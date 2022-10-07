PARSIPPANY — Lake Parsippany resident Joe Bulgarini’s celebrated his 100th Birthday on Saturday, October 1, at Applebee’s Parsippany. Joe was joined by his two daughters, three grandchildren, two great granddaughters, his nieces and his extended family. In addition to his family Mayor James Barberio presented Joe with a “Proclamation.” Also joining the celebration was Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development; Robert Peluso, President Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce and Board Member Ildiko Peluso.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO