn’t long after the move, however, that buyout rumors emerged. At this point, though, Walker still remains a member of the Pistons. […] The post Kemba Walker’s heartbreaking admission amid looming Pistons buyout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Sixers who stood out in team's Blue X White scrimmage from Delaware
The Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Wilmington, DE on Saturday afternoon to the home of their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, as they looked to continue building team chemistry and camaraderie. It was the annual Blue X White intrasquad scrimmage and it was time to put on a fun...
Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard
Draymond Green has somewhat emerged as Public Enemy No. 1 right now following his physical altercation with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole. Most folks might say that he brought it upon himself after what they consider to be an unwarranted sucker punch on one of his younger teammates. For his part, however, Portland Trail […] The post Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole scuffle draws honest take from Blazers star Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed
After Draymond Green shockingly threw a punch at his own Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, rumors about his potential exit from the team quickly emerged. After all, this isn’t the first time the outspoken veteran has been in an altercation with his teammate. At this point, some folks just want him out of the […] The post RUMOR: Outlook on Draymond Green’s future with Warriors amid ugly Jordan Poole fight, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Joel Embiid must play for Team USA over France at 2024 Summer Olympics
After previously becoming a citizen of France and stating his desire to play for the French National Team, it seems that things have taken a sudden turn for Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid. Embiid has also recently become a U.S. citizen and declared his desire to have American citizenship so he can live in the U.S. with his family during the NBA offseason.
The LeBron James, Dwyane Wade move that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George hope will lead Clippers to NBA title
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James and Dwyane Wade each took necessary steps in their partnership to help the Miami Heat achieve their goals of an NBA championship. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are hoping their partnership will yield the same results for the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard and George...
Paul George Stars in NBA Commercial With Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard
The NBA brought several stars together for this commercial
PJ Tucker Highlights Tyrese Maxey’s Impact on Sixers
PJ Tucker highlighted Tyrese Maxey's top two key factors after spending time working with the young guard.
Andre Drummond goes full Stephen Curry with shocking three point spree
The NBA game has been gravitating towards being more perimeter-oriented and Andre Drummond appears to have got the memo. The Bulls center did his best Stephen Curry impersonation in a preseason game between the Bulls and Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Drummond finished a perfect 3-3, just like Stephen Curry, from the three-point line. The Bulls […] The post Andre Drummond goes full Stephen Curry with shocking three point spree appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘JP is going to be him’: Moses Moody vocal on Jordan Poole’s response to Draymond Green blow
Golden State Warriors youngster Moses Moody just confirmed what everybody saw in Jordan Poole after Draymond Green punched him during practice: his professionalism and maturity. Speaking to reporters with regards to the incident and how Poole responded, Moody revealed that Poole kept the positive energy and focused on himself and...
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
