Read full article on original website
Related
Subway rider slashed, pepper-sprayed on Midtown train
The 57-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute on a northbound 1 train with another man, believed to be a panhandler, who was waving a knife and carrying pepper spray around 1:30 a.m.
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed and pepper sprayed on Manhattan subway train
NEW YORK - A man was hospitalized after a brutal attack on a Manhattan subway train on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says a Northbound #1 train was approaching the 59th St.-Columbus Circle subway station around 1:45 a.m. when two passengers got into some sort of argument. One of them hit...
Boy, 13, violently robbed of bookbag on Brooklyn subway train, group sought
The boy was on a Manhattan-bound F train headed to the Avenue P station in Gravesend around 4 p.m. last Monday when he was attacked by a group of males, according to police.
NBC New York
Member of Green Gang That Attacked, Robbed Times Square Subway Riders Arrested: Police
Police said they arrested a woman who was part of a group to allegedly dress in bright green bodysuits and attack a subway rider at Times Square in a violent robbery. In the bizarre attack, nine women in the green getups— which covered their faces — went up to a woman as she was riding the subway just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 2 and began punching and kicking her, according to police. One of the green meanies allegedly stole the victim's purse and took off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman injured in scissor attack inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – A 49-year-old woman was attacked by a suspect with a pair of scissors Monday morning at the 110th Street subway platform in Harlem. The attack happened at around 2:30 am when police said an unknown suspect threw a pair of scissors at the woman as she waited on the platform, striking her in the head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment of a cut to the back of her head. The suspect fled the scene. Police said the attack was unprovoked. The post Woman injured in scissor attack inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD: Car stop on Staten Island nets man, 27, with drugs and gun in Jaguar
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was caught with drugs and a gun inside his car during a vehicle stop in Tompkinsville, police allege. Antuan Alford, who lives on Broadway in West Brighton, was apprehended on Tuesday at about 12:55 p.m. on Tompkins Circle, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NBC New York
Ax-Wielding Man in Manhattan McDonald's Attack Arrested Again, Sources Say
A 31-year-old Bronx man arrested in a bizarre ax attack at a Manhattan McDonald's last month is in trouble again, police sources say. Michael Placios was busted Sunday for allegedly spraying graffiti on a building in Brooklyn and stealing a bike, the sources said. He was released without bail in that case, just as he was in last month's attack on the Lower East Side.
police1.com
Suspect surrenders in NYC subway attack by group of women in neon green jumpers
NEW YORK — A suspect has surrendered to face charges for a bizarre caught-on-video attack on two teens aboard a Manhattan subway train by a group of women in neon green jumpers, police said Tuesday. Miriam “Sisse” Issouf, 26, turned herself in Monday, accompanied by her attorney. Cops charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
NBC New York
Rider Stabbed to Death on MTA Bus, Marking 3rd NYC Killing in Transit in 10 Days
A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx late Sunday after getting into an argument with a woman and another passenger, authorities say, the latest in a series of deadly attacks in the city's transit system. Police say the victim, identified as Lamont Barkley...
fox5ny.com
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
Woman, 49, bashed over head in unprovoked attack at Harlem subway station
A woman was struck in the head as she boarded a subway train in Harlem on Monday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man, 59, punched, robbed in Union Square, suspect sought by NYPD
The NYPD released photos of a suspect accused of punching a man then robbing him in Union Square last month, authorities said.
Police arrest Manhattan man 1 year after fatal Brooklyn shooting
The NYPD arrested a 20-year-old East Harlem man on Friday for a shooting that took place just over a year ago in Brooklyn. Police accused Jessie Medina of shooting 21-year-old Jorge Sanango in the chest in the lobby of an apartment building.
fox5ny.com
Killings on mass transit in NYC
A man was stabbed to death on an MTA bus in the Bronx Sunday night. Two weeks ago, a man was fatally slashed on the L train in Brooklyn. Last week, a man was stabbed on a subway platform in Harlem.
Man beaten, slashed during dispute on UWS street: NYPD
Police released photos of two suspects accused of beating a man and slashing him during an argument on an Upper West Side street earlier this month, authorities said.
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
NBC New York
19-Year-Old NYC School Staffer Shot in Head on Brooklyn Street: Police
A teenage NYC school employee is clinging to life at the hospital after he was shot in the head about a block away from the elementary school where he had been teaching earlier in the day, police said. The gunfire erupted minutes before 3 p.m. Tuesday as the 19-year-old victim...
NYC Schools employee, 19, shot in head in Brooklyn
A 19-year-old man shot in the head outside a deli in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooter gunned down the teenager outside the 77 Mini Market on M Street near Utica Avenue in Flatlands around 2:50 p.m.
4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
Comments / 1