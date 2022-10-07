Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 10, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Dayton Daily News) - Smoke continues to emanate from a fire at a West Carrollton recycling facility. The fire that started around noon Sunday sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky that was visible for miles in the South Dayton area. The Dayton Daily News reports firefighters from over a half-dozen jurisdictions battled the blaze at the Cohen Recycling Center. Fire crews remain on the scene this morning. Officials are warning folks with sensitive respiratory issues about smoke from the fire. The recycling center processes scrap metal and other items. But it’s not known exactly what is burning at the facility. No information on the fire’s cause is available at this time, and no injuries have been reported.

WEST CARROLLTON, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO