Hendersonville caretaker arrested after allegedly stealing patient’s medication

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A caretaker was arrested after reportedly stealing a patient’s medication.

According to Hendersonville police, the department was notified of a theft Monday where an immobile victim had medication stolen by her hired caretaker.

Officers began investigating and discovered that the caretaker in question had come to the victim’s resident on her off time and that the theft had happened during that time period. The caretaker then reportedly quit their job after police and their employer began their investigations.

On Thursday, detectives interviewed Rachael Butler and took her into custody. She is currently facing charges of neglect of a vulnerable adult, resale of schedule II, and theft of property under $1,000, according to police.

Butler is currently being held in the Sumner County Jail and is awaiting a hearing in General Sessions Court.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Hendersonville police at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113 . Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.

