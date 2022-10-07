Read full article on original website
NHL
Blues acquire Samorukov in trade with Oilers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Samorukov, 23, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the third round (No. 84 overall) of...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks
The Oilers begin their 2022-23 regular season when the Canucks visit Rogers Place on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers get their 2022-23 NHL season underway on Wednesday night when the Vancouver Canucks visit Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and listen live on the Oilers Radio Network,...
NHL
2022-23 Minnesota Wild Season Preview
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin made a blanket statement to the 2021-22 team in the days leading up to the season opener: "It's about winning." His team stepped up to the challenge, amassing 113 points in 53 wins en route to the best regular season in the Wild's 20-year history. Ten Wild players scored 10 or more goals. Kirill Kaprizov followed up an already impressive rookie season as the Calder Trophy winner by becoming the first player in Wild history to have more than 100 points, finishing with 108 (47 goals, 61 assists) through 81 games.
NHL
Breaking down Lightning-Rangers, Golden Knights-Kings
Analyst Weekes discusses North American season-opening doubleheader on ESPN. NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes will offer his thoughts for big games each week throughout the season. The NHL season is back and begins with a great doubleheader. First, the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Rangers at...
NHL
Blue Jackets 2022-23 season preview
There's a lot of excitement in Columbus for a good reason; here's what to know about the upcoming campaign. For the first time, I'm trying to put everything you need to know about the Blue Jackets' upcoming season in one place. Before the season opener Wednesday at Carolina and the home opener Friday vs. Tampa Bay, check out our season preview; scroll down for what's new, what's old, stats to know, breakout candidates and keys to a successful CBJ campaign.
NHL
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
FORWARDS (14) Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the new team captain. by New York Islanders NYIslanders / NewYorkIslanders.com. Oct. 11, 1979 - Clark Gillies relinquishes the captaincy. Denis Potvin is named the third captain in franchise history. Oct. 11, 1975 - The Islanders win their home...
NHL
All the Kings Men Podcast | 10 Biggest Questions for the 2022-23 Season
The LA Kings 2022-23 season is about to begin! Jim Fox and Nick Nickson join host Jesse Cohen to ask the 10 biggest questions facing the Kings in the upcoming year. The pair of veteran broadcasters look at the changes made to the organization and the changes still to come if the LA Kings want to return to the playoffs at the end of the season.
NHL
NEW SEASON, NEW TEAM
With a long journey set to begin Thursday, the Flames know they have to stay focused on the day in front of them. It's easy to look too far ahead - to ponder your spot in the playoffs and then imagine the pain, the toll, the triumph of climbing the mountain all over again.
NHL
Breaking down the Sabres' 23-man roster
Looking position-by-position at the group that practiced inside LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. Kevyn Adams called JJ Peterka on Monday to inform the rookie forward he had made the NHL club. Peterka was still smiling when he met the media 24 hours later. "I was just super, super happy," Peterka said....
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Go Mile High for Season Opener vs. Avs
The Blackhawks travel to play Colorado for the 2022-23 season opener. The Blackhawks travel to Denver on Wednesday night for the team's 2022-23 season opener against the Colorado Avalanche. REGULAR SEASON FACEOFF. The Blackhawks open their 96th campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Colorado. This marks the fifth-straight season the...
NHL
THE 'A'-LISTERS
Sutter says no rush to name captain; team will have three or four alternates to start season. This isn't some rag-tag policy, where league rules require someone - anyone - to wear the 'C.'. When the time is right, the Flames will announce their new skipper. That time just isn't...
NHL
BLOG: Tuesday's final practice ahead of the regular season's start
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers held their final full practice on Tuesday before the start of their 2022-23 NHL season on Wednesday when the Vancouver Canucks visit Rogers Place. The Oilers opening day roster was solidified this morning, with the club set to begin the season with a 21-man...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blackhawks
The Avalanche begin their title defense as they take on Chicago in their 2022-23 season Home Opener on Wednesday. After a short offseason, it's that time of the year again. Hockey is back. The Colorado Avalanche begin their title defense as they host the Chicago Blackhawks to kick off their...
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
Kings Announce Opening Night Roster
Kings opening-night roster includes 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. The LA Kings announced today its 23-player roster for opening night, which features 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Forwards (14): Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Viktor Arvidsson, Quinton Byfield, Phillip Danault, Kevin Fiala, Carl Grundstrom, Alex Iafallo, Arthur Kaliyev, Adrian...
NHL
7 Facts: Nikita Soshnikov
The New York Islanders Russian contingent grew by one on Monday, as Nikita Soshnikov was named to the team's 23-man roster. Soshnikov signed a one-year deal on Sept. 21, as the winger was looking to return to the NHL after spending three seasons in the KHL. Get to know the Islanders new winger.
NHL
Stone scores late, Golden Knights defeat Kings in season opener
LOS ANGELES -- Bruce Cassidy won his coaching debut for the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-3 against the Los Angeles Kings in the season opener for each team at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Mark Stone scored with 26 seconds remaining in the third period on a wrist shot from the right...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Ducks | 7 p.m.
The second season starts on the road in Southern California with two division rivals, four alternate captains, two teenagers, and one goalie looking for a bounce-back season. Last Saturday, with a Sunday off-day beckoning, the Kraken's two youngest players, centers Matty Beniers and Shane Wright, stayed on the practice rink ice for a good half-hour longer than their teammates. They were both working on shots from the inner slot, two or three strides directly out from the goal crease. Beniers took dozens of his natural lefty shots on the right side while Wright wristed his right-handed shots on the left side. Then did it all over again backhanded. Clearly, both are planning to work their way net-front for scoring chances this season.
NHL
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
NHL
Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Lightning in season opener
NEW YORK -- Mika Zibanejad scored twice, and the New York Rangers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener for each team at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves, and Barclay Goodrow scored for the Rangers. "Obviously a good team; we know them...
