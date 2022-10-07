ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will There Be a 'Derry Girls' Season 4?

By Mara Kleinberg
 2 days ago
It feels as though it’s the end of days. Derry Girls is over and without a doubt, we’re all heartbroken to no longer see the beautiful and hilarious faces of Erin (Saorsie-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’ Donnell), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), and James (Dylan Llewellyn) as they go about their many misadventures living in Northern Ireland during the 1990s.

This season was filled with more hilarious one-liners and an even more exciting guest star (Liam Neeson!). But if you were disappointed to finish the season and realize you would not have any more episodes to look forward — we’re right there with you.

For those of you who are devastated by this loss, you might be hoping beyond hope that there’s more Derry Girls. We’ve got the answer right here.

Is Derry Girls Ending?

Sadly, Derry Girls is over and done, with Season 3, Episode 7 being the finale. Still, the girls (and James) will live on in our hearts.

Will There Be a Season 4 of Derry Girls?

No, there will not be another season of Derry Girls, as this is the last one. That said, last year series creator Lisa McGee announced that Season 3 would be the end but teased viewers, saying, “Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle, and James will return in some other guise someday.” In the meantime, we’ll just have to live with the three seasons we have.

Where to Watch Derry Girls Season 3:

All three seasons of Derry Girls are available on Netflix with an account. You can also watch it on Channel 4 if you’re in the UK by signing up for a subscription on channel4.com, where you’ll get a 14-day free trial before paying a monthly fee of £3.99 or $4.43 or an annual fee of £39.99 or $44.41.

Derry Girls

Netflix

Nicola Coughlan

