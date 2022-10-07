Read full article on original website
Record-setting number of guns being found at Atlanta airport, TSA says
ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is first in the nation in a category that many travelers might not want to hear -- guns confiscated by TSA. The Transportation Security Administration has discovered 342 firearms from passengers at different security checkpoints around the airport as of Oct. 7 at the Atlanta airport in 2022. That would make them first in the country, ahead of Dallas Forth-Worth who has confiscated 299, a TSA official said.
AG Carr warns of romance scam costing older adults thousands
ATLANTA — As scams continue to target older adults in Georgia, Attorney General Chris Carr released tips and warnings to watch out for when dealing with certain schemes and frauds. In a post to Twitter, Carr stated that his office recently received a guilty plea in a case against...
Four Colombian men sentenced in drug money laundering scheme
ATLANTA — Four men from Colombia have been sentenced for a drug money laundering scheme with more than $1 million involved. Gilberto Lopez-Giraldo, Raul Lopez-Giraldo, Guillermo Escobar, and Alexander Duque-Casanova have been sentenced for participating in a more than $1.4 million drug money laundering conspiracy involving major cities from across the United States to Cali, Colombia.
Thousands of Georgians say accounts for state-issued benefits attacked by scammers
ATLANTA — Social Security numbers, birthdates and home addresses are some of the information Georgians fear scammers now have. “Their accounts were deleted,” victim Natashia Jackson told Channel 2 Action News. This comes after thousands of Georgians say their accounts with the Georgia Department of Human Services were...
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
cobbcountycourier.com
How Staff Shortages are Impacting Cobb Law Enforcement
KENNESAW, Ga.– 33-year law enforcement veteran, Tim Fant is now retired but still involved with agencies around the metro Atlanta area, including the Marietta Police Department, where the department is being impacted by short-staffing in the investigative division, forcing them to pull nearly the entire drug task force unit to assist. As part of Fant’s career, he was head of the division in the Marietta Police Department.
Georgia State law student instrumental in proving man’s innocence dies in crash
ATLANTA — Georgia State’s College of Law announced that one of its students died in a car crash last week. The college said third-year law student Alex Patafio died in the crash on Thursday. “Our deepest condolences go out to Alex’s family, friends and colleagues who are grieving...
Free health fair offers screenings for metro residents on Sunday
Do you know your blood pressure numbers? Or do you need a flu shot or dental screening?...
Kids, teens across metro Atlanta among 2022 shooting victims
Metro Atlanta teenagers and children have frequently been gunfire victims in 2022.
Common is looking for 'leadership that is for the people' in Atlanta
Stopping by local Atlanta eatery Slutty Vegan to talk all things voting with V-103 and Audacy’s Jay Tek, Common discussed the importance of mid-term elections and his support for Stacey Abrams.
Atlanta Police remind residents not to call 911 for lost glasses
The Atlanta Police Department posted a friendly reminder on social media not to call 911 because you can’t find your glasses. According to the department, while lost glasses could be considered a personal emergency and can cause a great deal of anxiety, lost glasses cannot be considered a true “emergency” warranting a 911 call.
theeastcountygazette.com
A homeless man’s run-in with the law will result in a multi-million dollar settlement
Atlanta: A longtime council member has voiced concern that a multimillion-dollar compensation to a homeless man injured while fleeing from police would deplete local coffers. As reported by the authorities, Jerry Blassingame was a senior citizen asking for money in the roadway. The individual attempted to flee from the police once they contacted him. After being tased, he collapsed and badly hurt himself.
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
fox5atlanta.com
Stark warning from leader about jail violence
A local politician is not holding back in a warning to Atlanta City Council members about some call a crisis at the county jail. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts called on council members to respond to the violence that's taken place at the overcrowded county facility. He wants them to speed the transfer of county inmates to the downtown city jail.
More than 450 Fulton County inmates sleeping on floor amid overcrowding woes
ATLANTA — Another inmate has been stabbed at the Fulton County jail just days after Sheriff Patrick Labat warned Atlanta city leaders that lives are in danger. Labat is advocating for some Fulton County inmates to be moved to beds leased at the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center amid ongoing problems with overcrowding and staff shortages at the jail.
Metro Atlanta woman hit by car dead after driver flees, witnesses says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating a hit and run that left one woman dead. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. near Gresham Rd. and Interstate 20. When they arrived to the...
Albany Herald
One Man's Opinion: Water, water ... everywhere
Two of the strongest determinants of whether you are standing in a first-world or Third World country are whether or not you have ready and easy access to potable water, and whether or not the nation has some type of sewage removal and possibly treatment system in place. For nearly a century now, across the United States, working water, sewerage, and more recently stormwater systems have been a hallmark of our civilization. But a lot of that water/sewer pipe and infrastructure in many places is also approaching the century mark folks, and that means trouble folks, right here in River City and across this great land.
‘This is a great opportunity:’ Seasonal jobs can lead to careers
The line outside of the UPS employment center on Fulton Industrial Blvd. in Southwest Atlanta stretched through the parking lot. Tis’ the season for seasonal employment opportunities and the delivery and logistics giant was hiring for package car drivers, tractor trailer drivers and package handlers. An applicant dressed in a full FedEx uniform, knowing full […] The post ‘This is a great opportunity:’ Seasonal jobs can lead to careers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
