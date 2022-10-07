Need gas? 10 cheapest places to fill up in Denver metro
DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you have plans to travel this weekend, gas prices are going up again in Colorado and across the country.
The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.76, which is up 5 cents since last Friday.
|Date/Avg.
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.767
|$4.097
|$4.399
|$4.751
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.744
|$4.080
|$4.375
|$4.696
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.710
|$4.053
|$4.340
|$4.656
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.711
|$4.061
|$4.361
|$4.780
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.530
|$3.866
|$4.157
|$3.451
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.89.
Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 10 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com .
- Costco – Lone Tree: $3.25
- Costco – Parker: $3.25
- Sam’s Club -Castle Rock: $3.25
- Sam’s Club – Lone Tree: $3.25
- Phillips 66 – Foxfield: $3.25
- Circle K – Aurora: $3.28
- U Pump It – Dacono: $3.35
- Murphy USA – Parker: $3.36
- Costco – Aurora: $3.37
- Safeway – Englewood: $3.37
The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.25.
