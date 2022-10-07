UConn football at Florida International University; Time, TV info, betting line

In the moments after his team produced a 94-yard game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter against Fresno State, UConn offensive coordinator Nick Charlton was full of emotion.

He immediately ran over to head coach Jim Mora and wrapped him in his arms for a 10-second embrace and then made his way to true freshman quarterback Zion Turner for a similar moment.

“He’s had a tough year,” Mora said the next day.

Charlton’s mom walked out with the team captains last Saturday ahead of the program’s ‘White Out Cancer’ awareness game that featured special helmet decals.

“She’s fighting like crazy for her life against cancer,” Mora said.

Charlton’s challenging year continued as the Huskies dropped four of their first five,his offense decimated by injuries, and Turner struggled to find receivers open down the field. Questions about Charlton’s play calling continued to come on social media while Mora and quarterback Turner continually backed him, referring to him as an “offensive genius.”

That genius hadn’t shown up on the field, on the scoreboard, until that clutch drive. And it might’ve been the turning point for the Huskies’ season .

“I just have a great deal of trust in him and a lot of respect for him, and he’s a really good man,” Mora said. “He would love to open it up more. He would love to zing it all over the field. He’s a guy who’s been known for the play action pass game and getting the ball down the field, but that’s just not who we’re capable of being yet.”

After a bruising start to the season that saw UConn face a string of nationally-ranked opponents, they’ve now reached the portion of their schedule where opponents aren’t in the College Football Playoff hunt — or even the hunt for a bowl game, in some cases.

UConn heads to Miami for Zion Turner’s homecoming and a game against a struggling Florida International team. While FIU beat New Mexico State 21-7 last week, the Panthers did lose 73-0 at Western Kentucky on Sept. 24, after a week off.

This week in practice, the focus for the Huskies was on backing it up. Recapturing the magic of that 94-yard drive , that cohesiveness and rhythm on offense, consistently for 60 minutes.

“We’ve been locked in for a long time,” Turner said. “Everyone comes into practice doing their job and knowing there’s a new game plan we’ve got to attack. I wouldn’t say there is a new energy. I’d just say everyone’s more locked in on repeating what happened Saturday.”

Site: FIU Football Stadium, Miami

Line: UConn by 5.5 (first time UConn is favored to win since Oct. 26, 2019, against UMass)

Time: 7 p.m.

Weather: Chance of rain, 80 degrees

TV/Streaming: ESPN3 – AJ Ricketts, Corey Brooks

Radio: UConn Sports Network from Learfield, ESPN 97.9

Online: The Varsity Network App – Mike Crispino, Wayne Norman, Adam Giardino

Current record (2021 result): UConn: 2-4 (1-11), Florida International: 2-2 (1-11)

Series: This will be the first matchup between the two teams. UConn is 1-3 against current Conference-USA teams with a win over FAU and three losses to Middle Tennessee.

Notes

Homecoming: There is no better place for Turner and the UConn football team to earn their first road win than at Turner’s home. Turner, who grew up in Miami and played at high school football powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, is expecting a “whole section” full of family members and friends. His father Tyrone told The Courant he is planning an epic tailgate party and expects at least 150 guests.

Turner has been on the field at FIU Football Stadium. He’s familiar with the stadium and the campus — he’s been around it his whole life. His confidence, which has been there since he went 37-2 as a starter in high school and won three consecutive state titles, hasn’t wavered through the first half of the team’s difficult schedule.

This week, when he was asked about challenges presented by FIU’s defense, Turner said he’s seen none.

“I don’t think I really see any challenges. I just really see us attacking our game plan and what we have planned for them. But their defense is their defense,” he said. “We can prepare for what they’ve been doing in the past games, but you ultimately never know what they’re going to do when you come out into the game. So we just have to continue practicing hard and prepare for anything.”

It’s a homecoming game for Turner and happens to be the FIU homecoming game as well.

Offense, offense, offense: Like Turner said, “their defense is their defense.” And FIU’s defense has allowed an average of more than 458 yards per game, ranked No. 121 of the 131 FBS teams (UConn is No. 89, allowing 398.8). This will be the first week since UConn’s first win over FCS Central Connecticut where the team should be able to run through its entire offensive repertoire consistently without being forced off the field every three plays.

Turner has found capable receivers in Kevens Clercius, who made an incredible 40-yard catch to propel the game-winning drive against Fresno State, and tight end Justin Joly, who made three catches for 34 yards in that game. Devontae Houston, the running back taking the majority of snaps since the Huskies lost Nate Carter to injury, has been playing through a shoulder injury and ran for 105 yards and the game-winning score.

For Charlton and the offense, the key will be to get into a rhythm quickly.

Defense looking for a repeat performance: UConn allowed just 14 points and 187 total yards to the 23-point favorite in Fresno State, with seven coming on special teams from an 87-yard punt return score. The Huskies snatched two interceptions, one for Ian Swenson and the other for Tre Wortham, and had sacks from Mitchell and Jelani Stafford. Prince Yates also recovered a fumble from Bulldogs quarterback Logan Fife.

UConn’s scoring defense is ranked No. 108 in the FBS, allowing just over 32 points per game, though against unranked teams (Utah State, Central and Fresno State) the Huskies averaged 16 points allowed.

“I mentioned last week that I felt a little more optimistic after watching the film than I did after walking into the locker room after the NC State game,” Mora said. “We’re far, far, far from perfect, and we’ve got a lot of work to do, but it was good to see the progress that we’ve made pay off in the performance that we put on display (against Fresno State).”