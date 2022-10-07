Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho
Post Register
Pets from shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian arrive in Boise
BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — Dozens of pets from Florida shelters arrived in Boise on Sunday afternoon. Boise is the first stop on a three-stop journey made by Good Flights. Good Flights is a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States. The organizations are moving shelter pets out of areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to make room for the ongoing influx of homeless and lost pets due to the storm.
Post Register
Antique World Mall in Boise prepares to reopen
BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — After being closed for more than three months, the Antique World Mall in Boise is about to reopen. The popular antique store closed in late June after a roof collapse at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the items inside were not damaged, the mall remained closed until safety work could be completed. The Reel Theatre had already been closed for months due to a lack of business.
eastidahonews.com
‘Vote them all out’: Idaho Abortion Rights holds Women’s March rally at Capitol in Boise
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Wearing green bandannas and holding pro-abortion rights posters, hundreds of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise on Saturday for Idaho Abortion Rights’ “Flip the State” Women’s March rally. Across the country, groups participating in marches that were targeted...
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
eastidahonews.com
Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
Tri-City Herald
California cops pull over Idaho race car driver for ‘haulin’ spud’ at racing event
Weighing in at 44,320 pounds and 72 feet long, the Big Idaho Potato Truck trundles down the road with its 8,000-pound giant potato loaded on the back, and any Idahoan who witnesses it most likely will smile at the level of ridiculousness. Unfortunately for the Big Idaho Potato Truck tour...
Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support
BOISE — On Wednesday, Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related, however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes...
Boise rents have gone down but are much higher than five years ago
BOISE - For the past couple years, Boise’s rental market has been on fire, with units hitting and leaving the market quickly, huge rent jumps, and increases in homelessness and evictions. Boise rents have gone down but are still much higher than five years ago, likely burdening many renters...
Post Register
With 2022 irrigation season over, what's the outlook for next year?
The 2022 irrigation season is now over, and conditions are looking good for the Treasure Valley going into next year. Of course there are a lot of variables that will determine how much water growers will have for the next irrigation season, but water experts say we're ending the year with above normal reservoir storage, which is good news.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
Look: Idaho high school football showdown ends with dramatic Hail Mary, failed conversion
Watch the final sequence as No. 2 Meridian stuffs No. 1 Rocky Mountain to eke out 14-12 win
Firefighters continue working to contain Coulter Fire
BOISE, Idaho — After several days, the Coulter Fire, which is made up of several fires burning near Coulter Summit, crews have made significant progress to contain the fire, the Boise National Forest said Saturday. Multiple fires, all under ten acres, popped up on the evening of Oct. 5....
Sherman Elementary School in Nampa named 'Apple Distinguished School'
NAMPA, Idaho — Local government officials joined school officials in gathering together Friday morning to celebrate a Nampa school receiving an "Apple Distinguished School" honor. Sherman Elementary School, in the Nampa School District (NSD), was named an "Apple Distinguished School" for its dedication to learning using the latest platforms...
34 Crazy Photos Show How Much the Boise Mall Area Has Changed in 15 Years
Google Maps first sent their “Street View” cars into Boise in 2007. Since then, Boise has seen a huge population boom!. In the past 10 years alone, World Population review estimates that more than 170,000 new residents have moved to the Boise Metro area. With that type of growth, comes change and evolution. That evolution in Boise City limits is probably most evident in Downtown Boise. Just think of all the buildings that weren’t there a decade ago: JUMP, the Simplot Headquarters, Zion’s Bank Building, the Boise Center Expansion, a handful of hotels…
Post Register
City of Boise settles lawsuit with former library employee
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Boise has settled a federal discrimination lawsuit with former Boise City Library employee, Jax Perez. Perez claimed they were discriminated against because of their non-binary, transgender identity during a series of disciplinary actions in 2019. The settlement was reached after both parties...
Idaho State Journal
Missing Idaho boy and girl found safe more than week after disappearance
The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is reporting that Autumn and William have been found safe in Payette. Caldwell police are also reporting that the missing teens have been located.
No. 2 Meridian captures 5A SIC divisional title by knocking off No. 1 Rocky Mountain
MERIDIAN, Idaho - Not a lot happened for the first 46 minutes. But the last two were filled with all kinds of excitement, including a 'Hail Mary' pass and a pair of two-point conversion attempts that all led to the ending of a decade’s old drought. Second-ranked Meridian beat No. 1 Rocky Mountain ...
Post Register
Mountain Home Police Chief on paid administrative leave
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Chief, Scott Conner has been placed on paid administrative leave, which has been confirmed by the Mayor of Mountain Home, Rich Sykes. Mayor Sykes confirms this was directed by the city attorney and Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP) and has declined...
North End couple find LGBTQ+ flag burned outside their house
BOISE, Idaho — Brett Perry returned home Wednesday to find his 'progress flag' burned and still hanging from his front porch. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m., according to the Boise Police Department (BPD). The progress flag represents inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community, and this is the third time...
