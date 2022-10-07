Sometimes it’s good to take a break from home, work, school, life in general. While on vacation there are things you will notice that you thought everybody did, but don’t. You spend your WHOLE life surrounded by certain types of people, and that’s all you know. As it turns out, there's so much more out there. More faces, more attitudes, more voices, more ways to process thoughts, just more people you’ve never even thought about.

WYOMING STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO