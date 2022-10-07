ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 3

eastidahonews.com

Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Pets from shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian arrive in Boise

BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — Dozens of pets from Florida shelters arrived in Boise on Sunday afternoon. Boise is the first stop on a three-stop journey made by Good Flights. Good Flights is a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States. The organizations are moving shelter pets out of areas impacted by Hurricane Ian to make room for the ongoing influx of homeless and lost pets due to the storm.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Antique World Mall in Boise prepares to reopen

BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — After being closed for more than three months, the Antique World Mall in Boise is about to reopen. The popular antique store closed in late June after a roof collapse at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the items inside were not damaged, the mall remained closed until safety work could be completed. The Reel Theatre had already been closed for months due to a lack of business.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support

BOISE — On Wednesday, Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related, however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

With 2022 irrigation season over, what's the outlook for next year?

The 2022 irrigation season is now over, and conditions are looking good for the Treasure Valley going into next year. Of course there are a lot of variables that will determine how much water growers will have for the next irrigation season, but water experts say we're ending the year with above normal reservoir storage, which is good news.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

34 Crazy Photos Show How Much the Boise Mall Area Has Changed in 15 Years

Google Maps first sent their “Street View” cars into Boise in 2007. Since then, Boise has seen a huge population boom!. In the past 10 years alone, World Population review estimates that more than 170,000 new residents have moved to the Boise Metro area. With that type of growth, comes change and evolution. That evolution in Boise City limits is probably most evident in Downtown Boise. Just think of all the buildings that weren’t there a decade ago: JUMP, the Simplot Headquarters, Zion’s Bank Building, the Boise Center Expansion, a handful of hotels…
BOISE, ID
Post Register

City of Boise settles lawsuit with former library employee

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Boise has settled a federal discrimination lawsuit with former Boise City Library employee, Jax Perez. Perez claimed they were discriminated against because of their non-binary, transgender identity during a series of disciplinary actions in 2019. The settlement was reached after both parties...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Mountain Home Police Chief on paid administrative leave

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Chief, Scott Conner has been placed on paid administrative leave, which has been confirmed by the Mayor of Mountain Home, Rich Sykes. Mayor Sykes confirms this was directed by the city attorney and Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP) and has declined...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID

