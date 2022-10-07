ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 62

Patty Sue
2d ago

High fever, pain, panic, anxiety attacks, now food poisoning, and a cyst 🙃 who to believe her or the media...neither. This is what's called misinformation. They should of waited for the final diagnosis before printing.

Reply(1)
9
Debrah L Ward-Alsobrook
2d ago

I would really like to find some sympathy for her whinyness, but yea can’t find not one little drop.

Reply
17
Dick
2d ago

She should get use to staying at home. After the election she'll be staying home alot more.

Reply
27
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
houstonpublicmedia.org

How to register to vote: Tuesday, Oct. 11 is deadline for fall election in Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the last day Houston-area residents and all Texans can register to vote for the upcoming midterm election, scheduled for Nov. 8. Among the key races on the ballot are for Texas governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, along with local races for Harris County judge, two seats on the county's commissioners court and several judicial positions.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

'Conception': Movie about IVF filmed in Houston with entirely local cast

HOUSTON - Most parents will tell you there's no kind of love that compares to the one you'll have for your children, and it's only until you have your own that you'll really understand. Tarun Verma's directorial film debut, "Conception," explores the depths some couples are willing to go through to experience just that by means of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo goes to ER due to ‘rising fever, pain and dehydration’

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday that she’d gone to the emergency room for illness on Monday. “I had to cut yesterday short to visit the ER due to a rising fever, pain & dehydration,” Hidalgo wrote on her official Twitter account. “Per doctor’s orders I’m recuperating at home for a couple of days and will need to go back to the doctor for follow-up. Look forward to returning to work & the campaign trail later this week!”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lina Hidalgo
Click2Houston.com

City controller asks OIG to investigate Houston Airports System’s director over $760,000 in fines waived for concessionaires

HOUSTON – Houston City Controller Chris Brown is calling for the Office of Inspector General to open an investigation into the manner in which Houston Airports System Director Mario Diaz settled liquidated damages with a concessionaire and their partner, who has ties to former Director City Council Relations William Paul Thomas, who was convicted in federal court back in July for conspiracy tied to bribes.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#County Government#Triathlon#Ailment#Democrat#Republican
Click2Houston.com

Man found shot to death in yard in NE Harris County, deputies say

CROSBY, Texas – Authorities in northeast Harris County say a body was found with trauma wounds in front of a home on Sunday, and now, they’re looking for the person responsible. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found in the 3900 block of Roving...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Click2Houston.com

Unlicensed medical student found guilty in home health fraud scheme: DOJ

HOUSTON – A federal jury in Houston has convicted a 65-year-old Houston resident for conspiracy to commit health care fraud, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Friday. The jury deliberated for approximately three hours before convicting Abudul Audu Azia Ozigi following a three-day trial. At trial, co-conspirator Margaret Arise...
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County

Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. If you have any information that may be of help, please contact Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy