Expert Ratings for Intel
Intel INTC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 17 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Intel has an average price target of $37.41 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $24.00.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On CVS Health
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CVS Health. Looking at options history for CVS Health CVS we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.
Looking At Alphabet's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alphabet GOOGL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Marvell Tech Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
Cannabis Share Prices Surge On Biden's Pardon For Weed Possession, Analyst's Insight On This Stock
On the heels of President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement to pardon all federal marijuana possession convictions, cannabis stock prices soared. In addition, the president urged the Department of Justice and the Health & Human Services Dept. to review marijuana’s status under federal law. Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF...
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
Ford, General Motors And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 14.7% to $10.49 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN shares dropped 6.6% to $31.72 in pre-market trading. Rivian...
Where Abbott Laboratories Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Abbott Laboratories ABT has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $128.67 versus the current price of Abbott Laboratories at $100.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BAC
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bank of America BAC. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Applied DNA Sciences APDN shares rose 51.6% to $1.88 during Monday's regular session. Applied DNA Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 52.7 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 714.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.2 million.
What Are Whales Doing With Block
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Block SQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Motley Fool
Is It Smart to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch
Berkshire Hathaway has seen its share price soar more than 3,600,000% under Warren Buffett's leadership. Peter Lynch achieved an annualized return of 29.2% during a time period defined by oil shocks, rampant inflation, and high interest rates. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Freeport-McMoRan Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan. Looking at options history for Freeport-McMoRan FCX we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with...
Warren Buffett Is Holding These 2 High Yielders; Why The 'Oracle Of Omaha' Chose The Pair
Warren Buffett, the ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ has achieved average annual returns of 20% since the beginning of 1965. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) is one of the most famed hedge funds on Wall Street, as the fund seeks to invest in companies with strong fundamentals that appear to be undervalued.
Wells Fargo Favors KLA, ASML In Semiconductor Capital Equipment; Expects Another Tough Earnings Cycle Before Bottom
Investor discussions and meetings over the past few weeks left Wells Fargo to consider sentiment as nearing the point of 'Bad is Good,' 'Worse is Better,' with investors looking for confirmation of a down WFE year in C2023 and a sell-side estimate reset. Analyst Joseph Quatrochi maintained KLA Corp KLAC...
Why Ark Invest's New Private Equity Fund Has 'Many Red Flags' Investors Should Know
In September, Titan announced a new partnership with Cathie Wood's Ark Invest to provide access to the new Ark Venture Fund, a brand new, exclusive private equity fund for retail investors. The new Ark fund provides retail investors access to pre-IPO companies that has previously been restricted to institutional and...
