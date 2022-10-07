Read full article on original website
Frank L Newman obituary 1958~2022
Mr. Frank L Newman, 87, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Providence Place Retirement Community, Chambersburg. He and his wife, the late Janet L. (Dice) Newman, were married on May 3, 1958. Janet died on December 28, 2017. Born at Wells Tannery, Pa. on November 27,...
Doris Louise Blubaugh obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Doris Louise Blubaugh (Hoffman), 92, of Waynesboro, PA passed away at home on October 7, 2022. Born December 5, 1929 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Howard C. and Blanch C. (Kline) Hoffman. Due to the death of her mother when Doris was the age...
Paul I Strausner Jr. obituary 1944~2022
Paul I Strausner Jr., age 77, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 25, 1944, in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of the late Paul I. Strausner, Sr. and Anna Mary Barnhart Moser. Paul was a 1963 graduate of the...
Samuel Isaac “Sam” Harper 1973~2022
Samuel Isaac “Sam” Harper, 49, of Chambersburg passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home. Born Monday, March 12, 1973 in Chambersburg, he was a son of Dianna R. Burke Thompson, of Chambersburg, and the late Samuel Vincent Harper. Sam was a Shippensburg Area Senior High School...
Steven “Steve” Frederick Whiteside 1942~2022
Steven “Steve” Frederick Whiteside, 79, of Gettysburg, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of September 28, 2022, at home with his family. Steve was born on November 24, 1942, to Dorothy and Fred Whiteside in Manhattan, New York. Steve was preceded in death by his brother,...
Stephen Kenneth Brechbill 1958~2022
Stephen Kenneth Brechbill, 63, of Ft. Loudon, Pennsylvania passed away October 3, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg. He was born on November 1, 1958 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Kenneth and Shirley (Snider) Brechbill. He was a painter by trade, working with his father for many years and then by himself after his father retired.
Herbert Faust obituary 1938~2022
Herbert Faust, 84, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born September 28, 1938 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Anna and David Faust Sr.. He was a 1957 graduate of CASHS, a long-time member of St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, a member of...
Rodger J Gingco obituary 1965~2022
Rodger J Gingco, 57, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at his home. He was born May 28, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD to his parents Rodelio Joseph Gingco and Geraldine Gertrude (Kulinski) Gingco. In addition to his parents, Rodger is survived by his brother,...
Rev Ralph S Geiman obituary 1933~2022
Rev Ralph S Geiman, 89, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Shook Home in Chambersburg, PA. Born June 4, 1933 in Spring Grove, PA, he was the son of the late Eldon S. and Erma (Gotwalt) Geiman. Rev. Geiman graduated from Spring Grove High School...
Shirley I Bender obituary 1933~2022
Mrs. Shirley I Bender (Dietz), 89, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022, in her home. Born March 18, 1933 in Elliottsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Earl C. and Anna E. (Clouse) Dietz. She and her husband, the late Rev. Donald L. Bender,...
David M “Mike” Dennison 1940~2022
David M “Mike” Dennison, 81, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a valiant 13 year battle with Waldenstroms Lymphoma. He was surrounded by loved ones. He was born on October 3, 1940 in Washington, DC, the son of the late Kenneth T. and Genevieve E. (Perkins) Dennison.
Glenn R Walls Sr. obituary 1932~2022
Glenn R Walls Sr., 89, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born Tuesday, October 4, 1932 in Spring Run, he was a son of the late Walter S. and Ella B. Johnson Walls. Glenn was of the Protestant Faith....
Donna Lee Helm obituary 1939~2022
Donna Lee Helm (Stark), 82, of Shippensburg, peacefully went to be with the Lord the afternoon of Friday, September 30, 2022 with her two sons by her side. She was born on October 21, 1939 in Sarver, PA, the daughter of the late William Russell and Mildred (Anthony) Stark. Donna...
Emma “Mae” Duffey obituary 1923~2022
Emma “Mae” Duffey, age 99, of Waynesboro, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her two daughter’s at her daughter Judy’s home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born September 1, 1923, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel H. Bingaman, Sr. and Frances Hartford Bingaman.
Margaret L Morris obituary 1937~2022
Margaret L Morris, age 85, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Margaret was born on April 2, 1937, in Mercersburg, PA, the daughter of the late Ray Ellis and Pearl Carbaugh Keefer. Margaret married the late Edward...
Clement “Clem” F Leone obituary 1924~2022
Clement “Clem” F Leone, 98, of Gettysburg & Hanover, PA died on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. He was born July 5, 1924 in Baltimore, MD. He was the husband of the late Sylvia Leone, (nee Iafolla). He was the son of the late Estella I. Austin, & stepson...
Melvin R Kerlin obituary 1929~2022
Melvin R Kerlin, 93, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away September 28, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital with family by his side. Mr. Kerlin was born on June 27, 1929 in Burnt Cabins, Pennsylvania to Lloyd and Esther (Welch) Kerlin. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired...
Donald “Don” Swan obituary 1951~2022
Donald “Don” Swan, 71, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born March 29, 1951 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Ralph and Sarah Swan. Don was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Following high school Don served with the United States Marines during Vietnam. He then went on to serve in the Army Reserves and Air National Guard. Don was employed as an estimator at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg until his retirement in 2011.
Sandra A “Sandie” Donovan 1952~2022
Sandra A “Sandie” Donovan, age 70, of Shippensburg, PA, passed away September 26, 2022 at UPMC Carlisle Hospital. She was born July 2, 1952 in Carlisle, PA as the daughter of the late Sylvester and Edna (Bowers) Snyder. Sandie was a Class of 1971 graduate of Boiling Springs...
Donald Eugene Sell obituary 1943~2022
Donald Eugene Sell, age 79, a native of Arendtsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Saint Augustine, Florida. Donald was born on April 20, 1943 in Gettysburg, to the late Clyde and Isabelle (Kline) Sell. He grew up on his uncle Howard Kline’s farm together with his parents, where he loved tending to the animals and riding around with Howard in his truck.
