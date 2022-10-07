Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Grammy” sounds a lot like other melodic pain rap songs you have probably heard throughout the South, but what’s different about it is that the mood is optimistic instead of melancholy. Fort Lauderdale’s FCG Heem acknowledges that, given his roots, success will be an uphill climb, but his dreams are still intact. He’s got a bent to his croons that make it sound like he’s shrugging off his heavy-hearted flashbacks. Similarly, Jacksonville’s Lil Poppa calmly coos about the violence and bad choices he grew up around, though a bigger purpose has him wanting to power through it all: “I’m the chosen one to take care of the family.” Together, Heem and Poppa haven’t exactly made a feel good song, but it is a hopeful one.

