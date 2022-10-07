Lower Makefield Township Is Celebrating Halloween Early, With Local Residents Encouraged To Dress Up This Week

The Bucks County township is getting a head-start on the holidays. Image via iStock.

A Bucks County township is getting ready for the Halloween season, and local residents can celebrate early with their own costumes.

Lower Makefield Township, in collaboration with the township’s Parks and Recreations department, is hosting a costume party later today at the Lower Makefield Township Community Center.

“Our Halloween Monster Mash/Costume Party is back!” the township said on social media. “Friday October 7, 2022 we will host a party with a DJ producing the best Halloween music, arts and crafts and snacks for purchase at the LMT Community Center. Come dressed in your best costume.”

The event is free admission. Concessions will be available for purchase, and crafts will be there for all to partake in.

The center is located at 1550 Oxford Valley Road in Yardley. The event will run from 6 PM to 8 PM.