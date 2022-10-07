Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Thousands attend the return of the Grape and Fall Festival in Hollister, Mo.
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands attended the return of the Grape and Fall Festival in Hollister. The festival featured live music, a 5K, a petting zoo, street dancing, and a traditional grape stomp. Officials with the Hollister Chamber of Commerce say they are trying to keep history alive for the...
Bikes, blues, and bbq is officially over
Bikes, Blues, and BBQ are officially over and now it's time for the not-so-fun part of a major event like this one, which is the clean-up process.
Fall festivals! What is going on in Springfield this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
sgfcitizen.org
Iconic Springfield chili spot to reopen just in time for cold weather
Text from our SGF Weekend email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Happy Saturday, weekend readers! I’m going to start today with some of our most interesting and well-read stories from the week — in case you missed them. In honor of these recently chilly nights, I’m starting with chili.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHBS
Saturday at Bikes, Blues & BBQ is all about the barbecue
ROGERS, Ark. — The engines kept revving Saturday for the final day of Bikes Blues and BBQ. Saturday was all about the barbecue. The Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition kicked off at noon in downtown Rogers. The 7th annual competition featured a variety of spice from 25 different amateur barbecue chefs from around the country.
Empty the Shelters weekend at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding an Empty the Shelters initiative Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.
bransontrilakesnews.com
TangerKids Grant program helps Reeds Spring literacy
The Reeds Spring Intermediate School has received a grant to help the school’s literacy program. The school’s focus on reading has paid off in a big way, according to a press release from the Reeds Spring School District. The Tanger Outlets awarded the school a $2,000 grant to buy more books.
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Garth Brooks fans are demanding their money back after they say the trip to a Missouri arena turned into a nightmare.
RELATED PEOPLE
bransontrilakesnews.com
Hollister Marching Band plays familiar tune at Ozarko competition
Hollister High School’s marching band continues to excel in competitions, adding more accolades to their collection during the first weekend of October. The band took first place in the Maroon Division at Missouri State University’s Ozarko Marching Competition, held on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Springfield. During the preliminary...
KYTV
The first frost of the season could impact plants in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s a sure sign that fall is here across the Ozarks? The National Weather Service out of Springfield issued the first frost advisories for some early Saturday morning. Given how the first frost usually takes place between October 10 and October 14 in the Ozarks,...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Ellis Lynn Wilson
Ellis Lynn Wilson, 72, of Branson, MO passed away on September 30, 2022 in Springfield, Mo. He was born on August 22, 1950 in Jackson, Mississippi the son of Wiley and Della Phillips Wilson. Survivors are his wife; Wanda Wilson of the home. Four children; Ellis Lynn Wilson,Jr of Sedona,...
Remodeled Walmart in Aurora ready for grand re-opening
AURORA, Mo. — After several weeks of ongoing renovations, the remodel of the Aurora Walmart Supercenter is complete. To celebrate and to show appreciation for area Walmart customers, the store is hosting a grand re-opening event. The outdoor celebration is free and open to the public. The community can check out the ‘Spooky Street’ area […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Scott Barron, 46, Springfield (Roller)
Mr. Scott Barron, 46, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 in Springfield. He was born on June 14, 1976 in Bull Shoals, Arkansas to Robert and Diane (Fountain) Barron. Scott was loved dearly by his family and many friends. He will be deeply missed. Scott was an Air Force veteran. He enjoyed attending church at First Assembly of God and Royal Rangers. He also loved kayaking, camping, planting flowers, cooking, and just hanging out with friends and family. His family was very important to him especially during the holidays when he got to decorate and have fun with everyone. He was a happy, kind, fun, considerate, respectful, and helpful person full of love and smiles that will be greatly missed.
Ozarks First.com
Upcoming Events at the Branson Landing
You don’t want to miss these amazing upcoming events happening at the Branson Landing!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
sgfcitizen.org
7 Brew gets third ‘no’ as Planning and Zoning sides with residents
For a third time, the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a developer be denied an application to put drive-thru lanes on a piece of commercial property at the southeast corner of Sunshine Street and South Jefferson Avenue. Reding Management took another run at getting a conditional use permit for...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Volunteers needed for Taney County Vita Program
The University of Missouri Extension is looking for volunteers to provide free tax help for the 2023 tax season, the 2022 tax year, in Taney County. “Last year we helped over 1000 folks in our area with their federal and state taxes,” Taney County VITA Site Coordinator Jody LeMaster said. “The more volunteers we have the more people we can serve, the more we can serve the more likely we will be able to receive grant funds to keep the program going.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bransontrilakesnews.com
Judy King Cotter
Judy King Cotter, 75, of Forsyth, MO passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Forsyth Nursing &Rehabilitation Center. Judy was born August 29, 1947 in Springville, UT, the daughter of Dr. Charles Avila King and Dr. Mary (Williamson) King Long. She was predeced in death by her father, mother...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson High School sophomore given national FBLA post
A Branson High School sophomore will help craft the social media message for a national student organization. Clara Dean has been named as a Social Media Ambassador for National High School Future Business Leaders of America. Dean was chosen out of over 250 students nationwide who sought the position. “I...
Rogers fire in empty building injures firefighter
Rogers Fire Department responded to a workshop fire that injured one firefighter.
Buc-ee’s wants to change the name of a road in Springfield near its new location
A request from Buc-ee’s to change the name of a road leading to its new Springfield location failed at Thursday’s Springfield Planning and Zoning meeting.
Comments / 1