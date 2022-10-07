Read full article on original website
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Jazmine Sullivan is back with new music. Her latest single, “Stand Up,” was made for Till, Chinonye Chukwu’s new film about Emmet Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. Find the song, produced and co-written by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, below. “I’m honored to be...
Welcome to the most chaotic place online: Madonna's TikTok account.
Special Interest, the no-wave punk band from New Orleans, have shared another new song from their forthcoming album Endure. This one’s called “Foul.” Give it a listen below. “This call and response tune is a working class anthem,” Special Interest’s Maria Elena said in a statement. “Alli...
In Kuwait, a small and diverse hip-hop scene lurks behind the country’s massive khaliji pop industry. Khaliji is an umbrella term for Arabic pop informed by the polyrhythmic folk music of the Gulf region, especially its multilayered percussion that includes darbukas, mirwas, and frame drums. Queen G, Kuwait’s most prominent female hip-hop star, splits the difference between these underground and mainstream communities. She raps over ominous beats that pair khaliji elements—clinking cymbals, handclaps—with reggaeton rhythms, her songs accompanied by a paranoid, digital-decay aesthetic indebted to M.I.A.’s MAYA. She came to prominence a few years ago with a string of singles uploaded to YouTube and TikTok that revealed her terminally online sense of humor. (See: her flip of an A$AP Ferg track, titled after a certain battle royale video game).
Listen to FCG Heem’s “Grammy” [ft. Lil Poppa]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Grammy” sounds a lot like other melodic pain rap songs you have probably heard throughout the South, but what’s different about it is that the mood is optimistic instead of melancholy. Fort Lauderdale’s FCG Heem acknowledges that, given his roots, success will be an uphill climb, but his dreams are still intact. He’s got a bent to his croons that make it sound like he’s shrugging off his heavy-hearted flashbacks. Similarly, Jacksonville’s Lil Poppa calmly coos about the violence and bad choices he grew up around, though a bigger purpose has him wanting to power through it all: “I’m the chosen one to take care of the family.” Together, Heem and Poppa haven’t exactly made a feel good song, but it is a hopeful one.
If you poll 100 rap fans to name the first living West Coast rapper that comes to mind, there’s a good chance that a significant number will name YG. It makes sense. The Compton-raised rapper’s ethos and image, drenched in blood-red and paisley paraphernalia while loosely adhering to the tenets of gangsta rap, have remained remarkably stable over the last decade. Since his stellar major label debut, 2014’s My Krazy Life, he’s balanced salient criticism and self-exploration with a true aptitude for hitmaking, letting crisp songwriting and infectious energy carry him onward. He’s delved into political protest (“FDT,” “Blacks and Browns”), the nihilism that accompanies a brush with death (“Who Shot Me?”), and loss of loved ones (4Real 4Real, a tribute tape to the late Nipsey Hussle).
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Baby Osama’s fluttering, pitched-up croons are soothing even if her lyrics are extremely melancholic. According to her SoundCloud page, she is based in Manhattan, and has been uploading short, melodic tunes for a while now. “RX Baby” is one of several songs she has dropped in the last week, and it’s addictive. She warbles about death and drugs—“I don’t wanna be dead, I just wanna feel alive”—but the song has a hopeful edge to it. Maybe it’s because the beat is so dreamy or her voice is so sweet. Whatever the cause, it’s hypnotic.
Robert Glasper has shared a new song featuring the late Mac Miller. It’s called “Therapy Pt. 2” and it’ll appear on Glasper’s forthcoming record Black Radio III: Supreme Edition—out Friday (October 14) via Loma Vista. Listen to “Therapy Pt. 2” below. “I...
The buzz around the New York rock scene in the early 2000s turned bands like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, the Strokes, Interpol, and LCD Soundsystem into marquee names. Meet Me in the Bathroom, the 2022 documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s 600-page oral history of the same name, revisits the humble hijinks and painful struggles of Karen O & co. when they were still artsy outsiders trying to make it in the city that never sleeps. The Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, and Liars also appear. Directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the film is due in U.S. theaters next month, with a streaming premiere set for November 25 on Showtime. Below, find a selection of still photos from the documentary.
Phil Elverum (of Mount Eerie and the Microphones) has announced “Music With Voice,” an online songwriting workshop that’s being presented through School of Song. It’s being taught online via Zoom across four Sundays: October 30, November 6, November 13, and November 20 at either 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. Pacific. Each session will feature a lecture and live Q&A; there will also be weekly song-sharing sessions with peer review. Enrollment costs $120, and a discount is offered to those who sign up with friends. Sign up here, and read his comments on the course below.
