ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Need gas? 10 cheapest places to fill up in Denver metro

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYTLV_0iQCytb000

DENVER ( KDVR ) —  If you have plans to travel this weekend, gas prices are going up again in Colorado and across the country.

The average price for a regular gallon of gas is $3.76, which is up 5 cents since last Friday.

Date/Avg. Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $3.767 $4.097 $4.399 $4.751
Yesterday Avg. $3.744 $4.080 $4.375 $4.696
Week Ago Avg. $3.710 $4.053 $4.340 $4.656
Month Ago Avg. $3.711 $4.061 $4.361 $4.780
Year Ago Avg. $3.530 $3.866 $4.157 $3.451
AAA gas price update Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $3.89.

Cold case: Who murdered Marcus Mason 15 years ago?

Here’s a look at the 10 cheapest places to fill up in the state as of 10 a.m. Friday, according to GasBuddy.com .

  1. Costco – Lone Tree: $3.25
  2. Costco – Parker: $3.25
  3. Sam’s Club -Castle Rock: $3.25
  4. Sam’s Club – Lone Tree: $3.25
  5. Phillips 66 – Foxfield: $3.25
  6. Circle K – Aurora: $3.28
  7. U Pump It – Dacono: $3.35
  8. Murphy USA – Parker: $3.36
  9. Costco – Aurora: $3.37
  10. Safeway – Englewood: $3.37

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $3.25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a delicious steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you, so keep on reading to find out about four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and have excellent online reviews, being praised by both local people and travellers. If you haven't tried their food yet, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dacono, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Castle Rock, CO
City
Lone Tree, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
State
Colorado State
City
Parker, CO
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Englewood, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Denver, CO
Sports
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

PHOTOS: Coloradans enjoying gorgeous leaf peeping season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s still time to catch the changing colors in Colorado!. While the trees in northern Colorado are past their peak, southern Colorado is right in the middle of its own “gold rush.” The trees in the state change north to south, giving leaf peepers a full month to see peak fall foliage somewhere in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices#S Club#Aaa#Club Castle Rock#Club Lone Tree#Phillips#Circle K#U Pump#Murphy Usa#Safeway#Nexstar Media Inc
broomfieldleader.com

Trimble moves headquarters to Westminster

The industrial technology company Trimble has chosen Westminster to serve as its new global headquarters, the company announced Thursday. Trimble moved its headquarters from Sunnyvale, California, to its Westminster location, at 10368 Westmoor Drive. The company provides hardware and software to a variety of industries, including construction, agriculture, transportation, natural...
WESTMINSTER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
OutThere Colorado

Two Lamborghinis destroyed in fiery Colorado crash

Two luxury sports cars were destroyed on Thursday night in an accident that occurred near the Denver intersection of Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, right in front of the Denver Fire Department's Station 1. According to officials from the fire department, one of the vehicles caught fire following the crash.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Aurora may make it easier to report noisy neighbors

(Aurora, Colo.) The Aurora City Council discussed last week new rules for reporting noisy neighbors. Councilmember Juan Marcano sponsored the item at the Housing, Neighborhood Services and Redevelopment Policy Committee. He said constituents have complained about noisy parties that police don’t always have time to respond to. His goal is to find a way for residents to have recourse for noisy neighbors without contacting police.
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy