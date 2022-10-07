ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed and pepper sprayed on Manhattan subway train

NEW YORK - A man was hospitalized after a brutal attack on a Manhattan subway train on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says a Northbound #1 train was approaching the 59th St.-Columbus Circle subway station around 1:45 a.m. when two passengers got into some sort of argument. One of them hit...
NBC New York

Member of Green Gang That Attacked, Robbed Times Square Subway Riders Arrested: Police

Police said they arrested a woman who was part of a group to allegedly dress in bright green bodysuits and attack a subway rider at Times Square in a violent robbery. In the bizarre attack, nine women in the green getups— which covered their faces — went up to a woman as she was riding the subway just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 2 and began punching and kicking her, according to police. One of the green meanies allegedly stole the victim's purse and took off.
Woman injured in scissor attack inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – A 49-year-old woman was attacked by a suspect with a pair of scissors Monday morning at the 110th Street subway platform in Harlem. The attack happened at around 2:30 am when police said an unknown suspect threw a pair of scissors at the woman as she waited on the platform, striking her in the head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment of a cut to the back of her head. The suspect fled the scene. Police said the attack was unprovoked. The post Woman injured in scissor attack inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York

Ax-Wielding Man in Manhattan McDonald's Attack Arrested Again, Sources Say

A 31-year-old Bronx man arrested in a bizarre ax attack at a Manhattan McDonald's last month is in trouble again, police sources say. Michael Placios was busted Sunday for allegedly spraying graffiti on a building in Brooklyn and stealing a bike, the sources said. He was released without bail in that case, just as he was in last month's attack on the Lower East Side.
fox5ny.com

3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
fox5ny.com

Killings on mass transit in NYC

A man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx Sunday night. Two weeks ago, a man was fatally slashed on the L train in Brooklyn. Last week, a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Harlem.
Daily Voice

4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County

Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
