CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
Tom Brady, Buccaneers in danger of losing another weapon for Week 5 with Russell Gage injury
Heading into the 2022 season, the wide receiver position seemed to be one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ biggest strengths. After all, they have, on paper, one of the strongest receiving cores in the league. When you have guys like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones on your roster, your team should be killing it on offense.
CBS Sports
Mike Tomlin says Steelers open to making more changes amid franchise's worst loss since 1989
Mike Tomlin didn't mince words following the worst loss of his 16-year tenure as the Steelers' head coach. Pittsburgh, a historic underdog entering Sunday's game against the Bills, was down 31-3 at halftime and eventually fell 38-3. The Steelers suffered the franchise's worst defeat since Week 1 of the 1989 season, when they fell to Cleveland 51-0.
Bucs 21, Falcons 15: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Todd Bowles and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got back into the win column Sunday, holding off a late comeback attempt for a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Here’s what head coach Todd Bowles, quarterback Tom Brady and others had to say after the game:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton News Daily
Russell Gage Questionable for Buccaneers vs. Falcons
The Buccaneers have added wide receiver Russell Gage to the injury report with a back injury, making the veteran questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Tampa Bay has dealt with injuries at the wide receiver position all year, as Chris Godwin and Julio Jones have both been in and out of games due to various injuries. Additionally, the team will miss tight end Cameron Brate on Sunday with a concussion. The team had signed Cole Beasley as a free agent, but he abruptly retired after just two games with the team.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Remains out Sunday
Hicks (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Hicks suffered a plantar fascia tear in his foot during the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Saints, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game. Rakeem Nunez-Roches should continue to see increased playing time against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster
The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday
Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis
James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
CBS Sports
49ers' Robbie Gould: Won't return Sunday
Gould (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Gould was banged up while making a tackle on a kick return in the third quarter Sunday, and he'll be unavailable down the stretch. His status for next Sunday's game against Atlanta isn't yet clear. Prior to his departure, Gould converted one of two field-goal attempts while making all three of his extra-point tries.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Won't play at Jaguars
Greenard (ankle) won't travel with the team to Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game. It was previously reported by Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com that Greenard was trending toward playing Week 5, but he'll now be missing Houston's last game before its Week 6 bye. He should be back to full strength after the bye week, but in the meantime Jerry Hughes and Rasheem Green should be in line for increased reps.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Suffers broken hand
Ward sustained a broken hand during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited Sunday's game in the first quarter and was unable to return. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Tashaun Gipson should see increased playing time if Ward is sidelined.
FOX Sports
Falcons' Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta's first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday. Pitts is the second prominent member of the...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Expected to play Sunday
Hurst (groin), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Despite not practicing Friday due to a lingering groin issue, Hurst appears in line to suit up for Week 5. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the tight end's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss
Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
CBS Sports
Jets' Quincy Williams: Officially ruled out
Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Williams continues to deal with a sprained ankle and will be held out for a second consecutive game. Marcell Harris should see increased playing time once again Sunday.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Plenty of volume in first NFL start
Pickett completed 34 of 52 pass attempts for 327 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while rushing once for 10 yards during the Steelers' 38-3 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. The Steelers fell behind early in Sunday's matchup, so the team relied heavily on the passing game during Pickett's first professional start. Although the rookie first-rounder was unable to lead the team to the end zone, it was encouraging to see him rack up plenty of yards through the air after Mitch Trubisky averaged just 163.3 yards per game over the first four weeks of the season. In spite of the lopsided final score, it seems likely that Pickett will retain the starting job under center since he had some success moving the Steelers' offense.
Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: 3 ruled out for Tampa Bay
A trio of Tampa Bay Buccaneers will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to injury, while two more players are still in doubt. Tight end Cameron Brate will miss Week 5 with a concussion, while defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and defensive back Logan Ryan are out with foot injuries.
