ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Who Is Netflix’s Mole? All of the Clues Found in ‘The Mole’ Week 1

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZKOU1_0iQD2Ckt00

Alert: The Mole is back on Netflix! The cult classic reality competition show is back after a 14-year hiatus with a new network (hello, Netflix) and new host (Alex Wagner), but all of the intrigue and brain-twisting detective work that you remember. If you haven’t watched The Mole, the premise is deceptively simple: a group of people work together to complete missions and add big money to their prize pot — except one of them is actually the Mole and secretly working to sabotage missions along the way. Contestants are tasked with trying to figure out who the Mole is, which manifests in the gameplay by way of a series of quizzes about the Mole’s identity. If a player is on the right track with their suspicion, they’ll answer the most questions right and be safe to continue playing. But players who don’t have a clue and therefore get the most questions wrong? They’re eliminated. It sounds simple, but this may be the most intricately plotted competition show in TV history.

That’s why, with five episodes of The Mole streaming all at once on Netflix, we need to really sit down and gather our thoughts. SPOILERS AHEAD for the first five episodes, obviously!

After bingeing those episodes, we at least know which four players are not the Mole. As for the remaining eight? It could be any one of them — and the most Mole-ish behavior could still be forthcoming (the season continues with new episodes released on October 14 and concluding on October 21). But as of now, there’s a whole lot of evidence for and against each and every player being the secret saboteur. Every viewer’s going to have their own theories, but here’s what we’ve pieced together after obsessing over this first batch of episodes. Again, SPOILERS ahead as we break down every motive and moment from the new season of The Mole. Here’s our analysis of all 8 remaining players, ranked from least Mole-y to most Mole-y.

8

Will

James Gourley / Netflix

Who suspects Will the most? That would be Joi, which makes sense considering she’s the moliest mole to mole.

Why Will’s the Mole: Well, he’s not. He’s the lowest-ranked player on this list, and that’s because he’s only added money to the pot — even if doing so causes him bodily harm (like cutting himself while diving for treasure) or makes himself look shady (him stealing a case of money in order to double its value). If Will’s the Mole, then he’s playing the long game.

Verdict: Will is not the Mole.

7

Pranav

Who suspects Pranav the most? Not many people, but Kesi was really suspicious of Pranav and his role in helping his entire team win immunity during the red button/periodic table mission fiasco.

Why Pranav’s the Mole: Pranav was the mastermind in Episode 2’s second mission and he wasted no time when trying to find the password that would (and did) give his team immunity. He also has an alliance with Avori, which indicates that he’s slightly more strategic than other players (whether it’s a sound strategy, who knows).

Why Pranav’s not the Mole: Pranav has won money for the pot numerous times; he’s the one who spotted the dinghy from the plane, and he was the first of his group to pick up a package during that grueling postal service run. Sure he messed up the currency conversion, but how could he not? That task was impossible!

Verdict: Pranav is not the mole.

6

Jacob

Who suspects Jacob the most? Avori, for reasons we’ll get to next.

Why Jacob’s the Mole: Avori claims that she caught Jacob miscounting money during the bank heist mission, but we’re taking Avori’s word for it.

Why Jacob’s not the Mole: He was the first in his team to break out of jail, thus helping them win money. He didn’t look at the dossiers, thus protecting the pot. And he and Will busted their asses searching for those cases of money underwater. The mess-up in the car during the postal run was mostly Joi’s fault — or maybe Jacob’s for letting Joi navigate.

Verdict: Jacob is not the Mole.

5

Casey

Who suspects Casey the most? Nearly everyone has suspected Casey at one point or another, but she’s no one’s #1 choice.

Why Casey’s the Mole: She did spend money during the jailbreak in order to buy her team more time, even convincing Dom to do so. She was also part of the team that immediately started looking for the password… but then she blew their cover when she left Greg hanging on the phone and didn’t grab the rest of the team to say “hi” to the other team.

Why Casey’s not the Mole: Will and Jacob may have worked hard to find those cases underwater, but Casey’s the one who actually figured out how to affix the flotation devices to them and bring them to the surface.

