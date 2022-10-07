ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Frank L Newman obituary 1958~2022

Mr. Frank L Newman, 87, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Providence Place Retirement Community, Chambersburg. He and his wife, the late Janet L. (Dice) Newman, were married on May 3, 1958. Janet died on December 28, 2017. Born at Wells Tannery, Pa. on November 27,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
City
Fairfield, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Gettysburg, PA
Obituaries
Franklin County Free Press

Stephen Kenneth Brechbill 1958~2022

Stephen Kenneth Brechbill, 63, of Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania passed away October 3, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg. He was born on November 1, 1958 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Shirley (Snider) Brechbill. He was a painter by trade, working with his father for many years and then by himself after his father retired.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Herbert Faust obituary 1938~2022

Herbert Faust, 84, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born September 28, 1938 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Anna and David Faust Sr.. He was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, a long-time member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Rodger J Gingco obituary 1965~2022

Rodger J Gingco, 57, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD to his parents Rodelio Joseph Gingco and Geraldine Gertrude (Kulinski) Gingco. In addition to his parents, Rodger is survived by his brother,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Thomas
Franklin County Free Press

Shirley I Bender obituary 1933~2022

Mrs. Shirley I Bender (Dietz), 89, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022, in her home. Born March 18, 1933 in Elliottsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Anna E. (Clouse) Dietz. She and her husband, the late Rev. Donald L. Bender,...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Gardening
Franklin County Free Press

Donna Lee Helm obituary 1939~2022

Donna Lee Helm (Stark), 82, of Shippensburg, peacefully went to be with the Lord the afternoon of Friday, September 30, 2022 with her two sons by her side. She was born on October 21, 1939 in Sarver, PA, the daughter of the late William Russell and Mildred (Anthony) Stark. Donna...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Emma “Mae” Duffey obituary 1923~2022

Emma “Mae” Duffey, age 99, of Waynesboro, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her two daughter’s at her daughter Judy’s home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born September 1, 1923, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel H. Bingaman, Sr. and Frances Hartford Bingaman.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Margaret L Morris obituary 1937~2022

Margaret L Morris, age 85, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Margaret was born on April 2, 1937, in Mercersburg, PA, the daughter of the late Ray Ellis and Pearl Carbaugh Keefer. Margaret married the late Edward...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Franklin County Free Press

Melvin R Kerlin obituary 1929~2022

Melvin R Kerlin, 93, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away September 28, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital with family by his side. Mr. Kerlin was born on June 27, 1929 in Burnt Cabins, Pennsylvania to Lloyd and Esther (Welch) Kerlin. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donald “Don” Swan obituary 1951~2022

Donald “Don” Swan, 71, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born March 29, 1951 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Ralph and Sarah Swan. Don was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Following high school Don served with the United States Marines during Vietnam. He then went on to serve in the Army Reserves and Air National Guard. Don was employed as an estimator at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg until his retirement in 2011.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Donald Eugene Sell obituary 1943~2022

Donald Eugene Sell, age 79, a native of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Augustine, Florida. Donald was born on April 20, 1943 in Gettysburg, to the late Clyde and Isabelle (Kline) Sell. He grew up on his uncle Howard Kline’s farm together with his parents, where he loved tending to the animals and riding around with Howard in his truck.
ARENDTSVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy