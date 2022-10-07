Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022
A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 8th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 21-year-old Salem man Friday night on two counts of domestic battery. Michael Farrar of South Washington was taken into custody at his home and taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 21-year-old Robert Gott of North Trenary in Salem on a Marion County failure...
Man on the run caught, arrested in Webster County
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit. On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Three face new charges in Marion County Court
A 23-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with felony theft for allegedly having possession of bicycles belonging to One Hope United valued at more than $500. Michael Foutch of East 11th has also been charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property for allegedly cutting a chain from a lock holding the bicycles. Bond for Foutch was set at $7,500. If released he was ordered to have no contact with One Hope United. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
Washington man found to be in possession of 11.5 grams of crystal meth
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about two arrests out of Daviess County. The first arrest comes from a traffic spot on Saturday. The Washington Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on East National Highway. They say the driver, 35-year-old "Justin Wirey,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man arrested after allegedly hitting Iuka man in the head with a bat
A 23-year-old Salem man is in the Marion County Jail for aggravated battery with a weapon and criminal damage to property. Salem Police say Matthew Whiting of the 200 block of West Warmoth allegedly struck a 28-year-old Iuka man twice in the head with a baseball bat outside his home. Police report the alleged victim had confronted Whiting after Whiting had allegedly struck and damaged his vehicle.
EPD: One dead, two covered in blood after stabbing at local bar
Evansville Police Department (EPD) Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Parrett Street on Saturday at 5 p.m. for an assault in progress.
Mo’s House closed after murder
Mo's House announced on Facebook they will be closed. Officials say the closure is to allow their team some time to digest recent events.
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLICE: Man ‘joyrides’ stolen truck in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he claimed “joyriding” was not a crime after allegedly stealing a truck from a business parking lot. Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Evansville Police Department officers responded to a stolen vehicle call at Melchiors Trailers. The victim told police he walked outside and […]
EPD: Stabbing victim on Park Street identified by coroner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Jermon Weathers, 42, of Evansville. Officials say Weathers died at Deaconess Midtown Hospital on October 7 after having been taken there for treatment. Officials say Weathers had suffered a stab wound at a residence on Park […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Man killed in grain truck-pickup truck crash east of Vernon
One person was killed and two others received apparent minor injuries in a crash involving a grain truck and pickup truck at the Vermundy and Farthing Road intersection early Saturday evening a mile and a half east of Vernon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has not yet released the name...
EPD: Passenger injured in hit and run METS crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a METS bus was involved in a hit and run accident. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Garvin Street around 2 pm. for the accident. The bus driver told […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities give details on weekend Twin Bridge crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened. According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a […]
Daviess County Coroner identifies West 10th Street shooting victim
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.
southernillinoisnow.com
Spokane, Washington man banned from Marion County as part of public indecency sentence
A 47-year-old Spokane, Washington man has been ordered not to come back to Marion County as part of his plea on a public indecency charge. Christopher Barker admitted to exposing himself in the campground area of Forbes State Park near Omega in a Thursday court hearing. He was also placed on two years conditional discharge and given credit for the 32 days he has spent in the Marion County Jail since his arrest. Barker will also have to pay a $900 fine and court costs.
wevv.com
Authorities identify victim in Owensboro murder investigation
Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning. The Owensboro Police Department says the man who was killed in Thursday's shooting was 42-year-old Christopher Green of Owensboro. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 10th Street and...
Former Warrick County Sheriff passes away at 65
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home. According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was […]
wevv.com
Evansville man charged with murder following stabbing at apartment
An Evansville man was charged with Murder after a stabbing late Friday night. According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM. In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when...
14news.com
Trial date set for 1 man arrested in Lamasco drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for Demario Holman. Court records show it’s set for March 13. Holman is one of several people arrested during a drug investigation connected to Lamasco and its owner Amy Word. A total of 22 people were arrested at the...
City to shut down Walnut and Boeke intersection
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be fully closed very soon. The EWSU made the announcement on social media this weekend, saying the closure will happen on Monday, October 10. Officials confirm crews will be installing a new water main as […]
Comments / 0