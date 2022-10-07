EXCLUSIVE: Ema Horvath (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) has been tapped to star alongside Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez and Gabriel Basso in Lionsgate’s remake of the 2008 horror The Strangers, which is currently in production in Slovakia. The original film, written and directed by Bryan Bertino, starred Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a couple contending with a terrifying home invasion. It registered as a sleeper hit upon its May 2008 release via Universal Pictures and came to be appreciated in the years following as a cult classic, with the sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night...

MOVIES ・ 13 MINUTES AGO