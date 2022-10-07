ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Photos: Car Accident on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar

On Sunday, a crash happened on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar street around 9 a.m. that involved one vehicle and led to minor injuries. Casper Fire-EMS public information officer Toph Steinhoff said that a power company was called to fix the damage to the guy lines, which secure the pole to the ground, on the utility pole that was damaged.
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/30/22–10/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
(VIDEO) Semi catches fire west of Casper; separate crash on West Yellowstone also active

UPDATE: 8:25 a.m. Thursday, regarding the two incidents that occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Casper area. The crash at West Yellowstone Highway and the West Belt Loop (Wyoming Highway 257) involved two vehicles, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Casper Fire-EMS also assisted and confirmed that at least one person was extricated through the windshield of one of the vehicles and transported to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center. Casper Fire-EMS does not have information available regarding the condition of that person. The Mills Police Department is the lead investigating agency on the crash. The responding Mills PD officer was off duty on Thursday morning so further information from Mills PD is not immediately available.
(PHOTOS) Douglas police seek public art vandal

CASPER, Wyo. — The Douglas Police Department announced Friday that it is seeking any and all parties responsible for the destruction of a public art installation. The sculpture depicting the historical significance of a letter carrier and child was donated for the beautification project at 301 Center St., known as Wilson’s Pocket Park, police said.
Temperatures expected to reach low 70s as rain stays away

CASPER, Wyo. — Featuring a high of 72 and clear skies, today’s forecast looks to continue the trend of good weather in Natrona County. Light winds of 6–10 mph are also expected today, and should stay steady and roughly the same on Monday. Tuesday will bring a...
We Want the Smoke: Photos from the 2022 Smoke & Soul Fest

The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/6/22–10/7/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
(UPDATE) Student in custody after possessing gun at NCHS

CASPER, Wyo. — A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to the NCHS campus on Friday. School administrators received a report from a student around 12:15 p.m. that another student had a gun in their possession, according to a release from the Natrona County School District. It was not a report of a student brandishing a gun, an updated release said.
Laramie County divorce filings (9/23/22–10/5/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
(VIDEO) Domestic violence on the rise in Casper: 31 people strangled so far in 2022

Anyone in immediate danger of violence should call 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Other resources people can call for help include the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault at 1-307-755-5481, the Self Help Center in Casper at 1-307-235-2814, the Victim Services Unit of the Casper Police Department at 1-307-235-8347 and the Victim Services Unit of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307-235-9282.
Tate Geological Museum cuts ribbon on dinosaur sculpture

CASPER, Wyo. — Gastornis is an extinct species of large flightless bird that existed during the Paleocene and Eocene periods, and now a sculpture of the bird will greet visitors at the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College. The statue, created by world-renowned paleo-artist Gary Staab, has resided in...
EXPLAINER: The Lodging Tax in Natrona County

Voters in Natrona County can expect to be asked to consider renewing the local loodging tax this November. Wyoming’s statewide lodging tax structure took effect in July last year after Governor Mark Gordon signed the lodging tax legislation into law in March 2020. What is it?. The 2% Natrona...
