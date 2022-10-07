ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Suspect of deadly strip stabbing appears in court, backstory revealed

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Suspect of the deadly Strip stabbing, Yoni Barrios, made his first appearance in the courtroom Friday night. According to the arrest report, Barrios was asking for a photo as he approached picture-taking showgirls in front of the Wynn. Victim Anna Westby says Barrios approached them...
news3lv.com

GoFundMe created to help victims of deadly stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Victims of the deadly mass stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip could use your help. The Thursday attack left 6 people injured and 2 dead. 32-year-old Yoni Barrios was arrested for two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.
#Shooting#Self Defense#Murder#Violent Crime
news3lv.com

Police search for suspect of shooting near Fashion Show Mall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is left critical after a shooting off the Strip Friday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a person shot near Mel Tormé Way and Sammy David Jr. Drive around 3:30 a.m. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds...
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in hit and run, DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist hit by a suspected drunk driver Friday night has died from his injuries. The driver of the car who hit him is also facing hit-and-run charges. Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say the crash happened a little before 10:00 p.m....
news3lv.com

Man shot and killed during argument over drugs in Las Vegas parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was shot and killed in a parking lot during an argument over drugs late Monday, according to Las Vegas police. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Rancho Drive, near Alta Drive. It was the first of two homicides reported in a three-hour span that night.
