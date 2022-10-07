ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Benzinga

This Acid Found In Cannabis Is 'Much More Potent Than Cannabinoids,' Says 'Father Of Cannabis Research' Dr. Raphael Mechoulam

Professor Raphael Mechoulam, also known as the “father of cannabis research,” revealed his latest discovery, cannabidiolic acid methyl ester (EPM301), in 2020. The introduction of this new, patented compound (synthetic, fully stable acid-based cannabinoid molecules) caused a wave of excitement around the future of medicinal cannabis. The compound...
PHARMACEUTICALS
techeblog.com

Google Dream Fields AI Can Transform Text Into High-Definition Videos

Google and UC Berkley researchers have developed an AI-powered neural rendering network capable of synthesizing 3D objects from text. Called Dream Fields, this AI model generates the geometry and color of a wide range of objects without 3D supervision. Previous methods only generated objects from a handful of categories, such as ShapeNet, but Dream Fields guides generation with image-text models pre-trained on large datasets of captioned images from the web.
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

Google’s crazy new AI turns words into 3D objects

Google previously introduced the world to Imagen, a competitor to DALL-E 2 that has some startingly great results. However, the tech giant has now taken Imagen a step further by creating a text-to-3D A.I. that can turn your words into full 3D models. Ben Poole, a researcher at Google Brain...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Agency#Virtual Environment#Video Game#Nisonco#The Occulus Rift
Gadget Flow

Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel comes with Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology

Enjoy gaming even more with the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel. It comes with Direct Drive and TRUEFORCE feedback technology for a professional-grade connection. Additionally, it comes with features such as extensively tested PRO “thumbsweep” button layout, plus magnetic gear-shift paddles, dual clutch paddles, and easy mounting. This wheel is compatible with both Playstation and Xbox players. In fact, the elite design is developed with and for pro sim drivers. It also delivers the most pure, precise, pro-level connection to the race possible. This makes the wheel help you game with less latency and higher fidelity. With this wheel, you can experience in-game physics, road conditions, and motor vibrations near-instant precision. Precise, intuitive, customizable, this wheel is a must have for pro gamers.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

How to enable Google Docs dark mode on desktop and mobile

Google Docs dark mode can make the writing tool more attractive and comfortable to use in a dark room. To enable dark mode in the Google Docs app on mobile, go to Settings and switch the theme to Dark. Dark mode is not available in a browser, but a third-party...
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

What Interactive Quantum Learning Looks Like

Quantum mechanics can be learned interactively using Jupyter Notebooks hosted on Google Colab. This is a story on how to do it. If you are the person who plugs in the new device first and reads instructions later (if ever), then you can directly jump to the introduction to quantum mechanics. Else read on.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Samsung seeks smart TV growth with first Tizen OS licensing deals

Tizen, for the uninitiated, is a Linux-based OS hosted by the Linux Foundation for more than a decade, though Samsung has been the primary developer and driving force behind the project, using it across myriad devices including smartwatches, kitchen appliances, cameras, smartphones, and TVs. Although Samsung has essentially abandoned Tizen...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Google launches new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones with new AI features

Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its new flagship smartphones.The key feature of these devices is the new Tensor G2 chip, a better iteration of the chip that launched in the Pixel 6 Pro and offered new AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, for removing people from the background of photos, as well as on-device language processing and transcribing.The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch 1080p screen, and a 90Hz refresh rate, while the 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 1440p display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. According to Google, both displays are up to 25...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Google’s getting rid of its standalone Driving Mode dashboard

Google’s shutting down Driving Mode, its standalone Assistant-powered dashboard that offers quick access to audio controls, contacts, navigation, and other shortcuts while you’re on the road, according to a report from 9to5Google. The feature, which Google first announced at I / O in 2019, wasn’t officially launched until last year, but now Google’s sunsetting it on November 21st.
TECHNOLOGY
marktechpost.com

Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Youtube Channels to Subscribe in 2022

Building predictive models is the main objective of machine learning (ML), a profession that combines statistics and software development. The world has undergone a rapid transition thanks to machine learning. We need to understand how to interpret the data and draw conclusions because it is expanding exponentially. We must constantly...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
techunwrapped.com

Does the camera of your mobile seem incredible to you? wait till you see this

Have you ever wondered what is the world’s largest camera? The safest thing is that if the idea has crossed your mind, you have discarded it because you saw them as absurd. However, such a camera exists and it is nothing more than the creation of a large digital camera, so much so that it will be useful for exploring outer space. However, it uses the same technology as the cameras we use every day. Let’s see, therefore, what its secrets are.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

Samsung Aims To Salvage Smart TV Growth Via Third-Party Collaborations

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF collaborated with international ODM (Original Development Manufacturing) companies like Atmaca, HKC, and Tempo. The collaboration will enable non-Samsung smart TV models to make their Tizen OS debut. New TVs from Bauhn, Linsar, Sunny, Vispera, and other brands will be available in Australia, Italy, New Zealand,...
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

The most unusual gadgets under $500

You expect to pay a premium for an unconventional product, right? After all, research and design teams don’t pay for themselves. But not every bonkers device costs a fortune. In fact, you can snag these unusual gadgets for under $500. Wish you could type without constant notifications and web-based...
ELECTRONICS
marktechpost.com

A New Diffusion-based Generative Model that Designs Protein Backbone Structures via a Procedure that Mirrors the Native Folding Process

Proteins have been intensively explored as a therapeutic medium due to their relevance, and they comprise a fast-rising proportion of authorized medicines. Proteins are essential for life, as they play a part in every biological activity, from transmitting information across neurons to identifying tiny intruders and activating the immune response, from creating energy for cells to moving molecules along cellular highways. Misbehaving proteins, on the other hand, are responsible for some of the most challenging diseases in human medicine, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Huntington’s disease, and cystic fibrosis.
SCIENCE
The Verge

The new iOS is more exciting than the new iPhone this year

For the past couple of weeks, I’ve been carrying one of the new iPhone 14 models with me as my daily driver. When I’ve met up with friends — blissfully unaware of consumer tech goings-on — they’ll ask how work is going, as a matter of etiquette. At that point, my eyes gleam, and I pull the phone out of my tote bag.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Stellantis Inks Deal For EV Battery Production

Stellantis N.V. STLA and GME Resources Ltd GMRSF forged an agreement for the future sale of quantities of battery-grade nickel and cobalt sulphate products from the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project in Western Australia. NiWest is an advanced nickel-cobalt development project and will produce 90,000 tons per annum of battery-grade nickel and...
BUSINESS