Verdict: Casey’s not the mole… we think. Casey’s flying under the radar, which means she could be doing tiny Mole things that we’re just not seeing yet because others are doing huge Mole things.

4

Kesi

Who suspects Kesi the most? Greg, who witnessed two of Kesi’s biggest Mole moves (if she’s the Mole).

Why he’s the Mole: Greg was shocked that Kesi, an engineer, could not figure out the code hidden within the list of names during the bank heist. L. Dorado? Come on! Then Greg watched as Kesi completely botched the money grab from the mail train. She also misspelled neon (neone??) during the password challenge, which wasn’t the right password anyway but how do you misspell neon? Lastly, Kesi was sitting on a detonator in the food challenge, which means she was eating tasty food. So why was she eliminated…? Was it… intentional?

Why Kesi’s not the Mole: Kesi’s the one that picked up the slack in the very first mission when Avori couldn’t untie a knot and get their money down from the tree. Kesi’s also the only member of her jailbreak team to even try to bust out of jail. You have to wonder if Greg or Joi would’ve done anything in that challenge if Kesi didn’t figure it out first. She also wanted to bring Dom back and add $10,000 to the pot!

Verdict: Kesi’s probably not the Mole since most of her mistakes could be attributed to genuine mistakes.

3

Greg

Who suspects Greg the most? Will, the player least likely to be the Mole.

Why Greg’s the Mole: Where to start? He immediately wanted to open the clue during the first mission, thus losing them money. He was one of the first to want the password and to win immunity, and then he was in charge of lying to the other team via phone. He claimed to be a great scuba diver, and then put his lifejacket on diaper style — which is incredibly inefficient! — and dropped the tank of air Casey needed to inflate another crate. Oh — and he looked at the dossiers!

Why Greg’s not the Mole: He did spot the money crate during the first mission, but maybe he did that only because he knew he couldn’t stop Casey from seeing it next. He also wanted to bring Dom back into the game, which would’ve added money to the pot… and then he changed his mind. He also scored the only two money bags from the train during the postal run, which he really did not have to do.

Verdict: Greg is probably not the Mole and is instead the bitchy, drama-loving gay guy that all reality TV shows desperately need in order to be entertaining. Thank you for your service, Greg!

2

Avori

Who suspects Avori the most? Probably Kesi, from day one.

Why Avori’s the Mole: Avori took a lot of time trying to untie a knot in the first mission, so Kesi had to get geared up and do the job herself. Avori was the first person to head to the room in search of the password. And then there’s Avori’s “strategy” to throw suspicion on herself as the Mole… which she does by not pointing out the dinghy, dropping a tank of air, and then refusing to run after volunteering to be on the running team. She also unapologetically looked at the dossier!

Why Avori’s not the Mole: Hmmmm… well, her strategy to blatantly cost the team money repeatedly only works if she’s not the Mole. That way people vote for her as the Mole and are then eliminated because they got the quiz questions wrong. But Avori’s strategy to act like the Mole could still work even if she is the Mole, because there are two other people — one above her and one below her on this list — who are acting incredibly Mole-y, and thus could be taking attention off of her.

Verdict: Avori’s the Mole, unless the #1 person is the Mole.

1

Joi

Who suspects Joi the most? Basically everyone.

Why Joi’s the Mole: No one in the competition has cost the team as much money as Joi. She’s a pilot who can’t navigate, thus wrecking two missions. She didn’t see the key right outside Kesi’s cell door. She’s an expert liar, proven by her making it all the way to the end of the food challenge while sitting on a detonator and eating heinous stuff. Worst of all, she alone bet $25,000 that Greg peeked at the dossiers… so she cost the group $25,000.

Why Joi’s not the Mole: Uh, because it’s so obvious? From a storytelling standpoint, it’s no fun to have a Mole who is so clearly the Mole. Also she did vote to bring Dom back and add money to the pot? Is that anything? Similar to Avori, though, Joi could be pulling all of these wild stunts because she knows Greg and Avori are doing the same thing and she can split the suspicion amongst the three of them.

