Read full article on original website
Nancy Byerley
2d ago
Way past due, especially the right to do it in your own home. Dealing with bellligerent, stupid alcoholics is A LOT worse for families than weed smokers, hands down.
Reply(9)
168
Mark Redden
2d ago
I think marijuana is great for people with medical conditions and it is helpful I'd rather see people smoking marijuana then drinking it is taking so many people lives people drinking and driving domestic violence these things is not good and marijuana do not do this to people
Reply
71
Chris Jackson
2d ago
Im originally from Oregon and it actually brings in a lot of revenue not only to the state but city and county. I believe it should be legalized or decriminalized at least. Makes more money than fines
Reply(2)
75
Related
Courts could throw state marijuana markets into disarray
And only Congress has the power to stop it.
Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida
Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
President Biden's pot announcement could have a huge impact on Florida's marijuana industry
Saying “it makes no sense,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification. The president’s announcement —- four weeks ahead of the mid-term elections —- could...
3 Pot Stocks to Buy After Biden's Marijuana Pardons
There are stocks and ETFs that will benefit from Biden's changing marijuana strategy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Sheriff Says Of Hurricane Ian Looters “Shoot Them So They Look Like Grated Cheese”
Polk County Florida Sheriff Grady Judd called on armed homeowners to shoot looters until they “look like grated cheese” during an appearance on Fox News Friday. “People have a right to be safe in their homes. They have a right to their property, to be
Ars Technica
Florida tokers inadvertently smoked rat poison; 52 sickened, 4 dead
Just hours before President Biden unveiled a major effort to reform federal marijuana laws Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report highlighting some of the collateral damage of harshly criminalizing the relatively safe drug. Further Reading. The report documented a mass poisoning from alternative marijuana products...
Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan
President Joe Biden’s marijuana pardon is estimated to help more than 6,500 people but leaves out many Americans hurt by the war on drugs.
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When marijuana is on the ballot, it wins
Marijuana, at times, seems to be a third rail in American politics. While most Democrats are ardent defenders of abortion rights and gay rights, many party lawmakers are less vocal about decriminalizing or legalizing marijuana. It was only Thursday when President Joe Biden decided to pardon all people convicted of federal marijuana possession.
What Biden’s pardons for Americans convicted of marijuana possession could mean for Virginia
But whether Gov. Glenn Youngkin will give out mass pardons to those with state convictions, which in Virginia would likely only act as "a statement of forgiveness," is unclear.
‘No one f—s with a Biden:’ President caught on hot mic during Florida visit
Biden is heard saying, "No one f---s with a Biden."
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Florida residents
As we all know, Floridians are already facing so much financial trouble due to the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis, and high inflation, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of residents in Florida will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KIMT
What Biden’s marijuana announcement means for Minnesota
President Biden announced today that he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, and is calling on state governors to do the same for those with a state conviction. He also said he is asking the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to initiate a formal review of marijuana’s Schedule I status under federal law, which is the strictest category of drug control.
What Governors, Candidates Are Saying About Biden's Marijuana Pardons
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that federal offenses of simple marijuana possessions would be pardoned.
Florida Democrat Quips 'Thank You Brandon' Following Biden's Ian Response
The nickname "Brandon" was originally used by the president's critics, but has been embraced by his supporters in recent months.
Biden pardons marijuana offenses, calls for review of federal law
The president will also be urging governors to do the same for cases regarding state offenses of civil possession of marijuana.
Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action
By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden's executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to find housing, get a job...
KOCO
Oklahoma advocates hope to see pardons for simple marijuana offenses at state level
OKLAHOMA CITY — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he's pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. But the president didn't stop there. Biden also challenged governors to follow his lead and issue pardons for those convicted of simple marijuana crimes at the state level.
IFLScience
President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession
US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
Ohio politicians react to Biden’s decision to pardon federal marijuana possession
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio politicians had divergent of reactions to President Joe Biden’s Thursday afternoon decision to pardon about 6,500 people with federal convictions for simple marijuana possession and to order a federal review of its classification as a Schedule 1 drug with high potential for abuse and no medical use.
Comments / 736