Yakima, WA

Traffic Alert: Asphalt Repair Begins in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA: Drivers in Yakima will need to plan travel ahead of time on Friday, October 7th as crews repair asphalt. Work on Queen Avenue and South 10th Avenue begins at 7:00 am and lasts until 3:30 pm. Delays are to be expected with lanes in both directions being restricted to one lane. Lanes will also be reduced to one lane on South 1st St. between East King Street and Russell Lane from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.
94.5 KATS

Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy

Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
nbcrightnow.com

New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - ​A one size fits all approach doesn't always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it's the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
nbcrightnow.com

Hit-and-run blocks traffic along MLK Blvd

YAKIMA, Wash. - A three-car crash temporarily blocked two lanes of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard for about an hour on October 6, according to the Yakima Police Department. It is reported that three cars were going east on MLK Boulevard when the crash occurred, and some people ran from the scene.
ncwlife.com

Deceased man found in Columbia River at Rock Island Dam

A man’s body was pulled from the Columbia River Saturday at Rock Island Dam. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said after receiving a report of the body in the water, detectives were dispatched to recover the deceased man. The body has been turned over to the Chelan County...
KIMA TV

Officers investigating homicide after finding woman's body in Columbia River

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police Department Officers are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide after recovering her body from the Columbia River on Sept. 27. Just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 27, Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies received a report from a fisherman about possible human remains in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge.
ncwlife.com

Two charged in East Wenatchee pepper-spray assault

WATERVILLE — Two Wenatchee Valley men are accused of breaking into an East Wenatchee home two weeks ago, and injuring four people with pepper spray. Kurtis Robert Ickes, 32, of Wenatchee and Zane Russell Grissom, 35, of East Wenatchee are now held in the Chelan County jail on burglary, assault and related charges. East Wenatchee police say the two men barged into a house in the 1800 block of North Aurora just after 3 a.m. Sept. 23, and sprayed all four victims in the face as they woke from their sleep.
News Talk KIT

Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level

In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
KIMA TV

Angie Girard: Yakima County Commissioner candidate, district 1

We're continuing election coverage, as those ballots get ready to be sent out in a few weeks. Today we're hearing from Angie Girard a surprise write-in candidate running against Amanda McKinney for county commissioner district one. Angie Girard says being county commissioner wasn't something she ever thought about doing, she...
ifiberone.com

Body recovered from the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam

ROCK ISLAND — A body was recovered recovered Saturday in the Columbia River at Rock Island Dam, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The man’s body was pulled from the river and is in the care of the Chelan County Coroner’s Office to make identification and determine a cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.
ROCK ISLAND, WA

