Public Health

TIME

Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?

If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
msn.com

Why You Can’t Get the Omicron Booster If You’ve Never Been Vaccinated Against COVID

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed the use of a COVID booster vaccine that specifically targets Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 variants. The goal of the Omicron booster is to help restore protection that has faded since your last COVID-19 vaccine, and to specifically target the variants that are widely circulating in the U.S. right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
msn.com

STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year

The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Should I Still Quarantine If I Have COVID or Flu Symptoms?

As seasons change and temperatures continue to fall, health experts are expecting an uptick in COVID-19 and flu cases in the coming months as more activities shift indoors. While noticeable increases in COVID-19 and flu cases have yet to be observed, many are wondering what their course of action should be if they start to experience symptoms, especially without knowing what illness they may have.
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

Is it COVID-19, the flu or just a cold? Here's how to tell the difference

As the annual respiratory virus season kicks off, it can be difficult to distinguish between colds, the flu, allergies and COVID-19 because their symptoms can be so similar. All of them can cause symptoms like fatigue, congestion and sneezing — but without knowing what’s making you sick, it can be hard to take care of yourself.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
WORLD
foodsafetynews.com

More than 2 dozen sick in new outbreak from Salmonella Litchfield

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by Salmonella Litchfield. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement this afternoon, the FDA reported there are 28 patients confirmed with infections. The agency did not indicate how old the patients are or where they live. The agency also did not report whether any patients have been hospitalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Futurity

Rabbit virus is a warning about viruses becoming more deadly

A virus that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time, according to new research. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox, and polio, for increased virulence. A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a...
ANIMALS
POPSUGAR

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
HEALTH
US News and World Report

CDC: Nearly Every American Can Drop Wearing Masks Indoors

Nearly all Americans can drop wearing masks while indoors in public spaces, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to CDC data, less than 1% of Americans live in a county with a “high” COVID-19 community level, where masking is recommended while inside. The majority of the country – 79% – lives in a county with a “low” level, while 20% of the population lives in a “medium” level, where masking should be considered by those at-risk for severe COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?

For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
HEALTH
WTOP

CDC now tracking rise of BF.7 and BA.2.75 COVID variants nationwide

The BA.5 variant that dominated the summer wave of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations has now fallen to 81.3% of new cases, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three rival strains – the BF.7, BA.2.75, and BA.4.6 variants – have now climbed to make...
PUBLIC HEALTH