Verdict: Joi is the Mole.

Or is she? We’ll have an even better idea of who the Mole is when Netflix drops new episodes on Friday, October 14 at 3 a.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

What everyone is saying about Mila Kunis’ dark new Netflix movie, Luckiest Girl Alive

In the new Mila Kunis-led Netflix movie Luckiest Girl Alive — which the streamer released over the weekend, and which has already rocketed up to the #1 spot on Netflix in the US — she plays Ani FaNelli, described as a “sharp-tongued New Yorker” with a dream life. She’s got a glamorous job at a glossy magazine, a lavish wardrobe, and a romantic wedding scheduled in Nantucket. The movie shatters all that, however, when a crime documentary director shows up to get “Ani’s” side of a terrible story.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Sinner’ Season 4 On Netflix, Where Detective Harry Ambrose Solves His Final Case

When detective miniseries The Sinner first premiered in 2017, the show was mostly a vehicle for Jessica Biel, whose role as a mysterious murderer earned her an Emmy nomination. The show was originally supposed to be a limited series, but it was subsequently renewed for three more seasons with Bill Pullman starring as Detective Harry Ambrose, a veteran investigator who is occasionally haunted by cases past. Now available on Netflix, the fourth and final season of the show features Pullman at his finest, grizzled and determined to find out what happened to a young woman who seemingly vanished into thin...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies

Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Fred Armisen Cast as Uncle Fester in Netflix’s Addams Family Series ‘Wednesday’

He’s creepy and he’s kooky, mysterious and spooky. And this news is altogether ooky: as revealed at New York Comic Con, Fred Armisen will play Uncle Fester in Netflix’s Addams Family spinoff, Wednesday. The news was officially announced at the show’s Wednesday panel, along with the official trailer which revealed Christina Ricci in her secret, new role. As Armisen, who was a surprise addition to the panel revealed: he actually did shave his head for the series, since he didn’t want to wear a bald cap. Wednesday focuses on the titular daughter of Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán), played by Jenna...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#The Mole
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Ending Explained: Is Viserys Dead? How “The Prince That Was Promised” Prophecy Connects to Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen

HBO‘s House of the Dragon Episode 8 “The Lord of the Tides” gave Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) one last time to make things right. The decaying monarch roused himself from his sickbed to sit on the Iron Throne — for the last time? — to stick up for Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and confirm that her bastard Strong children are legitimate Targaryens and Velaryons in his eyes. He then attempted to heal his feuding family with an emotional plea at a “last supper” that might have just reunited Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra once and for all. And then Viserys pulled...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Writer Jessica Knoll Opens Up About Revisiting Her Past Trauma: “I Knew This Was Going To Be Difficult”

Jessica Knoll, the novelist behind the New York Times bestselling novel The Luckiest Girl Alive, returned to write the script for the film adaptation, even though it meant revising her past trauma. The film begins streaming October 7, 2022 on Netflix and follows Ani FaNelli who lives a dreamy New York City life with a cushy editorial job and an upcoming Nantucket wedding. Things begin to unravel after Ani is contacted by the director of a crime documentary who’s investigating an incident that affected her in high school – an incident that hits close to home for the author. In 2016,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Star Morfydd Clark Confirms Galadriel Believes Her Husband Celeborn is Dead — But Is He?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” deals with the devastating fallout of the eruption of Mount Doom. Our heroes are scattered, our villains appear to be victorious, and Galadriel is finally explaining one key part of her history. This week’s Rings of Power episode on Prime Video finally confirms that, yes, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is married to an elf named Celeborn. So where is he? Well, as Galadriel explains in a touching exchange with Theo (Tyroe Muhafin), she believes he is dead. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 opens...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

‘The Great British Baking Show’ “Mexican Week” Nearly Destroyed Carole

The latest episode of The Great British Baking Show on Netflix — “Mexican Week” — will live in infamy. It was the moment when American fans of the show flipped out, aghast at the racist stereotypes and utter ignorance of the bakers. Simple Spanish phrases were pronounced like gibberish and bakers were asked to make a layered tres leches cake, which is a cake meant to be only a single layer by design. However no one struggled more with The Great British Baking Show “Mexican Week” — you know, besides actual Mexicans who had to sit through that cultural travesty —...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 7 Premiere on Prime Video?

