Cavs star Donovan Mitchell ‘s ‘curious’ reaction to footage of Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell knows a thing or two about having disagreements with teammates. Back with the Utah Jazz, Mitchell and Rudy Gobert didn’t always see eye-to-eye . However, Mitchell knows that the fracas between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole is way overboard, and that the issue has become especially more troubling after the video of the spat was made public.

In the aftermath of TMZ Sports’ leak of Green’s wild flail of a right hook towards Poole’s face, Donovan Mitchell took to Twitter to express his disapproval of the entire situation, specifically his disappointment towards the person responsible for leaking the footage, in a now-deleted tweet.

Mitchell wrote: “Sending that video out to TMZ is really wack bruh smh”

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact reasoning behind Donovan Mitchell calling the leak “wack”, but it perhaps has something to do with protecting the culture in the locker room, which not a lot of people on the outside would understand.

People will now make snap judgments regarding the issue, and Mitchell, perhaps, feels as if this is something that should have been kept inside the Warriors organization for it to be fixed accordingly.

Still, the video looks pretty damning for Draymond Green, who is now probably set to receive an even heavier punishment from the Warriors especially with the court of public opinion now chiming in on the matter with more credibility.

Jazz fans will be thankful that Mitchell and Gobert’s tension most often just manifested in the 6’1 guard’s refusal to throw Gobert the ball. Their purported lack of belief in each other was what eventually led to Mitchell’s arrival to the Cavs (and Gobert’s departure to the Minnesota Timberwolves).

Amidst all the other issues in the league, the Cavs can rest easy knowing that there seems to be no such issues festering within their young, up-and-coming team. After the addition of Donovan Mitchell to a core led by Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs are poised to make some noise in the upcoming season. Cavs fans will be hoping that their core four get along for years to come.

