Public health officials have not reported this for months about COVID in the Tri-Cities
COVID vaccine and booster shots could be saving more lives, say public health officials.
KIMA TV
Downtown Yakima Farmers Market had triple more attendance this year compared to last
YAKIMA - The Downtown Yakima Farmers Market ended on a successful note this year with three times as many people than the previous year. Live music filled the street as hundreds of people stopped by the farmers market in Yakima for the last time this year. Vendors lined up and...
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: Asphalt Repair Begins in Yakima
YAKIMA, WA: Drivers in Yakima will need to plan travel ahead of time on Friday, October 7th as crews repair asphalt. Work on Queen Avenue and South 10th Avenue begins at 7:00 am and lasts until 3:30 pm. Delays are to be expected with lanes in both directions being restricted to one lane. Lanes will also be reduced to one lane on South 1st St. between East King Street and Russell Lane from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.
KIMA TV
A man suspected of burglary is missing after jumping in the Yakima River to escape arrest
SELAH -- A man suspected of burglary in East Selah is missing after deputies say he jumped into the Yakima River to escape arrest. On Thursday, authorities responded to a burglary in progress in East Selah. Shortly after, deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office released photos on social media...
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy
Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
Yakima teenager crashed pickup into tree trying to evade cops
YAKIMA, Wash. — Life isn’t quite like an action movie. Decisions have consequences and sometimes, they backfire on you. That was the tough lesson learned by a teenager who thought they could avoid the police earlier this week. According to a social media post from the Yakima Police...
nbcrightnow.com
New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - A one size fits all approach doesn't always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it's the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
nbcrightnow.com
Hit-and-run blocks traffic along MLK Blvd
YAKIMA, Wash. - A three-car crash temporarily blocked two lanes of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for about an hour on October 6, according to the Yakima Police Department. It is reported that three cars were going east on MLK Boulevard when the crash occurred, and some people ran from the scene.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima among 10 Pacific Northwest Sonic Drive-In locations closed because of financial dispute
A financial dispute between the parent company of Sonic Drive-Ins and a group of Pacific Northwest franchisees prompted a lawsuit that has closed 10 of the chain’s restaurants in the region, including the Yakima and Ellensburg locations. The company’s allegations of missed royalty and fee payments and quality control...
ncwlife.com
Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
Goat Rocks Fire handed over to special incident command team Saturday night
The Goat Rocks Fire burning west of Yakima near U.S. Highway 12 in the Gifford National Forest was handed over to a Type 3 incident command team Saturday night. Evacuation notices, road closures and flight restrictions over the area remain in place. Information and a map of road closures can be viewed online.
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Yakima. The officials stated that two people were traveling in an ATV on River Road when they struck a raised railway embankment at a high rate of speed. The officials stated that the vehicle flipped and landed...
KIMA TV
Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
Family of Lucian Munguia offers $10,000 reward for info that brings the Yakima boy home
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of Lucian Munguia, the now five-year-old little boy who has been missing for nearly a month, are now offering a cash reward for information that directly leads to his safe return home. The following statement was released by Lucian’s mother, Sandra Munguia:. “We...
Wapato School District sued over student assault, disability discrimination
WAPATO, Wash. — Parents of a former Wapato Middle School student are suing the school district over claims school officials failed to protect their son, Drake Martin, from an assault targeted at him because of his disabilities. The lawsuit argues that the school district may have been able to...
ncwlife.com
Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault
WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
kpq.com
Car Hits Power Pole, Resulting in 100 Acre Fire Near Rocky Reach Dam
A car hit a power line, resulting in a 100-acre fire south of the Rocky Reach Dam Saturday morning. During the early morning, a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit a power line. The collision erupted in flames, with the fire quickly spreading into nearby dry brush. Two...
KIMA TV
Angie Girard: Yakima County Commissioner candidate, district 1
We're continuing election coverage, as those ballots get ready to be sent out in a few weeks. Today we're hearing from Angie Girard a surprise write-in candidate running against Amanda McKinney for county commissioner district one. Angie Girard says being county commissioner wasn't something she ever thought about doing, she...
ifiberone.com
Body recovered from the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam
ROCK ISLAND — A body was recovered recovered Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The man’s body was pulled from the river and is in the care of the Chelan County Coroner’s Office to make identification and determine a cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.
