ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Merced kidnapping suspect’s brother arrested, deputies say

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYnTL_0iQD3ai000

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The brother of the suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of four family members has been arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday night, officials said Alberto Salgado, brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado , was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence.

Authorities did not provide any other details about Alberto’s arrest.

Investigators said Jesus was identified as a suspect in the kidnapping and deaths of Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh.

RELATED STORY | Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2oSC_0iQD3ai000
Booking photo of Jesus Salgado.

All four of the victims had been taken against their will from the family’s trucking business near Highway 59 on Monday morning.

On Wednesday night, deputies said they found all four victims’ bodies in an orchard near Dos Palos .

Jesus was booked into the Merced County Jail on Thursday night. He had spent two days in the hospital after officials said he tried to take his own life on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Merced shooting suspects and victim identified, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been identified and arrested regarding the Saturday morning shooting which took place in downtown Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., the Merced Police Department says they received a call for shots fired and arrived at what they describe as a chaotic scene. […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police witness alleged DUI driver

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops. Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him. Officers say many enforcement […]
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Merced County, CA
City
Merced, CA
City
Dos Palos, CA
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
yourcentralvalley.com

Juvenile shot and killed in Santa Nella, deputies say

SANTA NELLA, Calf. ( ) – A juvenile was killed in Merced County Friday night, and deputies are actively investigating what led up to the fatal shooting. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch center received a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies...
SANTA NELLA, CA
NBC San Diego

Second Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Killings of California Family of 4

The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence,...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What led to Merced family of four being found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Loved ones of slain family set up GoFundMe account in wake of Merced County tragedy

The family of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle who were killed earlier this week has set up a GoFundMe account in the wake of the horrific crime. Merced County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested suspect Jesus Manuel Salgado for allegedly abducting and killing baby Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jasdeep Singh
Person
Jesus
AOL Corp

Deadly shooting at market in Merced County is under investigation by Sheriff’s Office

A shooting Friday night at a market in Merced County killed one person, who was described only as a male juvenile by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported at the Santa Nella Market in Santa Nella, a central San Joaquin Valley town east of the San Luis Reservoir. The young person who was shot was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, the Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday afternoon.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect worked for Merced family before kidnapping, sheriff says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the kidnapping of four family members had previously worked for the family, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday night, investigators said they found 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri dead in an orchard near Dos Palos. All four […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

Merced kidnapping suspect’s former victim speaks out

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Hours before the missing Merced family of four were found dead on Wednesday, Merced County Sheriff’s Office shared information on the kidnapping suspect 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado’s criminal past – which includes a robbery in 2005 that led to an eight-year prison sentence According to court papers in 2007, Salgado pleaded […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. “They can now at least have some kind of closure. not the closure we were hoping for and it’s not the closure they were hoping […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Kidnapped California Family of 4 Found Dead in Remote Orchard

Four bodies of a Sikh family kidnapped at gunpoint in Central California were found in a remote orchard Wednesday, the Merced County Sheriff's Office said. At about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Vern Warnke said he received a call that the bodies were discovered by a farmworker. The victims were identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Gilroy police investigating girl’s death

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
GILROY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy