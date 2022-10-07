Bank First has announced two recent promotions. Sharol Schroeder has been promoted to Senior Vice President – Human Resources. She joined Bank First in 1989 as a teller and began working in the bank’s Human Resources department in 1994. In her new role, Sharol will be responsible for the direction of the Human Resources department which includes employee development and relations, performance reviews, recruitment, compensation, wellness and benefits. She earned her bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in human resources from UW – Green Bay. She serves on the board of the Manitowoc / Two Rivers YMCA and the Manitowoc Public School District Foundation. Sharol is a lifelong Manitowoc resident and is a part of the Lakeshore Human Resources Association, along with 100 Women Who Care of Manitowoc County. Sharol and her husband have three grown children and eagerly await grandchildren to spoil.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO