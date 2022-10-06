Defenseman, free agent signee and one of the new guys, Justin Schultz, is happy to be closer to family and homing in on a first-unit power play role. Home, or at least much closer to it, is where the hockey will be for Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz this season. After winning two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh and staying East while playing for the Washington Capitals, the veteran and Kelowna, B.C., native happily signed with Seattle on the first day of free agency this summer.

