Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
arkvalleyvoice.com
October 13 Creative Mixer and Artist Opening in Salida
The Paquette Gallery at the Salida SteamPlant is the setting for the opening reception of the work of award-winning artist Padgett McFeely and her solo exhibit “Then and Now.”. “‘Then’ represents a collection of my “wet darkroom” hand-painted black and white photographs; a medium I worked with for over...
coloradosun.com
As places like Cañon City court redevelopment, they find an unlikely ally in the EPA
CAÑON CITY — At an intersection along Main Street, Rick Harrmann stands across the street from the scaffolding-encased St. Cloud Hotel, where a $13 million renovation aims to transform the four-story, 19th-century building into a catalyst for redefining downtown. Harrmann, the city’s economic development manager, touts the plans...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Experience Unique Film Festivals and Series Along The Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit This Fall
The Colorado Historic Opera Houses Circuit, launched this year, offering visitors unique film festivals and series this fall. Planning a trip along the Circuit offers an experience of big-screen entertainment in five historic opera houses in mountain towns full of golden aspen and charm. The Circuit connects Aspen (Wheeler Opera...
KKTV
WATCH: 'Morton' the moose spotted near Buena Vista, CO
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police were investigating an incident...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida Chamber Plans Free Workshop on The Circular Economy
The Salida Chamber of Commerce has organized a free workshop and breakfast for 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, at the Scout Hut. The theme; the cirular economy and how it can be used to build a more resilient economy. The combination of the pandemic, global supply chain issues, impacts from...
tenderfoottimes.com
103 Miles Away
Every year I’m given the decision to go live with my mom in Colorado Springs or live with my dad in Salida. It never gets easier to make that decision. I never want to hurt their feelings because I love them both so much, but not seeing one of them for over a few months is so hard. Trying to divide up holidays and birthdays evenly are all my choice, but when I choose it feels like it was the wrong decision.
KKTV
Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County. KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Housing Authority Asks for Community Input
The Chaffee Housing Authority (CHA) is seeking community input at a pop-up exhibit located in The Lobby at the Palace Hotel at 204 North F Street in Salida. The exhibit is timely, as there will be a question on the 2022 General Election ballot for Chaffee County asking whether the community is willing to fund workforce housing solutions.
Bear damages cabin in Teller County
A bear left behind a big mess after breaking into a cabin in Teller County. The animal ripped open the door to the A-frame after smelling food inside, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Wildlife officials said during this time of year, bears are foraging for food to bulk up before winter hibernation. Bears will consume up to 20,000 calories per day and will eat anything they can find. CPW reminds Coloradans that this time of year, it's important to remove trash and birdfeeders, as well as pet food, so that bears cannot get it.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: One Outstanding Candidate — PT Wood
Everyone can register to vote BEFORE (Halloween) October 31st – and then cast their ballots in the November 8 election. It takes about two minutes to register to vote, and it’s easy to get started by going online at Vote411.org. This site can be navigated in both Spanish and English. Everyone can get a full list of ballot measures, and candidates for local, state, and national offices at Vote411.org.
KKTV
SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child was taken into custody on Thursday near a small Colorado town. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Florence Police Department with apprehending a fugitive Thursday morning in an area just north of Rosita. Brandon Allen had a warrant for sexual assault and was reportedly staying in a camper off Tyndall Street. A woman, Jessica Hiner, was taken into custody in connection with the case for an outstanding warrant tied to harboring a fugitive.
