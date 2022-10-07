Read full article on original website
The Stunning Transformation Of Pokemon
2021 saw the world celebrate the 25th anniversary of the "Pokémon" franchise. What started as a Game Boy role-playing game has expanded into one of the world's biggest entertainment properties. In fact, The Pokémon Company has confirmed that the series has sold more than 440 million units in total. That makes it the third best-selling video game franchise of all time, just behind "Mario" and "Tetris" in terms of popularity.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game Release Date
Nintendo has announced that the latest and greatest Nintendo 64 video game to join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription will officially arrive next week. Previously revealed during a Nintendo Direct in early September as joining the lineup of N64 titles available on the service, Pilotwings 64 will officially arrive on Nintendo Switch Online on October 13th for subscribers to the Expansion Pack tier.
ComicBook
Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
CNET
Play Hard and Save Big With These Nintendo Switch Game Deals
The popular Nintendo Switch excels at letting players game the way they want to -- converting from a handheld to a multiplayer console for the big screen in seconds. There are a ton of great Nintendo Switch games on the market, and right now you can save money on one of Nintendo's best-selling games as well as a highly anticipated title available for preorder. Read on to find out more.
CNET
Nintendo Switch Online: Pilotwings 64 Is the Next N64 Retro Library Addition
If you pick up the original Nintendo Switch, the dinky Switch Lite or the fancy Switch OLED, you'll have heaps of stellar games to choose from. However, if you want online multiplayer gaming and access to a library of retro Nintendo 64, SNES, NES and Sega Genesis titles, you'll have to sign up for its Switch Online subscription service and check out its Expansion Pack tier for some nostalgic joy.
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leak allegedly reveals number of new Pokemon & Pokedex
As the release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet draws near, leaks begin to pile up claiming to provide information regarding the size of the Pokedex and the number of new Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are a month away, set to release on November 18, 2022. And fans are...
TechRadar
Step into the start of Halloween month with these deceptively dark PC games
This week finds us smack dab in the middle of Halloween month, which means it’s time to start playing games with a little bite to them. Though nothing here is particularly horror-themed, there are plenty of unsettling themes interwoven in each title. We find ourselves in the midst of...
Amazon deal – get 2 Nintendo Switch games for £20 now
A similar great offer is now running at Smyths Toys with Mario, Rayman, Assassin's Creed and more
Bloodborne Players Confused By New PlayStation News
Fans of Bloodborne are at a loss to make sense of the recent PlayStation report. For a long time, players have expressed interest in a PC port, remaster, or remake of the FromSoftware action game. Unfortunately, PlayStation hasn’t done anything to even begin responding to these demands, even though they’ve been made repeatedly. While some fans of the Bloodborne series still hold out hope, the most recent PlayStation-related developments may be too much for them to bear.
IGN
Resident Evil Village on PSVR 2 Is Lady Dimitrescu’s Final Form
I knew it was a stunt as soon as I saw it, and yet it worked perfectly on me — Lady Dimitrescu in her eight-foot VR glory, towering over me as her vampiric daughters danced nearby. It’s the logical conclusion for Resident Evil Village’s legacy, which found fame in...
No Man’s Sky is now out on the Nintendo Switch
No Man’s Sky, Hello Games’ big turnaround game, is finally out on the Nintendo Switch, six years after its initial release on PC and PlayStation 4. No Man’s Sky Nintendo Switch Release Date: October 7, 2022. The No Man’s Sky Nintendo Switch release date was on October...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Emulator Spotted in Official Steam Deck Video
Valve's new Steam Deck video released this week appears to include a reference to a Nintendo Switch emulation program, a discovery that's proven to be pretty funny to those who recognized the application. The video in question was shared in regards to a Steam Deck production update which made it so that the device was much easier to purchase and receive within a relatively short amount of time, so emulation certainly wasn't the focus, but it's become a topic of conversation now.
TechRadar
Genji can't dance on Overwatch 2's payload and it's not right that Hanzo can
Overwatch 2 is fresh out the gate, and there’s a lot to be excited about. So why have they taken away what is special to me: my ability to dance on the payload?. Emoting is a fun and silly way to engage teammates and enemies alike in Overwatch 2. It can also keep you entertained when you’re left to babysit the payload and push the cart to the objective while your team is out fighting your opponents on the other side of the map. As the payload won’t move without someone near it, one team member will often be left behind to do God’s work.
Forza Horizon 4 is staying on digital storefronts, breaking an unfortunate series tradition
Forza Horizon games are typically delisted after four years
TechRadar
Prime Day in October live: top deals in Amazon’s Early Access sale
Amazon's second big sale of the year begins at midnight. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale kicks off at midnight tonight in the US and UK, which means it's almost go-time if you're looking to snap up some deals before the holiday season. As with Prime Day proper, this new Amazon...
TechRadar
Prepare yourself for a team wipeout now Bastion can carpet bomb in Overwatch 2
Bastion has been reworked for Overwatch 2 he’s stronger and more mobile but there’s also a bug that will allow you to turn your ultimate into a carpet bomb and flatten the opposing team. The sentient, walking battle tank Bastion has been changed considerably in Overwatch 2. One...
NME
Square Enix announces return of ‘Final Fantasy 14’ fan festival
Square Enix has announced its plans to host the latest global series of Final Fantasy 14 fan festivals. The news was announced during the latest Letter from the Producer live stream, in which the game’s producer and director Naoki Yoshida revealed that the game has amassed over 27million registered players globally.
TechRadar
RTX 4090 too expensive? Nvidia resurrects another old favorite
UK retailer Scan.co.uk (opens in new tab) has listed (and then quickly delisted) a new budget Nvidia GPU, but it sadly isn't the RTX 4060 we’ve been waiting for see. No, it’s a new version of the already-excellent RTX 3060 Ti – now equipped with upgraded GDDR6X VRAM.
