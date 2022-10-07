Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Unoccupied Trailer in North Casper Burned Down, Origin Unknown but ‘Suspicious’
The smell of smoke wafted throughout North Casper on Friday evening, as firefighters with Casper Fire-EMS put out a trailer that was on fire. The trailer was unoccupied, according to Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Adam Maiers. "This was an abandoned structure that they were going to tear down in...
East Side Walgreens Evacuated After ‘Smell of Smoke,’ Source Not Located, Area Cleared
While it turned out to be 'Much Ado About Nothing,' Casper Fire-EMS responded to reports of smoke at the east side Walgreens, located at 190 SE Wyoming Boulevard. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS Engineer and Public Information Officer Toph Steinhoff, who told K2 Radio News that they received a report of a structure fire on Tuesday night.
Unoccupied Car That Drove Off Casper Mountain Road Was Stolen
On September 24, it was reported that a car had driven off Casper Mountain Road and plunged into a ravine. Sgt. Clint Christensen told K2 Radio News that the car was unoccupied at the moment that it left the roadway. "Natrona County Search and Rescue were called in and assisted...
We Want the Smoke: Photos from the 2022 Smoke & Soul Fest
The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
Goodmorning Sunshine! Casper Weather Forecast is Warm & Dry for the Rest of the Week
According to the National Weather Service, today's forecast is mostly sunny with a high near 68 degrees. Is this the last week we'll be using our air conditioners in Natrona County this year? Or worrying about chocolate melting in the front seat? Maybe, folks. The weather service predicts the possibility...
Bar Nunn Fire Department Fall Festival & Haunted House Returning This October
The folks at the Bar Nunn Fire Department must really love Halloween, October, and all things autumn. Every year, they produce a number of different events and activities for all-comers who just want to experience all that October has to offer. Take, for instance, their Fall Festival. This is the...
PHOTOS: Bar Nunn Fall Fest Features All That Is Good About Autumn
The leaves were falling, the sun was shining, and there was a chill in the air on Saturday as the Bar Nunn Fire Department presented their 3rd Annual Fall Fest, at Antelope Park. The event featured the usual cornucopia of all things autumn, including pumpkins, cider, coffee, haystacks, and more....
Dumpster Fire Spread Because of Plastic Bags at Lignite Plant on Wednesday
Plastic bags helped spread a fire at the Black Hills Lignite plant on Wednesday. That's according to Glenrock Fire Department Chief Shon Lindsey, who told K2 Radio News that it was a series of unfortunate events that led to a fire just outside of Glenrock that produced a lot of black smoke, and a lot of worry, among residents.
Casper Pride Hosting ‘Fall Parents and Friends Potluck’ Event on Sunday
Coming up this Sunday, October 9th, 2022, PFLAG Casper (Parents Family & Friends of Lesbian and Gays) and Casper Pride are hosting a potluck event at ART 321, beginning at 4:00 pm. The official Fall Parents and Friends Potluck Facebook event page states:. Please join us for our Fall Parents...
Thanks Goodness: ‘Thai Kitchen of Casper’ Is Reopening This October
One of Casper's favorite Asian restaurants is reopening after a three-month hiatus. The Thai Kitchen of Casper is set to reopen on Friday, October 14th, 2022. The official Thai Kitchen of Casper Facebook paged shared the reopening news late yesterday evening (Tuesday, October 4th, 2022), with a photo and a caption that read:
Are You Ready To Be Scared With Trail Busters 4-H?
When October hits, things get REALLY spooky around Natrona County. Normal houses, businesses and barns turn into something out of a horror movie. Halloween brings out something different in people. For some, it's their time to shine. They wait all year to be able to put on their favorite goblin,...
Rainbow Fentanyl Pills Discovered Close to Wyoming, Mimic Candy & Childrens Toys
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
Wyomingites V.S Other States: Who is Friendlier
Sometimes it’s good to take a break from home, work, school, life in general. While on vacation there are things you will notice that you thought everybody did, but don’t. You spend your WHOLE life surrounded by certain types of people, and that’s all you know. As it turns out, there's so much more out there. More faces, more attitudes, more voices, more ways to process thoughts, just more people you’ve never even thought about.
ATTENTION: Missing Juvenile Last Seen in Casper on October 1st
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagle. She is 15 years old, white female, 5'05", 105 lbs. Wagler was last seen in Casper, Wyoming on October 1st, 2022. She is believed to be headed towards Alaska. Wagler has changed her appearance to include...
It’s Official: McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Returning to Casper Oct. 18
We heard the rumors. We prayed they were true. And now, it's official - McDonald's Halloween Happy Meal Buckets are returning on October 18. That was confirmed by the fast food franchise itself. "We heard you loud and clear… if spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don't...
David Street Station Hosting ‘Community Christmas Tree Contest’
Although we're still not out of the Halloween season, and Thanksgiving is up next, it's never too early to start planning ahead for Christmas. David Street Station is getting a job on the most wonderful time of the year as they search for their next Community Christmas Tree. The official...
President Biden to Pardon Felony Marijuana Possession, Casper Business Owners Respond
On Thursday, President Biden announced his plans to pardon all prior federal offenses of marijuana possession. The president made this announcement on Twitter, with both a video and a thread of his plans and hopes for the future of marijuana in America. "As I've said before, no one should be...
Food Truck No More: ‘Antojitos Shiwas’ Permanent Casper Location Opens Next Week
Over the summer (mid July 2022, to be exact), it was announced that the Antojitos Shiwas food truck was for sale. It was bitter sweet news. One of Casper favorite food trucks would be no more, but the business was planning to move to a stationary location. The wait is...
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted
Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
