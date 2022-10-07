Read full article on original website
Groups hold women's march in Davenport and Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many groups spreading their messages as the midterm election approaches. On Saturday, Oct. 8, a march for women's rights was held at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. "I can't sit on the sidelines and allow a government to infringe upon our rights," said Jazmin...
rcreader.com
Celebración de las Artes at the Muscatine Art Center
MUSCATINE, IOWA (October 7, 2022) — The Muscatine Art Center, LULAC Muscatine, and the Stanley Center for Peace and Security are collaborating to offer an evening of dancing, music, and more on Thursday, October 20, 5:15-6:45PM. The West Liberty student group, Los Cometas Mariachi, will begin the evening at...
ourquadcities.com
Scott County candidate forum set
The public is invited to meet Iowa candidates as a group of three local nonprofit organizations hosts two Scott County candidate forums. The first forum will be 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf, with local candidates running for Iowa state representative. There will be a social time and attendees can meet candidates, then the forum will be 10:30 a.m.-noon.
Athletes, coaches, mourn Roger Sander
Record-setting Monmouth College baseball coach Roger Sander, who was also an M Club Hall of Fame basketball player for the Fighting Scots, died Oct. 7. He was 65. Sander, a 1978 Monmouth graduate who coached the Scots to 373 baseball victories from 1994-2015, was the fourth longest-serving coach in the history of Fighting Scots athletics. Only Roger […]
ourquadcities.com
Beck and Woods planning new movie theater in downtown Davenport
Critically acclaimed filmmakers (and QC natives) Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are behind the plan to convert a prime vacant property in downtown Davenport into a new movie showplace. Their planned Last Picture House, at 2nd and Iowa streets, won $600,000 in state funding to support the $3.72 million project....
KWQC
2nd annual ‘Gather For the Cure’ takes place
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Dozens gathered for the second annual ‘Gather For the Cure’ Saturday at Scott County Park. Attendees signed a pink-and-white fire truck with inspirational messages, listened to breast cancer survivors offer messages of hope, and took part in a mile-long walk. All of the money raised goes towards Genesis Health System’s voucher program, which provides free breast imaging to qualifying patients.
ourquadcities.com
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
rcreader.com
Mad Scientist Ball Fundraiser October 14-16
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 7, 2022) — The weekend of October 14-16 the Putnam is welcoming back the Mad Scientist Ball. Friday October 14 is family night. Throughout the evening, we will have crafts, demonstrations, and family fun. Hocus Pocus will be playing on the GIANT Screen Theater at 4PM and 6:45ON and the Mad Scientist Show will be from 5:50 - 6:35PM. Tickets will be $15 for kids and $20 for adults. Each ticket includes all activities and one showing of Hocus Pocus that patrons will choose based on what works best for their family.
ourquadcities.com
Highlights: Sterling 56, Rock Island 19
See the highlights from Rock Island vs. Sterling in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
973rivercountry.com
Reba McEntire Stops In Moline, IL.
Reba has had so many sold-out performances on her current tour, she has added Spring 2023 to her schedule including stops at Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, and Vibrant Arena (formerly known as TaxSlayer Center) in Moline, Illinois on Saturday, March 17th, 2023 with special guest Terri Clark, and The Isaacs.
kjan.com
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
Illinois overcomes QB Tommy Devito’s injury, edges Iowa
Illinois survived the loss of starting quarterback Tommy Devito to injury and three turnovers to eke out a 9-6 win
KWQC
Grandview church accepting donations for fire victims
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Community Bible Church is raising money and gathering supplies for over a dozen people affected by a structure fire Saturday. The church is accepting clothes, food, and hygiene items, and has also given the affected residents shelter as their apartments are destroyed. “We want to...
How Does A Great Burger Sound Tonight? Belly Up For The Quad-Cities’ Best Burgers!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
ourquadcities.com
Dead Poets Espresso | Moline Centre
Charles Lahl was in the studio to talk about how his cozy little coffee shop is perfect to sit, sip, and slow down a little.
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
Three-car accident closes part of Division St. in Davenport
One person was extracted from a flipped car and transported by ambulance after a three-car accident at the intersection of Division St. and Central Park Ave. in Davenport at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, October 9. Local 4 was on the scene, and one vehicle was completely flipped onto its top. Two other vehicles were […]
977wmoi.com
City of Galesburg to sell retired city equipment
The City of Galesburg has partnered with PurpleWave Auction to sell retired vehicles, miscellaneous parts and tools, and various office supplies and equipment. The items are available for bids on the PurpleWave Auction website, with the auction ending on October 25, 2022. The following items are included in the auction:
tspr.org
Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
