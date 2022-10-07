Read full article on original website
On Sunday, a crash happened on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar street around 9 a.m. that involved one vehicle and led to minor injuries. Casper Fire-EMS public information officer Toph Steinhoff said that a power company was called to fix the damage to the guy lines, which secure the pole to the ground, on the utility pole that was damaged.
The smell of smoke wafted throughout North Casper on Friday evening, as firefighters with Casper Fire-EMS put out a trailer that was on fire. The trailer was unoccupied, according to Casper Fire-EMS Public Information Officer Adam Maiers. "This was an abandoned structure that they were going to tear down in...
CASPER, Wyo. — City of Casper Fire-EMS Department personnel were on the scene of a working structure fire in North Casper on Friday afternoon. At 3:49 p.m., the agency said to avoid the area of the 1200 block of North Center Street. “Please avoid the areas of N. Center...
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
While it turned out to be 'Much Ado About Nothing,' Casper Fire-EMS responded to reports of smoke at the east side Walgreens, located at 190 SE Wyoming Boulevard. That's according to Casper Fire-EMS Engineer and Public Information Officer Toph Steinhoff, who told K2 Radio News that they received a report of a structure fire on Tuesday night.
UPDATE: 8:25 a.m. Thursday, regarding the two incidents that occurred between 8 and 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Casper area. The crash at West Yellowstone Highway and the West Belt Loop (Wyoming Highway 257) involved two vehicles, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Casper Fire-EMS also assisted and confirmed that at least one person was extricated through the windshield of one of the vehicles and transported to the Banner Wyoming Medical Center. Casper Fire-EMS does not have information available regarding the condition of that person. The Mills Police Department is the lead investigating agency on the crash. The responding Mills PD officer was off duty on Thursday morning so further information from Mills PD is not immediately available.
On September 24, it was reported that a car had driven off Casper Mountain Road and plunged into a ravine. Sgt. Clint Christensen told K2 Radio News that the car was unoccupied at the moment that it left the roadway. "Natrona County Search and Rescue were called in and assisted...
CASPER, Wyo. — The Douglas Police Department announced Friday that it is seeking any and all parties responsible for the destruction of a public art installation. The sculpture depicting the historical significance of a letter carrier and child was donated for the beautification project at 301 Center St., known as Wilson’s Pocket Park, police said.
CASPER, Wyo. — Featuring a high of 72 and clear skies, today’s forecast looks to continue the trend of good weather in Natrona County. Light winds of 6–10 mph are also expected today, and should stay steady and roughly the same on Monday. Tuesday will bring a...
The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
CASPER, Wyo. — A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to the NCHS campus on Friday. School administrators received a report from a student around 12:15 p.m. that another student had a gun in their possession, according to a release from the Natrona County School District. It was not a report of a student brandishing a gun, an updated release said.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Anyone in immediate danger of violence should call 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. Other resources people can call for help include the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault at 1-307-755-5481, the Self Help Center in Casper at 1-307-235-2814, the Victim Services Unit of the Casper Police Department at 1-307-235-8347 and the Victim Services Unit of the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 307-235-9282.
CASPER, Wyo. — Two California residents accused of shuttling about 10 pounds of methamphetamine, a kilogram of cocaine, and two pounds of fentanyl into Natrona County have entered pleas to drug trafficking charges in federal court. Eric Necochea and Steve Ordonez both pleaded not guilty in separate hearings on...
The folks at the Bar Nunn Fire Department must really love Halloween, October, and all things autumn. Every year, they produce a number of different events and activities for all-comers who just want to experience all that October has to offer. Take, for instance, their Fall Festival. This is the...
CASPER, Wyo. — Gastornis is an extinct species of large flightless bird that existed during the Paleocene and Eocene periods, and now a sculpture of the bird will greet visitors at the Tate Geological Museum at Casper College. The statue, created by world-renowned paleo-artist Gary Staab, has resided in...
Voters in Natrona County can expect to be asked to consider renewing the local loodging tax this November. Wyoming’s statewide lodging tax structure took effect in July last year after Governor Mark Gordon signed the lodging tax legislation into law in March 2020. What is it?. The 2% Natrona...
According to the National Weather Service, today's forecast is mostly sunny with a high near 68 degrees. Is this the last week we'll be using our air conditioners in Natrona County this year? Or worrying about chocolate melting in the front seat? Maybe, folks. The weather service predicts the possibility...
According to a post on the Natrona County Sherriff's Office Facebook page, rainbow fentanyl is the latest form of fake pills popping up across the country and has even been uncovered in our region. about how a Weld County woman was charged in May after an autopsy determined her twelve...
