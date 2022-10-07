Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Trojans give Southern Miss a harsh welcome to the Sun Belt
The Troy Trojans (4-2, 2-1) welcomed the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-3, 0-1) to the Sun Belt Conference on Saturday night and handed them a 27-10 loss at Veterans Memorial Stadium. It was Southern Miss’ first conference game as a part of the Sun Belt and Troy’s veteran defense made...
Alabama State head coach blasts Deion Sanders following game
The post-game handshake turned into a heated exchange.
Troy Messenger
Brooks surpasses 1,000 kills as Trojans sweep Marshall
Troy volleyball senior Julia Brooks surpassed 1,000 career kills in the Trojans’ Friday sweep over Sun Belt Conference foe Marshall. The Troy Trojans (10-8, 4-2) took the 3-0 sweep over the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-11, 1-4) after also picking up a 3-1 win on Thursday. In the Friday Sun Belt Conference match, Troy won all three sets 25-17, 25-13 and 25-18 to pick up a dominating conference win, a take the home series with Marshall.
WSFA
ASU, JSU fans tailgate ahead of homecoming game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans arrived at Alabama State University campus ahead of the homecoming matchup against the Jackson State Tigers. The sold-out game has been said to be the most anticipated competition of the season, as dozens of recreational vehicles camped out and were ready to tailgate. “This is...
Poplarville powers past Lawrence County 47-18
POPLARVILLE – The Poplarville Hornets believe they have some unfinished business to attend to. After coming up short in last season’s Class 4A South State championship game, the Hornets are looking to get back to the state finals, as they did in four of the previous five seasons. Poplarville ...
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson topples Eufaula in big region win
EUFAULA, AL – It has been almost ten years – nine to be exact – since Charles Henderson High has fielded a football team with the talent and energy that the 2022 squad possesses, and with a resounding 34-7 manhandling of Eufaula in their own Tiger Stadium Friday night, the Trojans are gaining momentum.
Troy Messenger
Pike County beats Providence Christian on Homecoming
The Pike County Bulldogs (5-2, 4-2) celebrated 2022 Homecoming with a 21-7 win in Class 3A, Region 2 over the Providence Christian Eagles (3-4, 3-3) on Friday night. Pike County was also celebrating the debut of the school’s new jumbotron on the top of the scoreboard in one of Bulldog Stadium’s end zones. The Bulldogs got the game off to a hot start as linebacker Markelis Hobdy intercepted a Providence Christian pass on the first play of the game. The Pike County offense drove deep into Providence territory before turning the ball over on downs. After the two sides traded punts, Pike County ended the first quarter with an interception of its own.
Troy Messenger
Goshen falls to Luverne in region home game
The Goshen Eagles (5-3, 2-3) dropped a Class 2A, Region 3 game with the Luverne Tigers (5-3, 4-1) on Friday night by a score of 28-21. The two sides went into the fourth quarter tied 21-21 but Luverne’s 4-yard touchdown run late in the contest ended up as the game winner. In Goshen’s final four drives, the Eagles lost an interception, a fumble, punted and turned the ball over on downs.
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
wdhn.com
Fort Rucker name change approved
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J....
Troy Messenger
Town and Country Home Center holds grand reopening
Troy’s very own flooring, home remodeling and grilling center, Town and Country Home Center, held its grand reopening at its new location on South Brundidge Street on Friday, Oct. 7. Town and Country Home Center, the new name that combines Scott and Lana Hartley’s Town and Country Flooring Center...
impact601.com
Owens honored as Fire Station 4 rededicated and renamed for long-time educator
Community leaders, family, and friends gathered at Fire Station #4 Friday afternoon as the fire station held a rededication ceremony in honor of Dr. Eugene Owens, renaming it, “John W. Spriggs/Dr. Eugene D. Owens, Jr. Fire Station No. 4.”. Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown, Rev. Anne Clayton, Ward 7...
mageenews.com
Let Us Acknowledge the Lord and Press on
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today’s Scriptural passage is taken from Hosea 6:3: “Let us acknowledge the Lord; let us press on to acknowledge Him. As surely as the sun rises, He will appear; He will come to us like the winter rains, like the spring rains that water the earth.” We, who claim to be Christian, are to proclaim Him to all mankind as our Savior and Lord. We are never to be ashamed of our kinship to Him and are encouraged to look for His coming. We are to be found watching and waiting, because we know neither the day nor the hour of His advent. What a glorious day that will be for the Christian! Amen and amen!
Alabama policeman can’t be sued for shooting and killing neighbor, judge rules
A federal judge ruled that the assistant police chief of a small Alabama town cannot be sued for shooting and killing his unarmed neighbor two years ago. U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks last week ruled that Mason Adcock, the assistant chief in Luverne, is entitled to qualified immunity. She made the ruling in an opinion and order dismissing a federal lawsuit filed by the family of Channing Spivey.
panolian.com
Trying new things for the first time
I recently visited Montgomery, AL, and was inspired while having dinner with. my parents. We stayed at the Renaissance downtown and it was magnificent. Beautiful floors,. While having dinner, I ordered one of my favorite appetizers – fried green tomatoes. Yum! Although it was something I have all the time, these had toppings that I had never tried before. Some sort of cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette.
prentissheadlight.com
Boykin found guilty of bank robbery after two-day trial
Eric LaShay Boykin has been found guilty in the robbery of Hancock Bank in Prentiss. Boykin was indicted by a grand jury in Jefferson Davis County and charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Charges stem from the Hancock...
