ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Intel

Intel INTC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 17 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intel has an average price target of $37.41 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $24.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On CVS Health

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CVS Health. Looking at options history for CVS Health CVS we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At Alphabet's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alphabet GOOGL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Marvell Tech Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Unh#Unitedhealth Group#Whales#Open Interest#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Unitedhealth Group Unh
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Benzinga

Where Abbott Laboratories Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Abbott Laboratories ABT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $128.67 versus the current price of Abbott Laboratories at $100.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BAC

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bank of America BAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
PETS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares rose 51.6% to $1.88 during Monday's regular session. Applied DNA Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 52.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 714.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Block

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Block SQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Freeport-McMoRan Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan. Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
96K+
Followers
172K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy