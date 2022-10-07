Read full article on original website
Patty Sue
2d ago
High fever, pain, panic, anxiety attacks, now food poisoning, and a cyst 🙃 who to believe her or the media...neither. This is what's called misinformation. They should of waited for the final diagnosis before printing.
Debrah L Ward-Alsobrook
2d ago
I would really like to find some sympathy for her whinyness, but yea can’t find not one little drop.
Dick
2d ago
She should get use to staying at home. After the election she'll be staying home alot more.
Related
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: First-time candidate, political newcomer Alexandra Del Moral Mealer presses attack for Harris County Judge
IN THIS EPISODE: Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, the GOP Candidate running for Harris County Judge, talks about what led to her jump on the campaign trail with a goal to unseat incumbent candidate Lina Hidalgo. Self-proclaimed “Against the Odds” candidate for County Judge. It’s developed into an interesting...
KWTX
Political consultant in Harris county convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 election
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A political consultant was convicted Friday for a failed scheme intended to affect the the outcome of the race for Texas House of Representatives District 132 during the 2020 election cycle, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “At a time when threats against...
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
KENS 5
'Very kind person' | Family identifies woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in SW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at a house on Rain Willow Court in southwest Harris County. The house where the shootings happened is in a neighborhood just north of the Beltway near Almeda Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Mayor Turner and CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin attended Onion Creek’s ‘War of the Wangs’
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The afternoon was hot but the wings were HOTTER!. This past Saturday Onion Creek held their first ever ‘War of the Wangs’ competition to settle the debate on who can whip up the best chicken wings in Houston. Local leaders and fellow business owners...
houstonpublicmedia.org
How to register to vote: Tuesday, Oct. 11 is deadline for fall election in Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the last day Houston-area residents and all Texans can register to vote for the upcoming midterm election, scheduled for Nov. 8. Among the key races on the ballot are for Texas governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, along with local races for Harris County judge, two seats on the county's commissioners court and several judicial positions.
fox26houston.com
'Conception': Movie about IVF filmed in Houston with entirely local cast
HOUSTON - Most parents will tell you there's no kind of love that compares to the one you'll have for your children, and it's only until you have your own that you'll really understand. Tarun Verma's directorial film debut, "Conception," explores the depths some couples are willing to go through to experience just that by means of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
Click2Houston.com
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo goes to ER due to ‘rising fever, pain and dehydration’
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that she’d gone to the emergency room for illness on Monday. “I had to cut yesterday short to visit the ER due to a rising fever, pain & dehydration,” Hidalgo wrote on her official Twitter account. “Per doctor’s orders I’m recuperating at home for a couple of days and will need to go back to the doctor for follow-up. Look forward to returning to work & the campaign trail later this week!”
RELATED PEOPLE
Click2Houston.com
Houston actress claims she was attacked by unleashed dog on NW Harris Co. bike trail
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Saturday was the first time Dreah Marie rode her bike through the MUD 155 Parks and Trails system in Northwest Harris County. She chose the spot, she said, to be a little less congested. But, what happened when she turned around on her bike to...
Q&A: Get to know Harris County judge candidates Mealer, Hidalgo
Two candidates are vying for the position of Harris County judge in the upcoming Nov. 8 election with Republican candidate Alexandra del Moral Mealer challenging the incumbent Democratic judge, Lina Hidalgo, who was elected in 2018. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and...
Click2Houston.com
City controller asks OIG to investigate Houston Airports System’s director over $760,000 in fines waived for concessionaires
HOUSTON – Houston City Controller Chris Brown is calling for the Office of Inspector General to open an investigation into the manner in which Houston Airports System Director Mario Diaz settled liquidated damages with a concessionaire and their partner, who has ties to former Director City Council Relations William Paul Thomas, who was convicted in federal court back in July for conspiracy tied to bribes.
New guidelines cause unprecedented surge in rejected mail-in ballots for Brazoria, Galveston, Harris county
The percentage of rejected mail-in ballots dropped in the following May runoff elections as election officials adapted to new guidelines as well as eligible mail-in voters, who must be either at least 65 years old, sick, disabled, out of the country or other criteria. (Courtesy Pexels) Mail-in ballot rejections have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slain soldier Vanessa Guillén has highway renamed in her honor
The disappearance and killing of Vanessa Guillén, a U.S. Army specialist stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, in 2020 shook the nation and led to widescale changes in how the military protects victims of sexual violence. On Saturday, a state highway in her hometown, Houston, will be named after the...
The Redford Apartments in SE Houston inspected after multiple deaths in 2022, officials say
The complex has been the center of two back-to-back incidents after two bodies were found. One was found five days following a massive fire at the residence.
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot to death in yard in NE Harris County, deputies say
CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving...
Houston PD assures prioritizing LGBTQ community as Texas wins anti-discrimination challenge
The timing of Thursday night's seminar is hard to ignore. A ruling allows LGBTQ employees to be fired for the way they dress, their pronouns, or bathroom they use.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ
HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
pearland.com
Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County
Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. If you have any information that may be of help, please contact Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
KHOU
'It's time for that change' | Houston dispensary applauds Biden's marijuana announcement
HOUSTON — The Urban Flower Company in southeast Houston looks like a speakeasy. That’s on purpose, according to co-owner Adanary Jacques. "They’re not expecting a bar theme that is a nod back to the 1920s Prohibition era," she said. Just as alcohol production and sales were banned...
fox26houston.com
Animal advocates questioning why BARC continues to euthanize dogs after 'Code Red' list was frozen
HOUSTON - Every day, BARC, the city's animal shelter puts out a ‘Code Red’ list. It has pictures and descriptions of all the dogs that will be euthanized the next day. It's literally their last chance to make it out of BARC alive. One dog named Phoebe was...
