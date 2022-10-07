Read full article on original website
Related
Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out'
Victims of a quick series of stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip described the shock and horror of the unexpected attack on a group of showgirls and others.
news3lv.com
1 person killed in crash while fleeing from Las Vegas police in west valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead and two others are injured after getting into a crash while fleeing from officers early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers had started a follow-up investigation in the 8300 block of W. Charleston Boulevard around 12:33 a.m., LVMPD...
krcgtv.com
Family, friends meet at park for vigil of Las Vegas mass stabbing victim
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Friends and family gathered at a Nevada park to honor a woman who was fatally stabbed along the Las Vegas strip. A makeshift memorial was laid out for display at Cornerstone Park as people paid tribute to Maris DiGiovanni. The 30-year-old was murdered Thursday while...
news3lv.com
1 victim in Las Vegas Strip stabbing attack still critical, 4 others remain hospitalized
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the surviving victims from Thursday's mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip remains in critical condition as of Friday, according to hospital spokespeople. UMC is treating four of the victims from the rampage, while Sunrise Hospital is treating two others. A spokesperson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Strip stabbing suspect was looking to 'let anger out,' according to new arrest report
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has released more details on what led up to the fatal strip stabbing that killed two and injured six others. In the report released Friday, police say 47-year-old Brent Allan Hallett was pronounced dead at the scene, and...
Las Vegas police provide information on missing 80-year-old
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Henry Young.
news3lv.com
Suspect of deadly strip stabbing appears in court, backstory revealed
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Suspect of the deadly Strip stabbing, Yoni Barrios, made his first appearance in the courtroom Friday night. According to the arrest report, Barrios was asking for a photo as he approached picture-taking showgirls in front of the Wynn. Victim Anna Westby says Barrios approached them...
news3lv.com
GoFundMe created to help victims of deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victims of the deadly mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip could use your help. The Thursday attack left 6 people injured and 2 dead. 32-year-old Yoni Barrios was arrested for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigate fatal crash in Henderson
Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal Henderson crash in the south valley.
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing
Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind. The show must go on for hundreds of performers and models in the Entertainment Capital of the World, who proudly donned the iconic Las Vegas Showgirl costume the day after the attack on the Strip. Updated: 6 hours...
Las Vegas police: Woman drunk, fled scene in fatal east valley crash with motorcylist
Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a moped rider near Lamb and Charleston Boulevards.
news3lv.com
Police search for suspect of shooting near Fashion Show Mall
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is left critical after a shooting off the Strip Friday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a person shot near Mel Tormé Way and Sammy David Jr. Drive around 3:30 a.m. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police say scene is 'under control' following mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Metro police have confirmed that eight people were stabbed, two of which have died, by a suspect who is currently in the custody in a press conference on Thursday afternoon.
One hospitalized after crash on South Jones Boulevard
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department a black 2010 Honda Accord was paused for a stop sign posted at Jones Boulevard and Churchfield Boulevard.
Police seek public’s help in shooting near Valley High School
Police have released a video from Feb. 9 in the investigation of a shooting near Valley High School.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in hit and run, DUI crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist hit by a suspected drunk driver Friday night has died from his injuries. The driver of the car who hit him is also facing hit-and-run charges. Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say the crash happened a little before 10:00 p.m....
americanmilitarynews.com
Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of ex-Marine in North Las Vegas
Newly released body camera footage shows the fatal police shooting of a former U.S. Marine who was carrying an AR-15 in his own backyard in North Las Vegas. Darin Dyer, 38, was shot dead just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 by Sgt. Paul Sanderson, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeff Wall said.
Hells Angels from other chapters planned to ‘take care of witnesses’ in Las Vegas highway shooting case, prosecutors say
The FBI received information indicating Hells Angels members from other chapters could be coming to Las Vegas to “take care of witnesses,” prosecutors said Thursday.
Candlelight Vigil: Remembering Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni'
Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni' was a victim of the Las Vegas Strip stabbing. The stabbing resulted in eight victims injured, and two dead.
news3lv.com
Man shot and killed during argument over drugs in Las Vegas parking lot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was shot and killed in a parking lot during an argument over drugs late Monday, according to Las Vegas police. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Rancho Drive, near Alta Drive. It was the first of two homicides reported in a three-hour span that night.
Comments / 1