Ravens WR Rashod Bateman, RB Justice Hill ruled out vs. Bengals; CB Marcus Peters, LT Ronnie Stanley questionable

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, running back Justice Hill and outside linebacker Justin Houston were ruled out of Sunday’s AFC North showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals after missing the week of practice.

Bateman (foot), Hill (hamstring) and Houston (groin) all missed practice Friday for the third straight day. Bateman and Hill were hurt in the second half of the Ravens’ loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, while Houston left the Week 3 win over the New England Patriots.

Bateman is the team’s top wide receiver (11 catches for 243 yards), while Hill (6.6 yards per carry) ranks among the NFL’s most efficient runners. Houston has a team-high two sacks in his three games. The Ravens are thin at all three positions; Devin Duvernay is now the team’s top wide receiver, running back J.K. Dobbins could take on an even bigger load Sunday, and outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and Jason Pierre-Paul are in line for big workloads against Cincinnati.

Other key starters could be missing Sunday. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, was out Friday with a rest day and is considered questionable for Sunday. If he’s not activated for his season debut, the Ravens could return to Patrick Mekari or stick with rookie Daniel Faalele. Mekari (ankle) was a full participant Thursday and Friday after missing the loss to Buffalo.

Cornerback Marcus Peters (quadriceps) is also questionable after missing practice Friday and being limited Thursday. His absence would loom large against a Bengals attack that cornerback Marlon Humphrey said has “the best trio of wide receivers in the league”: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Reserve guard Ben Cleveland (foot), meanwhile, was ruled out Friday after missing his second straight practice.

Bengals starting wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle), starting tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) and reserve tight end Devin Asiasi (ankle) are questionable for Sunday. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said Friday that the team held back Higgins and Hurst this week to “make sure they feel good for Sunday.”