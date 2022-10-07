Engineers have determined that the safe total weight of a trash truck, container truck, dump truck, or like vehicle, crossing over the bridge on North National is 38,000 pounds and weight limit signs have been posted. Likewise, the bridge over the Marmaton on Franklin Street (old Condensory Road) has been posted for a maximum load of 20,000 pounds. Trucks coming into or leaving Fort Scott from South Margrave (Richards Road) are limited to 14,000 pounds. The 2nd Street bridge over the Marmaton is rated at 18,000 pounds. The county road at the south end of Horton Street has a weight restriction of 20,000 pounds. All access into and out of Fort Scott, except for highways 54 and 69 have weight restrictions posted.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO