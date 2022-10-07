Donald “Don” Swan, 71, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022. Born March 29, 1951 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Ralph and Sarah Swan. Don was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Following high school Don served with the United States Marines during Vietnam. He then went on to serve in the Army Reserves and Air National Guard. Don was employed as an estimator at Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg until his retirement in 2011.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO