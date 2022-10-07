Read full article on original website
WSET
It's back! Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival 2022 is here
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Wine and Garlic Festival is BACK October 8-9. The festival has been celebrated for over 30 years. It takes place each year at Rebec Vineyards in Amherst with thousands coming to be a part of the fun. Svet Kanev is the Manager and...
WSLS
Local churches walk to end hunger in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Janet Chisom has been participating in the CROP Walk for Hunger since before she could even walk. “The first few I was carried in my dad’s backpack, then I graduated to the red wagon, and eventually walked,” Chisom said. Years later, she is now...
WSET
Faith & Blue celebrates law enforcement at Beulah Baptist Church
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local church in Lynchburg celebrated the men and women in law enforcement with a very special event on Sunday. Beulah Baptist Church partners with Faith and Blue to celebrate the work of local law enforcement. People were immersed in the celebration by having a...
WSLS
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace
SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
WSET
Project Imagine honors latest class of graduates
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Four teenagers were honored earlier this week for completing the "Project Imagine" program. This program is a community violence intervention that steers gang-prone kids off the streets and into completing school and becoming employed, the program said. The four graduates from the program are the...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox's 50th Railroad Festival in full swing
Thousands of people have descended upon the Town of Appomattox this weekend to attend the 50th Annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. The event that began Friday night and wraps up on Sunday afternoon is in full swing with a variety of food vendors, live music, artisan and craft vendors, organization information booths, amusement park rides, children's inflatables, a hay bale maze, and more.
WSLS
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts ‘Faith and Blue’ event
ROANOKE, Va. – The relationship between residents in a city and their law enforcement is vital. The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office always works to keep building that relationship. Faith and Blue is an annual event. It was inaugurated in 2020 by Movement Forward, Inc., working with the Office...
WDBJ7.com
Planet Fitness giving free gift cards for gasoline every Friday through October
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Mark your calendars, because every Friday in October, Planet Fitness is giving away gift cards for free gas. The gym is handing out $30 gift cards to the first 50 people in line at a Salem gas station at 10 a.m. every Friday for the rest of the month. Friday’s gas giveaway was at the Go-Mart in Salem.
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8
(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
WSET
It's getting cold: Bedford Co. Department of Fire & Rescue shares fireplace safety
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue shares how to use fireplaces safely. It's getting cooler outside so they want to remind the public how to stay safe this winter. "Always use a metal or heat-tempered glass screen when using your fireplace", the...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke music student has more than 100,000 views and downloads
Breaking into the music business is hardly easy, but a young Roanoke woman seems to be off to a pretty good start while still in college. Emme Cannon is a singer and songwriter, and her performances have been seen or downloaded more than 100,000 times. Emme started writing songs in middle school and has continued to develop her style in college. Some of her songs have received thousands of streaming downloads, but she says ultimately, it won’t be the numbers that define her success. She spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:
wfxrtv.com
Bus drivers in Roanoke didn’t show back up to work when they weren’t paid
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Several bus drivers who take Roanoke City Students to school did not report back to work on Friday after they were not paid on time. The drivers picked up the kids in the morning but didn’t return to bring them home. The drivers work...
WDBJ7.com
Boy shot dead in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW Saturday morning left one boy dead. Roanoke Police say they were alerted about a person who had been shot on the property. The caller reported taking the boy to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment of a critical gunshot wound.
WSET
Danville Parks & Recreation warn the public on recent increased vandalism
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Parks and Recreation warn about vandalism in their city parks. Danville parks are asking for the public's help. The recreation said that on Thursday at 9:40 p.m. a vehicle moved barricades that were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for line marking. The...
tourcounsel.com
What Happened to the 'Lost Colony' of Roanoke?
Situated in a vast valley in the midst of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the charming city of Roanoke is a delight to visit and explore. It is often called the “Star City of the South”, due to the colossal illuminated star atop mighty Mill Mountain that shines down on its streets and suburbs.
WSET
250 unique cars up for bid in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Mark Smith Estate is bringing 250 unique cars to Lynchburg. Ranging anywhere from early 1900s classics to a 2012 Volkswagen, you can place your bids October 19-21. Folks have been able to preview what's for sale from October 6th through 8th, to allow bidders the chance to scout their options.
WSLS
Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
WSLS
Juvenile dead after Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A boy is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Saturday, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 10:30 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hoover Street NW. Officials say the caller advised...
WSET
Lynchburg public works prepares for winter weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It may only be fall, but Lynchburg Public Works is ready to take on the next snowy day. They have already started preparing for winter weather conditions. Deputy Director Clay Simmons said this week they loaded up the salt barn with around 3500 tons of...
WSET
Notice the days getting shorter? Here's how much daylight you'll lose through Fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Leaves changing, chilly mornings and shorter days are all signs of fall. On the first day of fall, September 22, we had 12 hours and 8 minutes of daylight. Today, October 8, our day length is just under 11 hours and 30 minutes. A little...
