Orange (CA) Unveils New $20M Fire Station 1, Replacing Decades-Old Headquarters

fullertonobserver.com
Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park
When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
KTLA.com
Driver crashes into tree in Chatsworth, 1 person taken to hospital
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a motorist who crashed into a tree in Chatsworth early Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 8900 block of Valley Circle Boulevard. According to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange, the initial call, which came in shortly after...
3-alarm fire scorches San Bernardino office building
A three-alarm fire engulfed and destroyed parts of a San Bernardino office building on Saturday. Fire crews received reports of thick smoke rising from the top floor of a building in the 200 block of North D Street a little before 3 p.m. Firefighters entered the three-story building and began an “aggressive interior attack,” searching […]
dailytitan.com
Fire Chief disputes Orange County grand jury report
The Fullerton City Council submitted its response to an Orange County grand jury report that outlined concerns of the city’s use of fire services for emergency medical calls. Fullerton’s city budget is currently facing a $5 million deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Due to the deficit, Fullerton may...
This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California
When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
2 arrested for allegedly distributing counterfeit medicine at LA County street booths, store fronts
Two people were arrested for distributing counterfeit medicine across Los Angeles County, authorities announced.
This Location Near Los Angeles Has Remnants of A City Wiped Away by A Landslide
This area in San Pedro, California was named "Sunken City" by locals.(Creative Commons/Rickmke) If you're looking for one of the most unique and historical spots in San Pedro, California, this location will blow you away! Located on the West Coast about 25 miles south of Los Angeles, there is a small portion of land near the cliffs dubbed "Sunken City," by locals. The area is littered with foundations and streets that once made connected Paseo Del Mar to Pacific avenue.
signalscv.com
More than 50 tenants to be displaced from Cali Lake RV Resort, pending permit process
Agencies cite health and environmental concerns, ask owner to reduce RV park spots from 103 to 47. East of Canyon Country, away from Highway 14, and toward the rocky terrain of the Agua Dulce area, you’ll find a community of people who’ve made a home at Cali Lake RV Resort.
nypressnews.com
Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
KTVU FOX 2
California's bullet train project may never be finished
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
Flood watch issued for parts of LA County
A flood watch has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Los Angeles County mountain areas and deserts are under the flood watch until Tuesday evening. Flooding caused by heavy rain is possible in Lancaster, Palmdale, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley, San Rafael Mountain, Big Pine Mountain, Mount Pinos, Figeurora Mountain, and Acton.
kcrw.com
$859,000 for 2B/2B condo in LA: How this 29-year-old pulled it off
The median home price in the U.S. fell nearly a percentage point in August — the biggest drop since 2009. But interest rates are rising faster — above 6% now. That’s all according to the government-sponsored finance company Freddie Mac. So the affordable starter home is still a mirage for most young people.
Man strikes co-worker with cleaver at Chino Hills grocery store after ongoing dispute: Police
A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking his co-worker with a cleaver multiple times at a Chino Hills grocery store amid an ongoing dispute, authorities said Monday. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at the 99 Ranch Market, located at 2959 Chino Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County […]
Canyon News
Suspect Of Fatal Hit And Run Of Valeriy Saakyan Arrested
GRIFFITH PARK—On October 8, at 3 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hit-and-run call in Griffith Park. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan, who died after being struck by female driver in his light blue 2006 Lexus sedan. The LAPD reported on...
spectrumnews1.com
Average LA County gas price records largest decrease since at least 2020
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest decrease since at least February 2020 Tuesday, dropping 4.3 cents to $6.358, its sixth consecutive decrease after rising to a record. The average price has dropped 13.6 cents...
KTLA.com
Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu
The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are searching for a Skechers robber
On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1432 hrs., the suspect entered the business (Skechers – 15251 Beach Blvd.), filled a large trash can with approximately 20 pairs of shoes from the storage room and then fled out to the parking lot. Suspect 1: Male, 5’08”, 160 lbs., wearing a...
kion546.com
Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding
LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week
(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
