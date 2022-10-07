Read full article on original website
Related
wyso.org
Dayton Opera explores the life and legacy of a jazz legend in 'Charlie Parker's Yardbird'
This week, Kathleen Clawson, artistic director for the Dayton Opera, joined WYSO Midday Music host Evan Miller ahead of the opening of Charlie Parker’s Yardbird. Composed by Swiss-American Daniel Schnyder with libretto by Bridgette Wimberly, Charlie Parker’s Yardbird explores the life and legacy of alto saxophone legend Charlie Parker. The work follows Parker’s spirit after his death, as it revisits people and events from his life and seeks to write a final masterpiece. It was commissioned by Opera Philadelphia in 2017.
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: October 10, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for October 10, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Dayton Daily News) - Smoke continues to emanate from a fire at a West Carrollton recycling facility. The fire that started around noon Sunday sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky that was visible for miles in the South Dayton area. The Dayton Daily News reports firefighters from over a half-dozen jurisdictions battled the blaze at the Cohen Recycling Center. Fire crews remain on the scene this morning. Officials are warning folks with sensitive respiratory issues about smoke from the fire. The recycling center processes scrap metal and other items. But it’s not known exactly what is burning at the facility. No information on the fire’s cause is available at this time, and no injuries have been reported.
wyso.org
License reinstatement program boosts child support payments
The coronavirus led to a steep drop in child support payments. That’s why the Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency offered a program to encourage parents to get caught up during Child Support Awareness Month in August. The new program helped those who are behind on child support payments...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyso.org
Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center gets new home in Miamisburg
The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency has a new operations center in Miamisburg. The Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center is now located at 460 Vanguard Place. Renovating the space for the Emergency Operations Center cost about $1.6 million. That included upgrading equipment and the fire alarm, renovating the first and...
Comments / 0