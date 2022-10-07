Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Meet the Retired Firefighter Behind Miami's Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'
Derek Kaplan has had a passion for baking since the age of 15, but he never imagined that his side hustle would turn into a staple in the Wynwood dessert scene. Known by many as Fireman Derek, Kaplan opened his first bake shop in 2014. Eight years later, Fireman Derek's has customers traveling to Miami from across the country for a taste of their one-of-a-kind pies.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale 2022 FL: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Fort Lauderdale, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Fort Lauderdale as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
sflcn.com
Florida’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed
MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, “Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?” Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
luxury-houses.net
Fall in Love at First Sight with This $29,999,999 Stunning Waterfront Home in Coral Gables was Made for Both Entertaining and Personal Retreat
9320 Gallardo St, Coral Gables, Florida is stunning waterfront residence in Old Cutler neighborhood was made for both entertaining and personal retreat, epitomizing South Florida living. This Coral Gables home offers 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9320 Gallardo St, please contact Lianne Graubart (Phone: 212-945-8360) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Click10.com
Spirits on Fire at Hard Rock Live with Jane’s Addiction & Smashing Pumpkins
Hollywood, FLA – Halloween came early to the Hard Rock Live on Saturday night when Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins brought their tour to Hollywood. Due to complications from long COVID, Jane’s Addiction founding guitarist Dave Navarro was replaced by multi-instrumentalist Troy Van Leeuwen from Queens of the Stone Age.
Click10.com
Landmark Keys restaurant ordered shut due to rodent droppings, other issues
Below is a list of places in South Florida that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments in Miami-Dade County were ordered shut. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup...
wlrn.org
Can I get an amen? Miami's Free Gospel Sundays expands, adds 'Singing In The Streets'
There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, Oct. 9, at the center’s Knight Concert Hall.
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
miamionthecheap.com
Halloween trick or treat events in Miami-Dade
Trick-or-treat, Halloween, give me something good to eat!. Get your sacks, pumpkins even pillowcases, filled at these fun Halloween trick-or-treat events around Miami-Dade County. Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40 St., Miami. Thurs. 5-10 p.m.; Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 1-11 p.m.; Sun. 1-10 p.m. Adults $29, kids ages 4-12 $19, discounts...
Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida
The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and Decay
The Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne, Florida has been destroyed by graffiti and decay.(Creative Commons/La Shola) The Miami Marine Stadium was the first-ever custom-built stadium for viewing water sports and motorboat races. For decades the stadium thrived, even advancing to hosting events such as concerts and boxing matches. However, in 1992, the Miami Marine Stadium was declared unsafe and forced to close.
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 9, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg welcome Congressman Carlos Gimenez, State Sen. Jason Pizzo, Broward Commissioner Jared Moskowitz, Congressional candidate Christine Olivo, and state congressional candidate Adam Benna. The full episode can be seen at...
Miami Carnival Festival 2022 Kicks Off Today
The 3-day event is expected to bring 40-thousand spectators to Miami-Dade and Broward.
Click10.com
Enter to win tickets to Miami International Auto Show
Now’s your chance to win tickets to this year’s Miami International Auto Show. The auto show is being held from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23. at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
NBC Miami
UM Fraternity Chapter Closed After Allegations Into Drugged Drinks, Disturbing Chants
A fraternity closed its chapter at the University of Miami immediately following a review of anonymous reports of drugged drinks at a party and a disturbing video showing members singing a song about committing crimes. The chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon, whose Gamma chapter had been on the UM campus...
SoFlo Boat Show to Drop Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium on May 2023
An Entertaining Three-day Experience That’s So Miami. A new kind of boat show will come ashore just in time for summer 2023 that will offer the kind of entertainment and energy Miami is known for. The SoFlo crew has set out to create a unique experience at the SoFlo Boat Show that will keep every aspect of the boating lifestyle in mind. Between May 19 – 21, 2023, nautical enthusiasts from all over will descend upon the historic Miami Marine Stadium to see and board hundreds of boats and shop for marine accessories and gadgets, while enjoying Miami’s colorful entertainment, music, food, and art.
Memorial Healthcare nurse feels his Hispanic heritage fuels his desire to help people
MIAMI - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're spotlighting a rock-star nurse at a local hospital who thanks his heritage for wanting to help people. A first generation American, Henry Aneyro has been taking care of South Floridians for over twenty years. "My father came from Cuba, my mother came from Spain," said Aneyro. Aneyro grew up in New Jersey, where his passion to become a nurse all began. "I always remember watching super heroes and I pictured a nurse as a superhero," saids Aneyro. "I always wanted to be a nurse, but nurses didn't look like me" That...
Click10.com
Man, high on magic mushrooms, causes chaos on flight from Miami, prosecutors say
MIAMI – A United Airlines flight from Miami to Washington’s Dulles International Airport last Tuesday was a bad trip in more ways than one after a passenger attacked crew members while high on psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, according to federal prosecutors. According to an affidavit filed...
thenextmiami.com
39-Story Edgewater Tower With Whole Foods Supermarket Passes Level 6
In Edgewater, the Nema apartment tower has passed level 6 of construction, according to architect ODP. It will be the first Whole Foods supermarket in the Midtown Miami/Edgewater area. Nema’s first phase is planned to rise 39 stories, or 430 feet and include:. 588 apartments. 42,030 square foot Whole...