Prime Video‘s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7 “The Eye” will deal with the hellacious aftermath of last week’s installment. The Rings of Power Episode 6 “Udûn” ended with Adar (Joseph Mawle) tricking Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and her allies into believing they had won. In fact, Adar had given Sauron’s “key” to the slippery Waldreg (Geoff Morrell) who used it to cause Mount Doom’s eruption. Things are not looking great for the Southlands, a place some Tolkien nerds have speculated might be Mordor. We also are due for reunions with a few other key The Lord...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’

After a grueling wait, Bleach, the hit anime series, is back for another season. And though the first episode is out now, as usual for fans of anime, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War comes with a semi-confusing release schedule. Don’t worry, we’re here to help. If you want to know where...
COMICS
Decider.com

‘The Midnight Club’ Season 2: Everything We Know About the Future of the Netflix Series

This October, Netflix is starting off the spooky season right with The Midnight Club. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club follows a group of terminally ill teenagers living together in a specialized hospice. Partially as a coping mechanism, they start telling each other scary stories. But it isn’t long before this hobby takes on an unsettling edge as the members of the club vow to try and contact the living once they cross to the other side.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ On Netflix, Featuring Interviews Between The Serial Killer And His Defense Team

Conversations With A Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is the third in Joe Berlinger’s Conversations With A Killer series, where he presents never-before-heard interview audio with notorious serial killers; Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy were featured in the first two editions. With the Dahmer scripted series camping out at the top of Netflix’s Top 10, the timing of this release isn’t a coincidence.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Decider.com

‘The Midnight Club’ on Netflix: Breaking Down That Final Twist

All of the spooky stories in Netflix’s The Midnight Club may have ended, but there’s still more to this series. This young-adult thriller’s final episode revealed the truth behind its central cult, saw two of its characters grow up a lot in a short amount of time, and dropped a couple of major cliffhangers. If Netflix is open to a Season 2, there is absolutely potential there.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Blockbuster’ Trailer Welcomes You to Netflix’s Video Rental Sitcom

Remember Blockbuster Video? A long, long time ago, these stores used to be on every corner in every state. It was the place to go with your friends after school or with your family on a weekend morning – until the company went bankrupt in 2010 and faded into oblivion. This was probably, in part, due to Netflix’s popularity. And the streamer is continuing to get the last laugh as they just dropped the trailer for their upcoming workplace comedy, Blockbuster.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘American Gigolo’ Episode 5 Recap: The Searchers

The bad news first: American Gigolo Episode 5 (“The Escape Wheel”) is easily the least good of the lot thus far. The tone is sappy, the plot is creaky, the characters turn at the drop of a dime, and there’s no sex to speak of. If you thought the American Gigolo concept would suffer when removed from the antiseptic gaze of original writer-director Paul Schrader, this installment makes your case. Is there good news, though? Yes! Rosie O’Donnell’s Detective Sunday does an extended riff on the unpredictable nature of whether or not people enjoy the snack food called Bugles, and Gretchen...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Wahl Street’ Season 2 on HBO MAX, Where Budding Mogul Mark Wahlberg Feels The Vibrations Of Business In A Post-Pandemic World

Wahl Street returns to HBO Max for its second season, and expands from six episodes to ten. The reality entry from Unrealistic Ideas, Mark Wahlberg’s production company, follows the actor and entrepreneur as he manages his growing portfolio of financial interests in between furious workout sessions – there’s a lot of physical pushback there, as he’s on the cusp of 50 – and the continued maintenance of his acting career. Wahlberg is also a husband and father, but his family isn’t visible as we join him for another round of physical training and tense meetings.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy