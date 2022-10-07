Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Wohlt Cheese Fund provides $100,000 grant for Weyauwega Library addition
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- The sale of a cheese factory continues to make a difference in the New London-Fremont area. The Wohlt Cheese Fund is providing $100,000 for a new addition at the Weyauwega Library. The grant is spread out over three years with $50,000 to be awarded in 2023...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Welcomes New Public Works Director/City Engineer, Two Public Works Employees
The City of Two Rivers has a new man in charge of the Public Works Department. We spoke with City Manager Greg Buckley earlier this week, and he said that the City Council welcomed Matt Heckenlaible, who is now working as the Public Works Director and City Engineer. “He comes...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Area Job Fair Happening on Wednesday
The Oshkosh Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 1 pm to 4 pm at the Oshkosh Arena. Bobbie from the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board joined Living with Amy with more details. More than 90 booths will be at the event and all job seekers are...
WNCY
Bellin Specialist: ‘We’re Going to See Masks in Healthcare for the Foreseeable Future’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Bellin Health Officials say you shouldn’t expect to see maskless faces in hospital corridors anytime soon, despite recent changes to CDC guidelines about masks in hospitals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bellin Health Infection Prevention Specialist Andi Hume says the new guidelines...
lawrentian.com
Students express concerns over treatment of trans and non-binary students during move in week this year and last year
Several genderqueer (transgender and non-binary) students voiced concerns on the Lawrence Student Discord server over their treatment during Welcome Week. Concerns included being placed on floors that didn’t align with their gender identity and being deadnamed on their door decorations. Both Sophomore Jorja Springer and First-year Billy Greene applied...
Oshkosh Area Humane Society seeking foster homes for influx of homeless kittens
Kitten season is still going strong in shelters across the country and the Oshkosh Area Humane Society hopes people in the community will open up their homes temporarily to some kitten guests.
wearegreenbay.com
Section of Oneida Street to temporarily close for railroad repair
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing the temporary closure of a section of South Oneida Street for railroad crossing approach repair. Officials say that the repair will impact traffic on South Oneida Street between Western Avenue and Shawano Avenue. Repairs begin on...
Fox11online.com
Get creative with fall and Halloween pottery at Fire Escape this season
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fire Escape in Downtown Oshkosh welcomes people to get creative this fall. The paint your own pottery studio has fall and Halloween projects for you to choose from. Co-owner Rebecca Graf, says people can take pride in having their own decorated decor on display. There are a...
spmetrowire.com
Fox11online.com
DOT seeks public feedback on I-43 rest area replacement project
MANITOWOC COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is looking to get the public involved in an Interstate-43 project. The department's Bureau of Highway Maintenance is hosting a public, virtual meeting next week to discuss improvements to certain rest areas along I-43 in Manitowoc County. The department is proposing...
seehafernews.com
Bank First Announces Recent Promotions
Bank First has announced two recent promotions. Sharol Schroeder has been promoted to Senior Vice President – Human Resources. She joined Bank First in 1989 as a teller and began working in the bank’s Human Resources department in 1994. In her new role, Sharol will be responsible for the direction of the Human Resources department which includes employee development and relations, performance reviews, recruitment, compensation, wellness and benefits. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in human resources from UW – Green Bay. She serves on the board of the Manitowoc / Two Rivers YMCA and the Manitowoc Public School District Foundation. Sharol is a lifelong Manitowoc resident and is a part of the Lakeshore Human Resources Association, along with 100 Women Who Care of Manitowoc County. Sharol and her husband have three grown children and eagerly await grandchildren to spoil.
Fox11online.com
Fire forces Fish Creek restaurant to close early
FISH CREEK (WLUK) -- A Door County restaurant will reopen Monday afternoon after a small electric fire forced it to close early on Sunday. The English Inn, Fish Creek, posted on Facebook that the fire started in the attic. They are expected to reopen at 4 p.m. Monday. A deputy...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/9/22 Four Hurt In FDL County Rollover Accident
Four people were hurt in a single vehicle rollover accident on Fond du Lac County Highway GGG in the Town of Auburn early Saturday evening. Sheriff investigators say the vehicle was heading north on County Highway GGG north of County Highway S when it lost control, entered a ditch and rolled over multiple times. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. An 18-year-old Sheboygan man was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries. The other three occupants were taken to Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. The 31-year-old Kiel man driving the vehicle and a 19-year-old Kohler man suffered minor injuries were treated and released. A 14-year-old Sheboygan boy was later flown to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with serious injuries. Investigators say speed and careless operation of a vehicle appear to be contributing factors in the accident which happened shortly after 5:30 pm.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man last seen on paddle boat in Rolling Stone Lake missing, Langlade County Sheriff’s seek information
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Langlade County are searching for a Sheboygan man who was last seen leaving a resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat on September 30. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Krause, a 58-year-old from Sheboygan, was last seen...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc police investigating child death
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Manitowoc Police are investigating the death of a child. The death happened last week, but no other details – including to age of the child - are being released, Asst. Chief Jason Freiboth said. No arrests have been made.
Fox11online.com
Part of Oneida Street in Green Bay closing next week
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Part of Oneida Street will be closed Tuesday for repairs to a railroad crossing approach. Green Bay's public works department says the closure will be between Western and Shawano avenues. It is scheduled to last from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. In case of rain, the work would...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay house fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched to a 413 5th Street around 8:02 Sunday morning for reports of smoke and flames showing on the outside of the residence. Crews extinguished the fire 6 minutes after being dispatched to the scene. Officials say the...
WBAY Green Bay
Two displaced after house fire in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been displaced after a house fire in Appleton early Monday. At about 1 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane. Flames were coming from the back of the home. Crews attacked the...
WBAY Green Bay
Son charged with stealing from mother with Alzheimer’s disease
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is accused of stealing at least $18,000 from his elderly mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease, and spending it on a dating website, a pickup truck and other possessions. A criminal complaint against William Dargan, 53, says he had power of...
Fox11online.com
Gas prices drop in Green Bay but rise nationwide
(WLUK) -- Gas prices are on the rise nationwide but dropping slightly in Green Bay. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 5.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Neighboring areas and their current gas...