Japanese Breakfast has shared her cover of Brandi Carlile’s “The Story” to soundtrack the North Face’s new “It’s More Than a Jacket” campaign. Listen and watch the spot below. “It was a joy to take on the iconic ballad, ‘The Story,’” Japanese Breakfast’s...
According to a recent study in the journal Science, astronomers have solved Saturn’s enduring mysteries: Its rings are far younger than we thought; its “missing moon” accounts for its “puzzling tilt.” On the new album Living Sky, alto saxophonist Marshall Allen sounds much younger than his 98 years. Under his direction, the Sun Ra Arkestra carries on the mission of its namesake—a pianist, composer, bandleader, and poet who often claimed to be from Saturn—by playing jazz from a marvelously slanted perspective.
Sigur Rós have announced a new reissue of ( ) to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary. The new album is out digitally on October 28, and will be available in physical formats on November 25. The new edition—remastered by engineer Ted Jenson at Sterling Sound—includes B-sides and previously unreleased demos. Below, listen to a studio version of “Untitled #7” (aka “Dauðalagið” or “The Death Song”).
Open Mike Eagle has released a new single called “Circuit City.” The Madlib-produced track is set to appear on his upcoming project, Component Systems With the Auto Reverse, and includes guest verses from Video Dave and Still Rift. Check out “Circuit City” below. Component Systems With...
Hot Hot Heat will reissue their breakthrough album, 2002’s Make Up the Breakdown, on December 2 via Sub Pop. The remastered record will be appended with “Apt. 101” and “Move On,” which previously available as UK B-sides to “Bandages.”. Make Up the Breakdown was...
Daphni was born out of necessity. Back in the late 2000s, when he wasn’t out on the road as Caribou, Dan Snaith was spinning marathon DJ sessions, and he needed tracks to flesh out his setlists. Taking a page from artists like Theo Parrish, he’d chop up bits of funk or Afrobeat into breezy floor-fillers. But unlike a lot of the material produced during the edits craze of the 2000s and 2010s, Daphni tracks never felt overly derivative of their source material. Even when the sample was obvious—as in his mix of the 1973 single “Ne Noya,” by the obscure Togolese group Cos-Ber-Zam—his edits were more like epiphytes than parasites, blossoming into colorful and extravagant forms that rested elegantly on the branches of the originals.
Kizomba, a slow and amorous genre that mixes Angolan semba with R&B and Caribbean zouk elements, is Portuguese-speaking Africa’s biggest musical export. Its scene is crowded with personalities: There are the big divas who speak to and about empowered women, and sweeter singers who opt for a more demure approach. One artist making waves is 22-year-old Chelsea Dinorath, a multifaceted performer who’s comfortable writing for a hip-hop crew, contributing melodies to a supergroup, and singing love songs in three languages. On “Sodadi”—the Creole spelling of “saudade,” the feeling of longing and desire for a moment or a person—the Angolan artist croons about missing her lover. The interplay of her winding voice and the rippling acoustic guitars create elegant tension. “Se me queres como eu quero/Porquê que me deixas assim?” (“If you love me as I want/Why do you leave me like this?”), she sings on the hook, emphasizing the weight of her desolation, as ad-libs and lustrous sub-melodies add subtle dimension. And while she sounds anguished, the overall effect is blissful.
Killer Mike appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night (October 7) for a performance of his summer single “Run.” He also sat down for a brief interview segment to discuss the track as well as his cameo on Ozark and meeting Laura Linney. Watch it happen below.
Whether she’s dumping huge bottles of ketchup into a bowl to make her unique take on gazpacho, hollowing out carrots so she can put candies inside of them, or transcribing the audiobook of Don Quixote to write her own version of the epic novel, Ana Fabrega’s Los Espookys oddball Tati just might be the most lovably chaotic character on TV right now. Alongside co-creator Julio Torres, the 31-year-old stars as a member of the series’ namesake group of horror aficionados, who run a business staging DIY supernatural experiences. Her character is akin to Betty White’s Rose Nylund from The Golden Girls: the kind-hearted glue who holds the gang together, even if she’s a little slow on the uptake. Following one of the most delightful debut seasons in recent memory, Los Espookys recently returned for season two, and it remains as endearing and strange as ever.
