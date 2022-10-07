This Bucks County Quaker School Breaks Ground on Largest Construction Project in Its History

The Lahaska school will undergo a much-needed renovation project. Image via Buckingham Friends School

Last week, Buckingham Friends School, an independent Quaker school in Lahaska, broke ground on the largest construction project in its history that will include new learning spaces and a new, expanded gym, writes Zack Boyd for the Bucks County Courier Times.

The multimillion-dollar project that includes both the new construction and renovation of existing facilities is the first in more than two decades.

The plan includes the construction of a new science building which will be nestled in the woods offering lots of opportunities for natural learning. A connector between the gym and arts buildings will also be built while renovations will be made on the main building.

One of the most anticipated parts of the project is the expanded gymnasium which will replace the building from 1952 that is currently serving as the gym. A canopy over the student bus waiting area will also be added.

“This school has survived over two centuries of history, two world wars, a civil war,” said Paul Lindenmaier, Head of School at Buckingham Friends and a lifelong Quaker. Today, “we’re at a wonderful moment in the school’s history.”