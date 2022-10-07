ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, October 9th, 2022

A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Wamac Police on Saturday on an outstanding traffic warrant. Jeremy Watson of Copple Road was taken to the Marion County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a blue...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, October 8th, 2022

Salem Police arrested a 21-year-old Salem man Friday night on two counts of domestic battery. Michael Farrar of South Washington was taken into custody at his home and taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 21-year-old Robert Gott of North Trenary in Salem on a Marion County failure...
SALEM, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Man on the run caught, arrested in Webster County

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Webster County man is facing over a dozen charges after authorities say he led them on a lengthy pursuit. On Saturday night around 10:30 p.m., the Webster County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted man sped through their road check on SR 109. Deputies identified this man as 25-year-old Joseph […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Three face new charges in Marion County Court

A 23-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with felony theft for allegedly having possession of bicycles belonging to One Hope United valued at more than $500. Michael Foutch of East 11th has also been charged with a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property for allegedly cutting a chain from a lock holding the bicycles. Bond for Foutch was set at $7,500. If released he was ordered to have no contact with One Hope United. The Public Defender was appointed to represent him.
CENTRALIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IL
City
Evansville, IN
City
Patoka, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Patoka, IL
Marion County, IL
Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man arrested after allegedly hitting Iuka man in the head with a bat

A 23-year-old Salem man is in the Marion County Jail for aggravated battery with a weapon and criminal damage to property. Salem Police say Matthew Whiting of the 200 block of West Warmoth allegedly struck a 28-year-old Iuka man twice in the head with a baseball bat outside his home. Police report the alleged victim had confronted Whiting after Whiting had allegedly struck and damaged his vehicle.
SALEM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Beat#County Jail#Methamphetamine#North 300th Street
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Man ‘joyrides’ stolen truck in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he claimed “joyriding” was not a crime after allegedly stealing a truck from a business parking lot. Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Evansville Police Department officers responded to a stolen vehicle call at Melchiors Trailers. The victim told police he walked outside and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Stabbing victim on Park Street identified by coroner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Jermon Weathers, 42, of Evansville. Officials say Weathers died at Deaconess Midtown Hospital on October 7 after having been taken there for treatment. Officials say Weathers had suffered a stab wound at a residence on Park […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Man killed in grain truck-pickup truck crash east of Vernon

One person was killed and two others received apparent minor injuries in a crash involving a grain truck and pickup truck at the Vermundy and Farthing Road intersection early Saturday evening a mile and a half east of Vernon. Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has not yet released the name...
VERNON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Passenger injured in hit and run METS crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a METS bus was involved in a hit and run accident. According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and Garvin Street around 2 pm. for the accident. The bus driver told […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEHT/WTVW

Authorities give details on weekend Twin Bridge crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on an accident Eyewitness News covered on Saturday. We first learned that a vehicle had flipped on one of the Twin Bridges — now we know how it happened. According to deputies, a man was pulling a trailer when it blew a […]
HENDERSON, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Spokane, Washington man banned from Marion County as part of public indecency sentence

A 47-year-old Spokane, Washington man has been ordered not to come back to Marion County as part of his plea on a public indecency charge. Christopher Barker admitted to exposing himself in the campground area of Forbes State Park near Omega in a Thursday court hearing. He was also placed on two years conditional discharge and given credit for the 32 days he has spent in the Marion County Jail since his arrest. Barker will also have to pay a $900 fine and court costs.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Authorities identify victim in Owensboro murder investigation

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning. The Owensboro Police Department says the man who was killed in Thursday's shooting was 42-year-old Christopher Green of Owensboro. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 10th Street and...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Former Warrick County Sheriff passes away at 65

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home. According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Evansville man charged with murder following stabbing at apartment

An Evansville man was charged with Murder after a stabbing late Friday night. According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM. In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

City to shut down Walnut and Boeke intersection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection of Walnut Street and Boeke Road will be fully closed very soon. The EWSU made the announcement on social media this weekend, saying the closure will happen on Monday, October 10. Officials confirm crews will be installing a new water main as […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy