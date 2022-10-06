Read full article on original website
'DEMAND A LOT OF MYSELF'
Huberdeau's splendid spin move a sign of things to come in Flames colours. The combination of it all was virtually incalculable. Power, finesse and everything in between. In fact, Jonathan Huberdeau didn't even know he had that move in the arsenal. "I was surprised that I kept my speed like...
Red Wings trim roster to 23
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Kyle Criscuolo, Taro Hirose and Givani Smith, and goaltender Jussi Olkinuora to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Detroit has also placed forward Robby Fabbri on injured reserve and designated defensemen Seth Barton, Mark Pysyk and Jake Walman as injured non-roster. Additionally, the Red Wings released defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka from his amateur tryout.
SEA of Leadership
Four Kraken veterans will be alternate captains and form the captaincy group this season: Jordan Eberle, Yanni Gourde, Adam Larsson, Jaden Schwartz. The Kraken expect a strong core of players, including four alternate captains, to provide leadership throughout the 2022-23 season. With the opening night roster set for the start...
Red Wings assign goaltender Sebastian Cossa to Griffins
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned goaltender Sebastian Cossa to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. The Red Wings currently have 47 players on their preseason roster: 25 forwards, 18 defensemen and four goaltenders. Detroit will finish its eight-game preseason schedule on the road tonight at 7 p.m. against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Schultz' Power (Play) Move
Defenseman, free agent signee and one of the new guys, Justin Schultz, is happy to be closer to family and homing in on a first-unit power play role. Home, or at least much closer to it, is where the hockey will be for Kraken defenseman Justin Schultz this season. After winning two Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh and staying East while playing for the Washington Capitals, the veteran and Kelowna, B.C., native happily signed with Seattle on the first day of free agency this summer.
RELEASE: Phillips Reassigned to Rockford
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that defenseman Isaak Phillips has been reassigned to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League. The current training camp roster has 27 players, including 16 forwards, 19 defensemen and two goaltenders. RELEASE: Blackhawks Claim Tinordi Off Waivers. Chicago claims defenseman from the New York...
RELEASE: Blackhawks Claim Tinordi Off Waivers
Chicago claims defenseman from the New York Rangers. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team has claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers. Tinordi, 30, skated in seven games with the New York Rangers during the 2021-22 campaign, registering an assist. In 32 games with the...
