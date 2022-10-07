ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quarterly Earnings#Exhaustion#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Mccormick Company#Mkc
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.77% to $226.76 Friday morning. Tesla shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending. What's...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases

The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
STOCKS
Zacks.com

McCormick (MKC) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

MKC - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings declined year over year while net sales increased. Management reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 guidance. The company’s sales performance reflects the strength of its broad global portfolio and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ford To Plunge 18%? Plus Mizuho Predicts $149 For PPG Industries

SVB Leerink raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. STSA price target from $5 to $15. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares rose 15.7% to trade at $6.20 on Monday. UBS cut Ford Motor Company F price target from $13 to $10. Ford shares fell 1.3% to close at $12.20 on Friday. Keybanc lowered Welltower Inc....
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

Within the last quarter, Robinhood Markets HOOD has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Robinhood Markets has an average price target of $10.12 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $7.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
95K+
Followers
172K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy