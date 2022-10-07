Read full article on original website
New Life For The Former Scottish Rite Temple
Kathy and Tracy Dancer are working to restore the former Scottish Rite Temple building in historic downtown Fort Scott. “We bought it at the Bourbon County Tax sale in January 2022 for $20,000,” Kathy said. “That’s when we saw the opportunity to purchase it at the sale. We had been trying for years to contact the former owner, who purchased it from the Mason’s.”
Letter to the Editor: Pete Allen
Engineers have determined that the safe total weight of a trash truck, container truck, dump truck, or like vehicle, crossing over the bridge on North National is 38,000 pounds and weight limit signs have been posted. Likewise, the bridge over the Marmaton on Franklin Street (old Condensory Road) has been posted for a maximum load of 20,000 pounds. Trucks coming into or leaving Fort Scott from South Margrave (Richards Road) are limited to 14,000 pounds. The 2nd Street bridge over the Marmaton is rated at 18,000 pounds. The county road at the south end of Horton Street has a weight restriction of 20,000 pounds. All access into and out of Fort Scott, except for highways 54 and 69 have weight restrictions posted.
City of Joplin accepts bids for old downtown public library building
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin is now accepting bids for the sale and redevelopment of the old downtown Public Library. The building has sat vacant for several years. It was given to Missouri Southern State University to turn into office space. But, MSSU transferred it back to the City.
FS City Commission Agenda for Oct. 11
J. Jones T. Van Hoecke S. Walker M. Wells K. Harrington. A. Approval of minutes of the regular meeting of September 20th, 2022, and. Special Meeting minutes of September 21st, 2022, and September 22nd ,. 2022. B. Approval of Appropriation Ordinance 1321-A totaling $452,376.58. C. Request to Pay – J....
Uniontown City Council Agenda for Oct. 12
___ Jess Ervin ___ Danea Esslinger ___ Josh Hartman ___ Amber Kelly ___ Bradley Stewart. Uniontown Ruritan Bathroom Project, Skeet George – UJHS East Coast Fundraiser, Blake & Ginger Ervin – FINANCIAL REPORT. Charlene Bolinger – Financial reports. APPROVE CONSENT AGENDA. Minutes of September 13, 2022 Regular Council Meeting.
Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Oct. 11
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. • Eric Bailey –...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Returns to Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely...
Bird flu returns to Kansas, detected in 2 counties
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — An illness targeting birds has returned to Kansas, bringing with it renewed warnings for poultry farmers from the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA). According to the KDA, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), also known as the bird flu, has made a comeback in Kansas. This week, positive cases were identified in […]
Chalked cat paws show up in downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — The homecoming spirit has spread outside the campus of MSSU. Businesses on each of the four corners of the intersection of 7th and Main in Joplin had some unexpected decorating this morning. Cat paws appeared not only on the sidewalk at the downtown location of Arvest Bank, but other branch locations, too.
Local tenant concerned over black mold; tips from officials
A Joplin man expresses frustration, saying his property manager won't deal with a black mold issue.
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual Rail […]
Amber Alert ended for two children who went missing in North Texas
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for two young children out of Midlothian was ended Friday evening after police found them safe in Joplin, Missouri. The alert was issued Friday afternoon for two siblings. The children were allegedly taken by Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch, according to the alert. Family members tell WFAA that both suspects are the parents of the children.
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Why is Bourbon County Shrinking? Government Regulations
The growth of government regulations has advanced at a vigorous pace over the last several decades, and is accelerating. From 1970 to 2017, the number of words in the Code of Federal Regulations nearly tripled from 35 million to over 103 million, according to a 2019 article published on Forbes.com, authored by Adam A. Millsap. His study showed that a 10% increase in regulation increases consumer prices by 1%. This excess hurts all of us, but the burden falls disproportionately on the poor and rural Americans. Estimates are that the national poverty rate is 2.5% higher because of government regulations. Consider the following:
KBI investigating double homicide in rural southeast Kansas town
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a case of two people were found dead in southeast Kansas is now a homicide investigation.
Lamar pulls away from Nevada in “Silver Tiger” rivalry game
LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) Lamar tops Nevada 47-26 Friday night in the latest edition of the “Silver Tiger” rivalry game. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Joplin wins big over Carl Junction on Homecoming Night
Joplin hosted Carl Junction for Homecoming Night and they came out on top winning 35-7. The Eagles are on the road October 14th at 7:00pm to face off against the Carthage Tigers. The Bulldogs will be at home against Willard at 7:00 pm on October 14th.
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
All Ottawa County escapees back behind bars
The last two of four inmates who escaped their jail pod are back behind bars today.
Galena knocks off undefeated Parsons in defensive battle
GALENA, Kan. – (WATCH) Galena tops Parsons 14-13 Friday night, handing the Vikings their first loss of the season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
