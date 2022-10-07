ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Scott Disick, Kimberly Stewart relationship causing strain with her brother Sean

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgmHd_0iQD2EWL00

Scott Disick’s rekindled relationship with Kimberly Stewart is causing a strain between her and her brother Sean Stewart, who is “very protective” of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, a source tells Page Six exclusively.

We’re told that, despite public appearances, Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, “do not get along at all,” and the Dirty Weekend clothing founder is concerned his longtime pal, 39, will get hurt.

“Sean is very protective of Scott,” our insider shares. “He probably is scared that Kimberly will break his heart.”

Our source claims that Kimberly would be cruel about Sean, saying, “She doesn’t think he’s smart or has any ambition,” and he’d react to her criticisms publicly.

“He was constantly complaining about her. She bosses him around, yells at him and basically tries to tell him how to run his life,” our source says, adding that Kimberly seemed to be “jealous” of Sean for the attention he received about his clothing line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P585L_0iQD2EWL00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bESZa_0iQD2EWL00

“Her relationship with Scott can’t make things any easier between the two siblings either,” our insider adds.

A second source tells us that all three are “super dysfunctional” and notes that Kimberly and Sean’s relationship always has been “up and down.”

“Now that Scott is back [in Sean’s life], Sean is being overly greedy about the time he’s spending with him,” the source explains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZw59_0iQD2EWL00
“She doesn’t think he’s smart or has any ambition,” an insider says of Kimberly and Sean’s familial relationship.
Getty Images

Reps for Disick and the Stewarts didn’t immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

Page Six exclusively reported in August that Disick and famed musician Rod Stewart’s daughter rekindling their romance didn’t come as a surprise to those close to them.

“It’s not really surprising that she’d take him back,” an insider shared. “He had to go back to his roots because he doesn’t have the stability [he used to with the Kardashians], so this was an easy way in.”

Disick met Kimberly years ago through Sean. It was Kimberly who actually introduced the Talentless founder to her pal Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he’d go on to have three kids.

Comments / 5

Related
Popculture

Amelia Hamlin Shaves Eyebrows in Wake of Scott Disick Breakup

Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of actors Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, shaved off her eyebrows for a new photoshoot. The 21-year-old model ditched her eyebrows over a year after her breakup with Scott Disick. She also followed the blonde eyebrow trend last fall. "[Hamlin] takes it to the next...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Sean Stewart
Person
Kimberly Stewart
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
OK! Magazine

Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Will Reportedly Be Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial

Lisa Marie Presley is being pulled into Danny Masterson's sexual assault trial.Elvis Presley's only daughter — who was an avid member of the Church of Scientology until 2012 — will allegedly be called by the prosecution to testify against the That '70s Show actor as he faces three charges of forcible rape.If convicted, Masterson faces a sentence of up to 45 years in prison, and Presley's testimony may or may not completely turn the court case around.LISA MARIE PRESLEY SHARES LESSONS ON GRIEVING TWO YEARS AFTER LOSING HER SON BENJAMIN KEOUGH TO SUICIDEThe trial is set to begin on Tuesday,...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Honey Boo Boo fans 'jealous' as she gets her latest fix with stunning lashes

Honey Boo Boo is feeling herself! Having nails and false eyelashes have become part of her trademark look, leaving fans “jealous”. In the past, the teenager has been criticized for having long nails, fake lashes, and wearing a full face of makeup at such a young age. Many of her followers were “begging” the star to ditch those, though she has continued to sport them despite their opinions. It’s her choice!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She Shut Down Son Mason’s Request for McDonalds Fries: ‘Not Today, Sorry’

Not lovin’ it. Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she recently shut down her 12-year-old son Mason’s request for McDonald’s french fries. “Today I was having one on one time with my son and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it.’ I was like, ‘Today’s not the day, sorry,’” Kardashian, 43, told the Wall Street Journal during an interview published on Monday, September 12.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Stewarts
TVOvermind

Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making

There is no doubt that the Kardashians have climbed the social ladder by tremendous leaps. Over the years, we have seen them grow unbelievably fast and become a famous known name around the globe. The Kardashians have also helped the Jenners gather the attention and fame they required to jump-start their own modeling careers. No matter if you hate them or love them, they are our favorite topics of gossip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart

It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
International Business Times

Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Heather and Terry Dubrow cozy up in public amid cheating rumors

Heather and Terry Dubrow are proving they’re the happiest couple on Earth. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” twosome spent Saturday at Disneyland, where they put on a united front just one day after shutting down cheating rumors. Paparazzi captured the pair smiling, hugging and holding each other throughout the Anaheim, Calif., theme park, where they were seen walking around with family and friends. At one point, Heather and Terry decided to skip out on a water ride, instead opting to stay back, converse and cuddle. Both were dressed in all-black athleisure ensembles, which Heather completed with a white windbreaker. On Friday, “Fancy Pants” quieted...
ANAHEIM, CA
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

147K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy