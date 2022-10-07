ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Woman convicted in plot to poison Carmel man gets 115 years in prison

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0iQD0ybz00

NOBLESVILLE — A judge has sentenced a woman to serve a total of 115 years in prison for the 2021 murder of a man who was strangled and drugged.

Heidi Littlefield will serve 60 years for a charge of murder, 35 for a charge of conspiracy to commit murder leading to death and 20 years for conspiracy to commit murder not leading to death — all to be served consecutively with the Indiana Department of Correction, according to online court records.

Littlefield has accumulated a total of 748 days in jail credit, according to records. That includes 561 actual days and 187 "good time" days.

In August, a jury convicted Littlefield on all charges.

Littlefield is one of three people who were convicted in the killing of Francis Kelley, who police found dead Jan. 18, 2021, inside his Carmel home.

Some charges against Littlefield's co-defendants, Logan Runyon and Robert Walker, were dropped after they both pleaded guilty to counts of conspiracy.

Runyon pleaded guilty to conspiracy as a level 1 felony and had a murder charge dismissed while Walker pleaded guilty to conspiracy as a level 2 felony and had a level 1 conspiracy charge dismissed, records show.

All three defendants were arrested as a result of a criminal investigation into Kelley's death.

An autopsy determined Kelley's cause of death was asphyxia due to strangulation. A toxicology test also found Kelley had fentanyl in his system at the time of his death, according to court documents.

Littlefield and Runyon put fentanyl in Kelley’s oatmeal inside the fridge, documents allege.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, Kelley texted Littlefield and asked if she did something “to the oatmeal that was in my fridge,” according to court documents. “What the actual f**k are you talking about????” Littlefield responded.

“You were in my fridge last night and it tasted funny after a couple of bites and now I am light headed,” Kelley said in a text message to Littlefield. He said he just got off the phone and had to ask them to “repeat things basic things.”

Littlefield sent two other messages that went unread by Kelley. The last email he sent on his work computer was at 1:56 p.m., which, his employer said, was “highly unusual” for him, according to court documents.

During the investigation, detectives learned Littlefield and Runyon went inside Kelley’s home on Jan. 15 and found he still had a pulse and was on the kitchen floor, according to court documents. Littlefield then grabbed his “favorite tie,” tried to strangle Kelley, and smashed his head on the floor. They then left Kelley on the floor and left.

Kelley was found dead on a couch inside the home on Jan. 18, according to court documents.

Detectives later learned Littlefield paid Walker $2,500 to find someone to kill Kelley, but ended up spending the money on other items, according to court documents.

Littlefield is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing Oct. 7 at Hamilton Superior Court.

Runyon was sentenced to 32 years with six suspended and Whitaker was sentenced to 20 years with 10 suspended.

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home
| Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Comments / 3

Related
WTHR

Man shot, killed in Anderson; police questioning 3 suspects

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are investigating after a 23-year-old Anderson man was shot and killed Sunday morning. Anderson police were called to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street just before 10 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses directed them to a...
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide

CAMBY, Ind. — Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Camby. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Carmel, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Carmel, IN
City
Noblesville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

23-year-old man found fatally shot in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a homicide of a man who was found fatally shot Sunday morning in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department. At 9:54 a.m. Sunday, The Anderson Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street. When officers arrived, witnesses directed them to a nearby apartment where they located a 23-year-old male that had been shot, according to a press release.
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

Court docs: Convicted felon failed to report for GPS monitoring, confessed to dad about murder

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces a murder charge after court documents indicate he failed to report for GPS monitoring and killed his roommate’s girlfriend. That is a line from a probable cause affidavit filed in a case against Erik Hale. This was not in a court document alleging murder. Instead, it was a robbery Hale allegedly committed to prevent his father from turning him in to the police.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Poison#Prison#Sentencing#Violent Crime
WTHR

Pedestrian killed in east Indianapolis hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 48-year-old Frank Sawyer. Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. to the intersection of East 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
PLAINFIELD, IN
wrtv.com

Greenwood Police release statement after gun magazine breaks on mall floor

GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police are responding to social media chatter about individuals with guns inside the Greenwood Park Mall Saturday. Greenwood Police Assistant Chief Matthew Fillenwarth tells WRTV that at no point were any weapons displayed and no one was injured. He says three people were concealed carrying inside...
GREENWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Exponent

10/7/22 Ji Min Sha Arraignment

On Friday afternoon, Ji Min Sha was led to a courtroom in the Tippecanoe County Jail where initial charges of murder were presented to him. Sha is accused of attacking and killing his roommate Varun Chheda with a knife on early Wednesday morning.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Man found shot to death in truck in 12th homicide in past 8 days

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death in a vehicle on the near northeast side Saturday in what police say is the 12th homicide of the past eight days. IMPD officers were sent to investigate an unresponsive man with apparent trauma found inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Chicago

Ji Min Sha, suspect in deadly Purdue dorm stabbing, claims he "was blackmailed"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Ji Min Sha, the Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death, walked into a court appearance on Friday, he told reporters that he "was blackmailed."Sha did not elaborate about why or how he believed he was blackmailed, nor did he explain a motive for the alleged crime.  When asked what he would say to the family of his victim, Varun Manish Chheda, Sha said, "I am very sorry."Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete said Sha called police around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report his roommate,  Chheda, 20, was dead. According to a police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receive 1-year ban

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the mall around 3 p.m. after getting a report of individuals carrying firearms in the mall’s food court area. Officers...
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

Man found guilty in deadly shooting outside of Muncie gas station

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A jury deliberated for more than six hours before convicting a 28-year-old man guilty of fatally shooting another man outside a Muncie gas station back in 2018. Armon Edwards was found guilty of murder, voluntary manslaughter, attempted armed robbery, and criminal recklessness. A probable cause...
MUNCIE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy