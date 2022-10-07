ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavs star Donovan Mitchell ‘s ‘curious’ reaction to footage of Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch

By Jedd Pagaduan
Cavs Nation
Cavs Nation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBOwR_0iQCzhM900

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell knows a thing or two about having disagreements with teammates. Back with the Utah Jazz, Mitchell and Rudy Gobert didn’t always see eye-to-eye . However, Mitchell knows that the fracas between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole is way overboard, and that the issue has become especially more troubling after the video of the spat was made public.

In the aftermath of TMZ Sports’ leak of Green’s wild flail of a right hook towards Poole’s face, Donovan Mitchell took to Twitter to express his disapproval of the entire situation, specifically his disappointment towards the person responsible for leaking the footage, in a now-deleted tweet.

Mitchell wrote: “Sending that video out to TMZ is really wack bruh smh”

It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact reasoning behind Donovan Mitchell calling the leak “wack”, but it perhaps has something to do with protecting the culture in the locker room, which not a lot of people on the outside would understand.

People will now make snap judgments regarding the issue, and Mitchell, perhaps, feels as if this is something that should have been kept inside the Warriors organization for it to be fixed accordingly.

Still, the video looks pretty damning for Draymond Green, who is now probably set to receive an even heavier punishment from the Warriors especially with the court of public opinion now chiming in on the matter with more credibility.

Jazz fans will be thankful that Mitchell and Gobert’s tension most often just manifested in the 6’1 guard’s refusal to throw Gobert the ball. Their purported lack of belief in each other was what eventually led to Mitchell’s arrival to the Cavs (and Gobert’s departure to the Minnesota Timberwolves).

Amidst all the other issues in the league, the Cavs can rest easy knowing that there seems to be no such issues festering within their young, up-and-coming team. After the addition of Donovan Mitchell to a core led by Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, the Cavs are poised to make some noise in the upcoming season. Cavs fans will be hoping that their core four get along for years to come.

The post Cavs star Donovan Mitchell ‘s ‘curious’ reaction to footage of Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole punch appeared first on Cavs Nation .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
NESN

NBA Rumors: What Sparked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Scrap

We now have a better understanding of what ignited the training camp squabble between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The NBA world learned last week that the Warriors were evaluating a potential punishment for Green after the veteran was involved in an altercation with Poole at a team practice. A video obtained by TMZ Sports ultimately revealed that Green punched Poole in the face after the latter tried to separate himself from the former with a shove.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#Tmz Sports
Lakers Daily

LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Draymond Green to "step away" from Warriors after punching teammate

Draymond Green will be away from the defending champion Golden State Warriors indefinitely — which coach Steve Kerr called a "mutual decision" — after the star forward violently punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face Wednesday. Green had been scheduled to rejoin the team for practice Saturday. He said he expects to play in Golden State's season-opener on Oct. 18, but he is unsure of his status as well as how long he will be away. "Yes, a mutual decision for him to step away for a few days. No set number," a Warriors team spokesperson confirmed to CBS News...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Draymond Green taking leave of absence after punching fellow Warrior Jordan Poole at practice

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green held a press conference Saturday to apologize again for punching Jordan Poole at practice and announce he's taking a leave of absence after footage of the incident was leaked.Green, who did not practice with the team Thursday or Friday, expressed remorse for his actions, saying that he "failed as a leader.""I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday," Green said. "For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan."Green also announced that he will be stepping away from the team for a few...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares His Feelings During Bronny James' Visit To Ohio State: "I'm Looking At Bronny But I'm Looking At Myself At Like 18 Like If I Would Have Stepped On A College Campus..."

LeBron James' decision to directly head to the NBA after high school proved to be the right call. Immediately upon his arrival, James showed there was no reason for him to spend time developing his game in college, as he averaged over 20 points per game as an 18-year-old rookie.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cavaliers Nation

Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top

Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cavs Nation

Cavs Nation

Cleveland, OH
83
Followers
119
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to source for Cavs news, scores, updates, trades, rumors, predictions, previews, analysis, and more.

 https://cavsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy