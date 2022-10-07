Every year I’m given the decision to go live with my mom in Colorado Springs or live with my dad in Salida. It never gets easier to make that decision. I never want to hurt their feelings because I love them both so much, but not seeing one of them for over a few months is so hard. Trying to divide up holidays and birthdays evenly are all my choice, but when I choose it feels like it was the wrong decision.

