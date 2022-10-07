Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today’s Scriptural passage is taken from Hosea 6:3: “Let us acknowledge the Lord; let us press on to acknowledge Him. As surely as the sun rises, He will appear; He will come to us like the winter rains, like the spring rains that water the earth.” We, who claim to be Christian, are to proclaim Him to all mankind as our Savior and Lord. We are never to be ashamed of our kinship to Him and are encouraged to look for His coming. We are to be found watching and waiting, because we know neither the day nor the hour of His advent. What a glorious day that will be for the Christian! Amen and amen!

