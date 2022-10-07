Read full article on original website
The Hope Foundation Bringing Hope Homes For Women and Men In The Southern Tier
In April, I participated in the CNY Maple Festival pancake eating contest in Marathon, New York. I was raising money for the Women's Hope Home in Johnson City and I want to thank everyone that donated. Your money wasn't wasted and has been used to advance the vision of the...
Employee donates generous gift to Windsor school
A Windsor Central High School maintenance worker took some time away from work to put a smile on the faces of young students.
Elmira church hands out hot food, scarves to homeless ahead of winter
Volunteers from one Elmira church took to the streets ahead of winter to hand out hot meals and scarves to the homeless on the City's southside.
Former Elmira couple describes horror and hope of Hurricane Ian
One couple that used to live in Elmira and now lives in North Port, Fla. described to 18 News the horrors of waiting out the hurricane for hours in their home.
2 Must-See Events in Chenango County
While we’re still 24 days away from Halloween, the Rogers Center is getting ready for their Animals of Halloween event tomorrow. “They get to learn a little bit about where they live, what they eat, what they do in the woods and that kind of stuff," Interim Executive Director Heather Tehan sid. "It’s always fun to get any families outdoors at Rogers Center.”
Expensive! Are You Flushing Money Down the Toilet Without Knowing It?
Do you remember during the pandemic when everything was closed down and all of the do-it-yourself people decided to "fix" up their houses? Do you remember all of the stories that followed when the same people had to call in professionals to fix all of the mistakes well-meaning people made? Yeah, me too.
Salvation Army accepting applications for Christmas gifts this month
(WETM) — Starting next week, Local Salvation Army locations will start accepting applications for families in need of gifts this holiday season. Appointments will be available at the following locations during these dates and times: Corning: October 12 – 14 The Corning Salvation army is located at 32 Denison Parkway East, Corning N.Y. You can […]
Displaced Pups Due To Hurricane Ian Arrive At Broome County Humane Society
As many of you know, I am someone who has been adopting dogs for many decades. Around the year 2000, my wife educated me about Greyhounds and how there were many organizations in the country and around the world as well, refusing and adopting these beautiful creatures. And so we...
12th annual Oktoberfest returns to Elmira Heights
Continuing with the event-packed October weekends, the 12th annual Elmira Heights Oktoberfest took over the Village on October 8.
Boscov’s Store Entrance Rebuilt Just in Time For Downtown Parade
Work crews are completing repairs to the heavily-damaged main entrance to the Binghamton Boscov's department store. The Court Street entryway was closed for almost seven weeks after a car slammed into the doors and the surrounding brick structure. The repair project was delayed until needed materials for the job became...
BC Humane Society welcomes animals displaced by Hurricane Ian
The aftermath of Hurricane Ian has left thousands of residents displaced, and looking for shelter, but not just people.
Meow! The Cats & Kittens Are Everywhere And Waiting For You At Reduced Adoption Prices
Through the years, my family has adopted two dogs and several cats from adoption shelters. I wasn't sure if I really wanted to do that but the kids absolutely love the animals that we've had in our lives. It was one of the best decisions that I've ever made. If...
Fun things to do around Broome County this fall
Fall is in full-swing throughout the Southern Tier, this means that it is time to explore the fun seasonal activities that this area has to offer.
Binghamton Apartment Residents Complain About Lack of Heat
Some people who live at a Binghamton apartment complex say they and their kids have been without heat when temperatures have dropped into the thirties on recent nights. The Town & Country Apartments on the city's North Side consists of 256 units in 22 buildings. Residents of a couple of...
Cheesesteak Boss opening in Northgate Plaza
A local restaurant is moving back to Upper Front Street with a new name and a second location.
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
WETM
Fall events happening this weekend, Oct. 8 & 9
(WETM) — Looking for something to do this fall weekend? Here are some of the events happening around the Twin Tiers for the weekend of October 8 and 9. Date: Fri, Oct 07, 2022 , 6:00 p.m. Location: Mount Pishag State Park, Nature Center 28 Entrance Road. Contact: 570-297-2734.
The Wall That Heals Traveling Vietnam Memorial Now On Display In Sayre, PA
It's been a long time since I last visited the Washington, D.C. area, but every time I have taken a trip to the nation's capital, I visit as many monuments and museums as time allows. My last trip was the first time I had the opportunity to visit the National...
NYS NAACP Conference in Binghamton
African-American leaders from across the state are convening in Binghamton this weekend for an annual convention. It's been ten years since the NAACP last met in Binghamton.
Vote For Your Favorite Broome County Parks Scarecrow Display
The Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park looks to be bigger than ever this year flowing the announcement that the county recently purchased the Forest of Lights drive-through display from Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania. The expansion will allow the Festival of Lights to loop around the upper...
